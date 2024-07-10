Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 10, 2024 / 10:33 AM

Few Americans understand dangers of raw milk

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
Few Americans understand the health risks of drinking raw milk, a new survey shows, so experts are redoubling efforts to get the word out on its dangers. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Few Americans understand the health risks of drinking raw milk, a new survey shows, so experts are redoubling efforts to get the word out on its dangers. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Few Americans understand the health risks of drinking raw milk, a new survey shows, so experts are redoubling efforts to get the word out on its dangers.

The push dovetails with the discovery this spring of bird flu virus in milk from infected cows. The H5N1 virus is widespread in wild birds worldwide and causing outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows. As of June 21, four human cases of the H5N1 flu had been reported in the United States.

Advertisement

"It is important that anyone planning to consume raw milk be aware that doing so can make you sick and that pasteurization reduces the risk of milk-borne illnesses," said Patrick Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Health and Risk Communication Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

Milk from cows, sheep, goats and other animals that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful germs is called raw or unpasteurized. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says consuming unpasteurized milk and products made from it can expose people to germs such as E. coli, listeria and salmonella.

Advertisement

While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the commercial milk supply -- which is pasteurized -- is safe from the H5N1 virus, raw milk is another story.

In June, before the four human cases of bird flu were reported, the Annenberg Institute surveyed 1,031 American adults online and by phone to gauge their knowledge about the risks associated with unpasteurized milk.

While 47% of respondents knew that raw milk is less safe to drink, 24% either wrongly believed that pasteurizing milk does not effectively kill bacteria and viruses or were unsure whether it does.

Respondents who were 65 or older, college-educated or who lean Democrat were more likely to understand the benefits of pasteurization and to believe that it does not destroy nutrients in milk. City dwellers were more likely to consider raw milk less safe, compared to rural counterparts (49% versus 32%).

Meanwhile, only 4 in 10 Republicans (37%) said they believe raw milk is less safe than pasteurized.

"The difference in views of raw milk that we see between Democrats and Republicans is difficult to disentangle from the difference between rural and urban dwellers," said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center, said in a center news release. "Those in rural areas are both more likely to identify as Republicans and to consume raw milk."

Advertisement

A separate analysis showed that where one lives does not predict beliefs about pasteurization. Still, many Americans have misguided notions about it.

Fewer than half (43%) knew that pasteurization "does not destroy nutrients" in milk; 16% think it does and 41% were unsure.

Interestingly, 18- to 29-year-olds were more likely than seniors to believe pasteurizing milk destroys nutrients (25% versus 5%), and Republicans were much more likely to believe that than Democrats (23% versus 8%).

The survey was conducted June 7-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

More information

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has more about raw milk misconceptions.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Doctors perform rare larynx transplant in cancer patient
Health News // 3 minutes ago
Doctors perform rare larynx transplant in cancer patient
A Massachusetts man has become the first Mayo patient to undergo a total larynx transplant, and only the third person in the United States to have the procedure.
Osteoarthritis raises risk of other chronic illnesses
Health News // 1 hour ago
Osteoarthritis raises risk of other chronic illnesses
Osteoarthritis could nearly triple a person's risk of developing a multitude of other chronic illnesses, a new two-decade study finds.
Acne improves with omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based diet, study shows
Health News // 8 hours ago
Acne improves with omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based diet, study shows
NEW YORK, July 10 (UPI) -- For acne patients deficient in omega-3 fatty acids, following a plant-focused, varied diet and taking supplements with those nutrients can result in major skin improvements and quality of life, a new study says.
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Health News // 1 day ago
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
NEW YORK, July 9 (UPI) -- The health benefits of coffee far outweigh the potential risks, as it can help reduce a person's risk for certain types of cancers, as well as Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson's disease and dementia, experts say.
Study finds unique microbiomes in children with autism
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study finds unique microbiomes in children with autism
New research offers what could become a surprising way to diagnose whether a child has autism: Simply check the makeup of their gut microbiome.
Noninvasive urine test might help detect cervical cancer
Health News // 23 hours ago
Noninvasive urine test might help detect cervical cancer
A new urine test might help doctors more easily screen for cervical cancer, researchers report.
Hospital program helps ER patients get needed hospice care
Health News // 23 hours ago
Hospital program helps ER patients get needed hospice care
One hospital's push to transition patients who are nearing the end of life from the emergency room to hospice care appears to be working.
Women more likely to experience anxiety, depression after cardiac arrest
Health News // 1 day ago
Women more likely to experience anxiety, depression after cardiac arrest
Women who survive cardiac arrest are more likely to suffer anxiety or depression than male survivors, a new study warns.
Study: RSV vaccine safe in late pregnancy
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: RSV vaccine safe in late pregnancy
Expectant mothers who get vaccinated to protect their newborns against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are not putting themselves or their babies at risk, new research affirms.
Weight loss drug Zepbound outperforms Ozempic in new published study
Health News // 1 day ago
Weight loss drug Zepbound outperforms Ozempic in new published study
July 8 (UPI) -- The active ingredient in Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound leads to more weight loss than the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, according to a study published.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Weight loss drug Zepbound outperforms Ozempic in new published study
Weight loss drug Zepbound outperforms Ozempic in new published study
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Race-based question removed from Kidney Donor Profile Index to improve transplant equity
Race-based question removed from Kidney Donor Profile Index to improve transplant equity
Study finds unique microbiomes in children with autism
Study finds unique microbiomes in children with autism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement