Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 3, 2024 / 9:50 AM

Study: Mediterranean diet helps cancer survivors live longer

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The Mediterranean diet can help cancer survivors maintain their heart health and live longer, a new study says. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The Mediterranean diet can help cancer survivors maintain their heart health and live longer, a new study says. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

The Mediterranean diet can help cancer survivors maintain their heart health and live longer, a new study says.

Cancer patients whose eating patterns stuck closely to the Mediterranean diet tended to live longer and have a reduced risk of heart-related death, researchers report in the journal JACC CardioOncology.

Advertisement

Specifically, cancer patients following the Mediterranean diet had a 32% lower overall risk of premature death and a 60% lower risk of heart-related death, researchers found.

The results suggest that "different chronic diseases, such as tumors and heart diseases, actually share the same molecular mechanisms," researcher Maria Benedetta Donati of the Joint Research Platform Umberto Veronesi Foundation in Italy, said in a news release.

Related

"This is known in the literature as 'common soil,' namely a common ground from which these two groups of disorders originate," Donati said.

The Mediterranean diet focuses on plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, seeds, nuts, legumes and olive oil, researchers said.

Fish and seafood should be eaten at least twice a week, and dairy and lean proteins eaten daily in smaller portions. The diet encourages minimal consumption of red meats and processed foods, and cutting out sugary beverages.

Advertisement

For the study, researchers tracked 800 Italian adult cancer patients for more than 13 years, following their recruitment between 2005 and 2010. The participants provided detailed information on their eating patterns as part of the study.

The number of cancer survivors is expected to increase in coming years, thanks to better treatments, researchers noted. Given that, it is crucial to understand how a good diet might improve the health and well-being of people who have beaten cancer.

"The Mediterranean diet is mostly composed of foods such as fruit, vegetables and olive oil, that are natural sources of antioxidant compounds, which could explain the advantage observed in terms of mortality not only from cancer, but also from cardiovascular diseases, that can be reduced by diets particularly rich in these bioactive compounds," researcher Chiara Tonelli, president of the Scientific Committee of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, said in a news release.

More information

The American Heart Association has more about the Mediterranean diet.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Living longer tied to gratitude for positives in life, Harvard study suggests
Health News // 3 minutes ago
Living longer tied to gratitude for positives in life, Harvard study suggests
NEW YORK, July 3 (UPI) -- An attitude of gratitude for the positives in life may help older adults live longer, a new Harvard study suggests.
Study: New compound boosts effectiveness of overdose-reversing drug naloxone
Health News // 4 minutes ago
Study: New compound boosts effectiveness of overdose-reversing drug naloxone
July 3 (UPI) -- U.S. researchers have identified a new drug that could make inroads on the devastating impact of deadly opioids by turbocharging naloxone, the go-to overdose-reversing treatment.
Facial temperatures might help diagnose diabetes, other diseases
Health News // 1 hour ago
Facial temperatures might help diagnose diabetes, other diseases
Screening for chronic illnesses like diabetes or fatty liver disease could one day be as simple as checking the temperature of your nose, eyes or cheeks.
FDA probing death potentially linked to recalled microdosing candies
Health News // 6 hours ago
FDA probing death potentially linked to recalled microdosing candies
July 3 (UPI) -- Federal food safety officials are investigating a potential death linked to ingesting recalled microdosing chocolates and candies that have sickened dozens of people across the United States.
FDA approves new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 18 hours ago
FDA approves new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease
Donanemab (Kisunla), a new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday.
Study warns of possible bacteria in tattoo inks
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study warns of possible bacteria in tattoo inks
In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers detected bacteria in commercial tattoo and permanent makeup inks, demonstrating that they could cause human infections.
Exercise might help prevent nerve damage from chemotherapy
Health News // 23 hours ago
Exercise might help prevent nerve damage from chemotherapy
Simple exercises performed during rounds of chemotherapy can help people avoid nerve damage normally associated with the cancer-killing drugs, a new study suggests.
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic may help treat alcoholism
Health News // 23 hours ago
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic may help treat alcoholism
Cutting-edge weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic can help treat alcoholism, a new study says.
What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
NEW YORK, July 2 (UPI) -- What people eat at age 40 could affect the quality of their lives at age 70, a new Harvard study reveals.
Study: Using Valium, other 'benzos' won't increase dementia risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Using Valium, other 'benzos' won't increase dementia risk
Benzodiazepines such as Valium and Xanax do not appear to increase dementia risk, but could have subtle long-term effects on brain structure, a new study reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement