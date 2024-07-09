Trending
July 9, 2024 / 11:01 AM

Women more likely to experience anxiety, depression after cardiac arrest

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Women who survive cardiac arrest are more likely to suffer anxiety or depression than male survivors, a new study warns. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Women who survive cardiac arrest are more likely to suffer anxiety or depression than male survivors, a new study warns. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Women who survive cardiac arrest are more likely to suffer anxiety or depression than male survivors, a new study warns.

Data regarding the five-year health consequences of a cardiac arrest revealed "most significantly a 50% rise in antidepressant prescription in the first year among women that was not mirrored in men," said researcher Robin Smits, a doctoral student at Amsterdam University Medical Center. After five years, this rise tapered off to a roughly 20% increase in prescriptions.

"While we need to carry out more research to understand exactly why this happens, we can already say that it shows that particularly women are not adequately supported after a cardiac arrest," Smits said in a medical center news release.

For the study, researchers analyzed data on 1,250 people (average age: 53) who survived an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the Netherlands.

They also found that people who survive a cardiac arrest are more likely to face financial problems afterward.

"We saw significant decreases in employment rates and, consequently, earnings," Smits said. "Further, we also saw a change in 'primary earner status' -- meaning that the member of a household who had the highest earnings frequently changed after a cardiac arrest, suggesting that it was difficult for individuals to return to the labor market."

The new research was published Monday in the journal Circulation Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.

An earlier study involving the same group found that women live longer than men after cardiac arrest.

"By combining these two findings, we see that the consequences of cardiac arrest differ depending on your sex," Smits said. "While women may be more likely to survive and live longer, they are also more likely to be affected [by] mental health issues after a cardiac arrest."

The American Heart Association has more on the mental health effects of a cardiac crisis.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Study finds unique microbiomes in children with autism
Health News // 20 minutes ago
Study finds unique microbiomes in children with autism
New research offers what could become a surprising way to diagnose whether a child has autism: Simply check the makeup of their gut microbiome.
Noninvasive urine test might help detect cervical cancer
Health News // 24 minutes ago
Noninvasive urine test might help detect cervical cancer
A new urine test might help doctors more easily screen for cervical cancer, researchers report.
Hospital program helps ER patients get needed hospice care
Health News // 29 minutes ago
Hospital program helps ER patients get needed hospice care
One hospital's push to transition patients who are nearing the end of life from the emergency room to hospice care appears to be working.
Study: RSV vaccine safe in late pregnancy
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: RSV vaccine safe in late pregnancy
Expectant mothers who get vaccinated to protect their newborns against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are not putting themselves or their babies at risk, new research affirms.
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Health News // 7 hours ago
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
NEW YORK, July 9 (UPI) -- The health benefits of coffee far outweigh the potential risks, as it can help reduce a person's risk for certain types of cancers, as well as Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson's disease and dementia, experts say.
Weight loss drug Zepbound outperforms Ozempic in new published study
Health News // 18 hours ago
Weight loss drug Zepbound outperforms Ozempic in new published study
July 8 (UPI) -- The active ingredient in Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound leads to more weight loss than the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, according to a study published.
Race-based question removed from Kidney Donor Profile Index to improve transplant equity
Health News // 19 hours ago
Race-based question removed from Kidney Donor Profile Index to improve transplant equity
July 8 (UPI) -- In a move to improve kidney transplant equity, a new policy will remove a question about race from the Kidney Donor Profile Index because it "dishonors African American/Black donors."
Air pollution linked to drop in live births among IVF patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Air pollution linked to drop in live births among IVF patients
Exposure to air pollution can significantly reduce the odds of in vitro fertilization (IVF) leading to a live birth, a new study says.
Colorado dairy farm worker infected with bird flu
Health News // 5 days ago
Colorado dairy farm worker infected with bird flu
July 3 (UPI) -- A Colorado dairy farm worker is the nation's fourth person to test positive for the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus, the Centers for Disease Control announced Wednesday.
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs linked to rare blinding condition
Health News // 6 days ago
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs linked to rare blinding condition
Ozempic, Wegovy and other GLP-1 weight-loss drugs appear to increase the risk of a rare and potentially blinding eye condition, a new study warns.
