FDA probing death potentially linked to recalled microdosing candies

July 3 (UPI) -- Federal food safety officials are investigating a potential death linked to ingesting recalled microdosing chocolates and candies that have sickened dozens of people across the United States. All Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolates and gummies were recalled late last month over the products containing toxic levels of muscimol, a chemical found in some mushrooms that can cause seizures, involuntary muscle contractions and a loss of consciousness, among other issues. Advertisement

At least 48 illnesses linked to the edibles have been reported in 24 states as of Monday, the Food and Drug Administration said in an update to the recall on Tuesday.

Twenty-seven of the patients have been hospitalized, it said, adding that there is one potentially associated death under investigation.

American Poison Centers in a statement added that it has received 82 reports of exposure associated with the Diamond Shruumz products, including 48 cases of severe illness, of which all but two sought medical attention.

The FDA said those who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand products reported a variety of severe symptoms, including seizures, central nervous system depression, agitation, abnormal heart rates, nausea and vomiting.

Diamond Shruumz is instructing its customers to not eat their products amid the investigation. It said in a statment on its website that those who became ill from eating their products had consumed "the entire chocolate bar and some products containing higher levels of muscimol than normal."

The FDA is also recommending not to eat, sell or serve any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies. Those in possession of the recalled products are being instructed to either discard them or return them to the company for a refund.

The products affected by the recall were sold online as well as at retail stores that sell such products, including smoke and vape shops.