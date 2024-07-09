Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 9, 2024 / 12:09 PM

Study finds unique microbiomes in children with autism

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
New research offers what could become a surprising way to diagnose whether a child has autism: Simply check the makeup of their gut microbiome. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
New research offers what could become a surprising way to diagnose whether a child has autism: Simply check the makeup of their gut microbiome. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

New research offers what could become a surprising way to diagnose whether a child has autism: Simply check the makeup of their gut microbiome.

In a study published Monday in the journal Nature Microbiology, scientists analyzed more than 1,600 stool samples from children ages 1 to 13 and found several distinct biological "markers" in the samples of children with autism.

Advertisement

The finding means that unique traces of gut bacteria, fungi, viruses and more could one day become a diagnostic tool, lead study author Qi Su, a researcher at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told the New York Times.

Such a tool could help professionals diagnose autism sooner, quickly getting children treatments that are more effective at younger ages, he added.

Related

The idea was tantalizing to some experts.

"Too much is left to questionnaires," Sarkis Mazmanian, a microbiome researcher at the California Institute of Technology, told the Times. "If we can get to something we can measure -- whatever it is -- that's a huge improvement."

For decades, researchers have searched for a reliable indicator of autism, with limited success. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two diagnostic tests based on eye-tracking software, the Times reported.

Advertisement

Some researchers have more recently started investigating whether human stool, which offers a window into the trillions of fungi, bacteria and viruses living in the intestines, might offer a new way to diagnose the disorder.

Still, the concept that the gut microbiome might play a role in the development of autism remains controversial among researchers, Gaspar Taroncher-Oldenburg, a microbiologist who published a landmark study on the subject last year, told the Times.

He called the most recent study an "important milestone" in the broader acceptance of this line of research.

"There is a changing of the winds," he said. "People are now accepting that the microbiome is not just part of this, but it might be a fundamental piece of the puzzle."

In the new study, researchers identified major biological differences between the stool of children with autism and other samples.

Contrary to past research, the investigators decided to look at other microorganisms in the gut besides bacteria, including fungi, archaea and viruses, as well as related metabolic processes.

What did they find? The scientists identified 31 biological signatures that distinguished the groups.

Then, in a new group of stool samples, they checked whether those markers could correctly identify which stool samples were from someone with autism. Su said the model made the correct predictions nearly all of the time.

Advertisement

But Mazmanian, who was not involved in the new paper, said he wanted to see studies clarifying exactly how the microbiome was related to autism and whether it played a significant role in causing the disorder.

Some researchers also argue that this relationship goes the other way: Children with autism are more likely to be "fussy eaters," changing the makeup of their microbiome, the Times reported.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on autism.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Noninvasive urine test might help detect cervical cancer
Health News // 4 minutes ago
Noninvasive urine test might help detect cervical cancer
A new urine test might help doctors more easily screen for cervical cancer, researchers report.
Hospital program helps ER patients get needed hospice care
Health News // 10 minutes ago
Hospital program helps ER patients get needed hospice care
One hospital's push to transition patients who are nearing the end of life from the emergency room to hospice care appears to be working.
Women more likely to experience anxiety, depression after cardiac arrest
Health News // 1 hour ago
Women more likely to experience anxiety, depression after cardiac arrest
Women who survive cardiac arrest are more likely to suffer anxiety or depression than male survivors, a new study warns.
Study: RSV vaccine safe in late pregnancy
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: RSV vaccine safe in late pregnancy
Expectant mothers who get vaccinated to protect their newborns against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are not putting themselves or their babies at risk, new research affirms.
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Health News // 7 hours ago
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
NEW YORK, July 9 (UPI) -- The health benefits of coffee far outweigh the potential risks, as it can help reduce a person's risk for certain types of cancers, as well as Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson's disease and dementia, experts say.
Weight loss drug Zepbound outperforms Ozempic in new published study
Health News // 17 hours ago
Weight loss drug Zepbound outperforms Ozempic in new published study
July 8 (UPI) -- The active ingredient in Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound leads to more weight loss than the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, according to a study published.
Race-based question removed from Kidney Donor Profile Index to improve transplant equity
Health News // 18 hours ago
Race-based question removed from Kidney Donor Profile Index to improve transplant equity
July 8 (UPI) -- In a move to improve kidney transplant equity, a new policy will remove a question about race from the Kidney Donor Profile Index because it "dishonors African American/Black donors."
Air pollution linked to drop in live births among IVF patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Air pollution linked to drop in live births among IVF patients
Exposure to air pollution can significantly reduce the odds of in vitro fertilization (IVF) leading to a live birth, a new study says.
Colorado dairy farm worker infected with bird flu
Health News // 5 days ago
Colorado dairy farm worker infected with bird flu
July 3 (UPI) -- A Colorado dairy farm worker is the nation's fourth person to test positive for the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus, the Centers for Disease Control announced Wednesday.
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs linked to rare blinding condition
Health News // 6 days ago
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs linked to rare blinding condition
Ozempic, Wegovy and other GLP-1 weight-loss drugs appear to increase the risk of a rare and potentially blinding eye condition, a new study warns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Coffee a 'miracle' drink with many health benefits, experts say
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Living longer tied to gratitude for positives in life, Harvard study suggests
Living longer tied to gratitude for positives in life, Harvard study suggests
Weight loss drug Zepbound outperforms Ozempic in new published study
Weight loss drug Zepbound outperforms Ozempic in new published study
FDA probing death potentially linked to recalled microdosing candies
FDA probing death potentially linked to recalled microdosing candies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement