Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 12, 2024 / 1:52 PM

Study: Gun laws help reduce suicides, not murders, among children

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Restrictive gun laws can decrease suicide rates among children and teenagers, but they don't seem to lower their risk of being murdered, a new study says. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Restrictive gun laws can decrease suicide rates among children and teenagers, but they don't seem to lower their risk of being murdered, a new study says. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Restrictive gun laws can decrease suicide rates among children and teenagers, but they don't seem to lower their risk of being murdered, a new study says.

States with laws requiring safe storage of firearms and mandatory waiting periods had lower suicide death rates among kids younger than 18, researchers report.

Advertisement

However, no gun laws appeared to lower children's risk of being murdered by a firearm, even those that prohibit access for people at risk of harming themselves and others, result show.

"It was surprising to me that no laws appear to be impacting the rates of homicide in children, not even safe access," said lead researcher Dr. Krista Haines, an assistant professor of surgery and population health sciences at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C. "It's sad and shocking."

Related

For the study, researchers analyzed data on more than 17,000 child firearm deaths that occurred between 2009 and 2020, including more than 6,700 suicides and more than 10,200 murders.

They compared 36 different state-level firearm laws to see if any appeared to reduce or increase the risk of suicide or homicide for children.

The analysis "suggests that we do actually have some laws that work," Haines said in a news release.

Advertisement

"But there are very few of these laws, and they only appear to work for suicide, not for homicide," she continued. "Our study clearly points to a need for more laws and controlled access to these guns, especially given the high rates of death among children in the United States."

Interestingly, "stand your ground" laws that protect people who use guns in self-defense appeared to increase children and teens' risk of suicide, researchers found.

Laws setting minimum ages for possession or purchase of firearms did not significantly reduce suicide death rates, results show.

The U.S. accounts for more than 90% of child firearm deaths worldwide, researchers said in background notes. More studies are needed to understand the risk to kids, they argue.

"This is a very early study, and we need to continue to use this kind of research to advance better policies," senior researcher Dr. Suresh Agarwal, chief of trauma, acute and critical care surgery at Duke University, said in a news release. "What we have in place now has limited impact, particularly with regard to homicides."

The new study was published Thursday in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

More information

KFF has more about child and teen firearm deaths.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Secondhand smoke from cigarettes worse than vapes
Health News // 2 hours ago
Secondhand smoke from cigarettes worse than vapes
Secondhand smoke from cigarettes is much worse than that from vaping, in terms of exposing children to nicotine, a new study finds.
Thousands of Oregon hospital patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV
Health News // 2 hours ago
Thousands of Oregon hospital patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV
After an anesthesiologist may have exposed thousands of people treated at several hospitals in Oregon to hepatitis and HIV, those patients are being advised to get tested for the diseases.
Fake Botox shots sicken 17 women in 9 states
Health News // 3 hours ago
Fake Botox shots sicken 17 women in 9 states
Seventeen women in nine states have fallen ill after getting fake Botox shots, with 13 of them landing in the hospital and one requiring a ventilator, a new report warns.
Pfizer commits to modified version of its weight-loss drug danuglipron
Health News // 23 hours ago
Pfizer commits to modified version of its weight-loss drug danuglipron
July 11 (UPI) -- Pfizer Inc. announced on Thursday that it will move forward with the testing of its modified version of the once-daily weight loss drug danuglipron.
Survey shows more than 1 in 5 people experience loneliness
Health News // 23 hours ago
Survey shows more than 1 in 5 people experience loneliness
Loneliness strikes more than a fifth of people worldwide, a new survey warns.
Study: Scientists identify cause of lupus, way to reverse it
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Scientists identify cause of lupus, way to reverse it
Lupus is caused by a specific defect in the immune system that can be reversed, potentially curing the autoimmune disorder, a new study claims.
New magnetic therapy might help treat bipolar disorder
Health News // 1 day ago
New magnetic therapy might help treat bipolar disorder
Powerful magnetic stimulation can help treat people with bipolar disorder, according to results from a new trial.
Sleep apnea particularly dangerous for heart health in young adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Sleep apnea particularly dangerous for heart health in young adults
The link between sleep apnea and risk factors for heart disease is stronger in people between 20 and 40 years of age than in those 40 and older, new research shows.
Trained peers as efficient as social workers at preventing opioid overdoses
Health News // 1 day ago
Trained peers as efficient as social workers at preventing opioid overdoses
Support provided by someone who has personally lived with addiction is an effective way to follow-up with ER patients after an opioid overdose, new research shows.
Vaccination, behavior changes could prevent 40% of U.S. cancer cases, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Vaccination, behavior changes could prevent 40% of U.S. cancer cases, study finds
July 11 (UPI) -- New research finds lifestyle choices such as smoking, drinking, low vaccination rates and other avoidable factors are responsible for 40% of cancers and about half of all U.S. cancer deaths in adults over age 30.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Few Americans understand dangers of raw milk
Few Americans understand dangers of raw milk
Colorado health officials confirm case of human plague
Colorado health officials confirm case of human plague
Vaccination, behavior changes could prevent 40% of U.S. cancer cases, study finds
Vaccination, behavior changes could prevent 40% of U.S. cancer cases, study finds
Acne improves with omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based diet, study shows
Acne improves with omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based diet, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement