Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 3, 2024 / 11:56 AM

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs linked to rare blinding condition

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Ozempic, Wegovy and other GLP-1 weight-loss drugs appear to increase the risk of a rare and potentially blinding eye condition, a new study warns. Photo by PIxabay/Pexels
Ozempic, Wegovy and other GLP-1 weight-loss drugs appear to increase the risk of a rare and potentially blinding eye condition, a new study warns. Photo by PIxabay/Pexels

Trendy weight-loss drugs appear to increase the risk of a rare and potentially blinding eye condition, a new study warns.

People with diabetes prescribed semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) were more than four times more likely to be diagnosed with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), researchers reported Wednesday in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology.

Advertisement

Further, those who were overweight were more than seven times more likely to be diagnosed with NAION, results showed.

"The use of these drugs has exploded throughout industrialized countries and they have provided very significant benefits in many ways, but future discussions between a patient and their physician should include NAION as a potential risk," said lead researcher Dr. Joseph Rizzo, director of the Neuro-Ophthalmology Service at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston.

Related

"It is important to appreciate, however, that the increased risk relates to a disorder that is relatively uncommon," he added in a hospital news release.

Advertisement

NAION typically causes sudden vision loss in one eye, without any pain, Rizzo said. It's thought to be caused by reduced blood flow to the front of the optic nerve, where the nerve meets the eye.

NAION is the most common cause of sudden blindness due to damage of the optic nerve, and is second only to glaucoma as an overall cause of optic nerve blindness, researchers said.

There currently are no effective treatments for NAION, and vision loss to the nerve damage is generally considered permanent.

However, NAION is relatively rare, occurring in about 10 out of every 100,000 people, researchers said.

They conducted the new study after noticing that three patients had been diagnosed with vision loss from NAION in just one week. All three had been taking semaglutide.

Semaglutide initially was developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, as it helps control blood sugar levels. It was later approved for weight loss after researchers found that it helped control appetite and slow digestion.

For the study, researchers analyzed records for more than 17,000 Mass Eye and Ear patients treated during the six years since Ozempic was approved for diabetes treatment.

Researchers compared NAION rates in people prescribed semaglutide against those taking other diabetes or weight-loss drugs, and discovered the significant risk increases.

Advertisement

However, researchers noted that they aren't sure why this association exists.

"Our findings should be viewed as being significant but tentative, as future studies are needed to examine these questions in a much larger and more diverse population," Rizzo said.

"This is information we did not have before and it should be included in discussions between patients and their doctors, especially if patients have other known optic nerve problems like glaucoma or if there is preexisting significant visual loss from other causes," he added.

Novo Nordisk, which makes Ozempic and Wegovy in the United States, emphasized that the data in the new study doesn't establish a causal association between the use of semaglutide medications and NAION.

"Patient safety is a top priority for Novo Nordisk, and we take all reports about adverse events from the use of our medicines very seriously," a company spokesperson told CNN.

More information

Brigham and Women's Hospital has more on NAION.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Living longer tied to gratitude for positives in life, Harvard study suggests
Health News // 1 hour ago
Living longer tied to gratitude for positives in life, Harvard study suggests
NEW YORK, July 3 (UPI) -- An attitude of gratitude for the positives in life may help older adults live longer, a new Harvard study suggests.
Study: New compound boosts effectiveness of overdose-reversing drug naloxone
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: New compound boosts effectiveness of overdose-reversing drug naloxone
July 3 (UPI) -- U.S. researchers have identified a new drug that could make inroads on the devastating impact of deadly opioids by turbocharging naloxone, the go-to overdose-reversing treatment.
Study: Mediterranean diet helps cancer survivors live longer
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Mediterranean diet helps cancer survivors live longer
The Mediterranean diet can help cancer survivors maintain their heart health and live longer, a new study says.
Facial temperatures might help diagnose diabetes, other diseases
Health News // 3 hours ago
Facial temperatures might help diagnose diabetes, other diseases
Screening for chronic illnesses like diabetes or fatty liver disease could one day be as simple as checking the temperature of your nose, eyes or cheeks.
FDA probing death potentially linked to recalled microdosing candies
Health News // 8 hours ago
FDA probing death potentially linked to recalled microdosing candies
July 3 (UPI) -- Federal food safety officials are investigating a potential death linked to ingesting recalled microdosing chocolates and candies that have sickened dozens of people across the United States.
FDA approves new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 20 hours ago
FDA approves new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease
Donanemab (Kisunla), a new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday.
Study warns of possible bacteria in tattoo inks
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study warns of possible bacteria in tattoo inks
In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers detected bacteria in commercial tattoo and permanent makeup inks, demonstrating that they could cause human infections.
Exercise might help prevent nerve damage from chemotherapy
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise might help prevent nerve damage from chemotherapy
Simple exercises performed during rounds of chemotherapy can help people avoid nerve damage normally associated with the cancer-killing drugs, a new study suggests.
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic may help treat alcoholism
Health News // 1 day ago
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic may help treat alcoholism
Cutting-edge weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic can help treat alcoholism, a new study says.
What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
NEW YORK, July 2 (UPI) -- What people eat at age 40 could affect the quality of their lives at age 70, a new Harvard study reveals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement