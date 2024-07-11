Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 11, 2024 / 10:27 AM

Sleep apnea particularly dangerous for heart health in young adults

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The link between sleep apnea and risk factors for heart disease is stronger in people between 20 and 40 years of age than in those 40 and older, new research shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The link between sleep apnea and risk factors for heart disease is stronger in people between 20 and 40 years of age than in those 40 and older, new research shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Sleep apnea is particularly dangerous for the heart health of young adults, even more so than in older folks, a new study warns.

The link between sleep apnea and risk factors for heart disease is stronger in people between 20 and 40 years of age than in those 40 and older, researchers reported recently in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Advertisement

For example, young adults with sleep apnea had a 45% increased risk of high blood pressure, compared with a 10% increased risk in older people, results show.

Likewise, sleep apnea increased the risk of diabetes by 33% in young adults compared with 12% in middle-aged and older folks, and the risk of metabolic syndrome by 25% versus 7%, researchers found.

Related

Young adults with sleep apnea were also three times more likely to have a cardiovascular event -- such as a heart attack, heart failure, heart disease, chest pain or stroke -- than young adults not suffering from the sleep disorder, results show.

"The public tends to think of sleep apnea as simply 'bad sleep' that causes fatigue, but the implications are far more serious," lead researcher Bhaskar Thakur, an assistant professor of medicine with the University of Texas Southwestern, said in a news release.

Advertisement

Sleep apnea occurs when the upper airway collapses during sleep, disrupting a person's breathing. People wake gasping for air regularly throughout the night, ruining their sleep.

The most significant risk factor for sleep apnea is obesity, researchers noted.

"With obesity on the rise, the number of young adults with [sleep apnea] is increasing, and without proper intervention, they are putting themselves at higher risk for a broad range of diseases and conditions," Thakur said.

For the new study, researchers analyzed data on nearly 10,000 people 20 and older gathered as part of a regular federal health survey.

The analysis showed that people with sleep apnea symptoms -- snoring, gasping, interrupted breathing while sleeping, and excessive daytime fatigue -- tend to have higher rates of chest pain, heart attack and stroke.

They also tended to have risk factors associated with heart disease, researchers noted.

About half (51%) of the study participants had sleep apnea symptoms. Among them, 36% had high blood pressure, 24% had diabetes, 66% had elevated cholesterol, and 48% had metabolic syndrome.

It's not clear why sleep apnea might contribute to heart disease, but the evidence shows that the sleep disorder should be identified and tracked, researchers said.

"Our research highlights the need for [sleep apnea] screening in primary care settings, especially for younger adults who can benefit the most from early intervention," Thakur said. "Discussion of sleep quality and a review of [sleep apnea] symptoms should be a regular part of every adult patient's annual physical, regardless of age."

Advertisement

More information

The National Institutes of Health has more about sleep apnea.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

New magnetic therapy might help treat bipolar disorder
Health News // 27 minutes ago
New magnetic therapy might help treat bipolar disorder
Powerful magnetic stimulation can help treat people with bipolar disorder, according to results from a new trial.
Trained peers as efficient as social workers at preventing opioid overdoses
Health News // 1 hour ago
Trained peers as efficient as social workers at preventing opioid overdoses
Support provided by someone who has personally lived with addiction is an effective way to follow-up with ER patients after an opioid overdose, new research shows.
Vaccination, behavior changes could prevent 40% of U.S. cancer cases, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Vaccination, behavior changes could prevent 40% of U.S. cancer cases, study finds
July 11 (UPI) -- New research finds lifestyle choices such as smoking, drinking, low vaccination rates and other avoidable factors are responsible for 40% of cancers and about half of all U.S. cancer deaths in adults over age 30.
Colorado health officials confirm case of human plague
Health News // 1 day ago
Colorado health officials confirm case of human plague
Colorado health officials confirmed a resident of the state has contracted a rare case of human plague.
Doctors perform rare larynx transplant in cancer patient
Health News // 1 day ago
Doctors perform rare larynx transplant in cancer patient
A Massachusetts man has become the first Mayo patient to undergo a total larynx transplant, and only the third person in the United States to have the procedure.
Few Americans understand dangers of raw milk
Health News // 1 day ago
Few Americans understand dangers of raw milk
Few Americans understand the health risks of drinking raw milk, a new survey shows, so experts are redoubling efforts to get the word out on its dangers.
Osteoarthritis raises risk of other chronic illnesses
Health News // 1 day ago
Osteoarthritis raises risk of other chronic illnesses
Osteoarthritis could nearly triple a person's risk of developing a multitude of other chronic illnesses, a new two-decade study finds.
Acne improves with omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based diet, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Acne improves with omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based diet, study shows
NEW YORK, July 10 (UPI) -- For acne patients deficient in omega-3 fatty acids, following a plant-focused, varied diet and taking supplements with those nutrients can result in major skin improvements and quality of life, a new study says.
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Health News // 2 days ago
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
NEW YORK, July 9 (UPI) -- The health benefits of coffee far outweigh the potential risks, as it can help reduce a person's risk for certain types of cancers, as well as Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson's disease and dementia, experts say.
Study finds unique microbiomes in children with autism
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds unique microbiomes in children with autism
New research offers what could become a surprising way to diagnose whether a child has autism: Simply check the makeup of their gut microbiome.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Colorado health officials confirm case of human plague
Colorado health officials confirm case of human plague
Osteoarthritis raises risk of other chronic illnesses
Osteoarthritis raises risk of other chronic illnesses
Hospital program helps ER patients get needed hospice care
Hospital program helps ER patients get needed hospice care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement