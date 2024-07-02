Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 2, 2024 / 1:34 PM

Study warns of possible bacteria in tattoo inks

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers detected bacteria in commercial tattoo and permanent makeup inks, demonstrating that they could cause human infections. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers detected bacteria in commercial tattoo and permanent makeup inks, demonstrating that they could cause human infections. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Getting inked could make you sick.

In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers detected bacteria in commercial tattoo and permanent makeup inks, demonstrating that they could cause human infections.

Advertisement

"Our findings reveal that unopened and sealed tattoo inks can harbor anaerobic bacteria, known to thrive in low-oxygen environments like the dermal layer of the skin, alongside aerobic bacteria," said researcher Seong-Jae (Peter) Kim, a microbiologist at the National Center for Toxicological Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"This suggests that contaminated tattoo inks could be a source of infection from both types of bacteria," he added.

Related

The findings were published Tuesday in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

The researchers' goal was to gauge the prevalence of microbial contaminants in tattoo inks in the U.S. market.

Kim said the findings emphasize the importance of monitoring the inks for bacteria and microorganisms.

The team used a standard incubator and an anaerobic chamber to test ink solutions for bacteria. The incubator was used to look for aerobic bacteria, which need oxygen to thrive. The anaerobic chamber provided conditions ideal for bacteria that don't need oxygen.

Advertisement

"Both types of bacteria, those needing oxygen [aerobic] and those not needing oxygen [anaerobic], can contaminate the inks," Kim said in a journal news release.

His team tested 75 tattoo inks from 14 manufacturers. In all, about 35% of tattoo or permanent makeup inks sold in the United States were contaminated with bacteria, they found.

Kim added that microbial infections aren't the only issue with the inks. Complications such as inflammatory and allergic reactions, as well as toxic responses, are other risks, he noted.

"In light of our study results, we want to emphasize the importance of continuously monitoring these products to ensure the microbial safety of tattoo inks," Kim said.

His team plans to continue working on two fronts. They will look to develop faster, more accurate and less labor-intensive ways to detect microbes in tattoo inks. They also plan to dig deeper into the diversity of microbial contaminants, in a bid to prevent tainting of the products.

More information

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a tattoo safety checklist.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Exercise might help prevent nerve damage from chemotherapy
Health News // 1 hour ago
Exercise might help prevent nerve damage from chemotherapy
Simple exercises performed during rounds of chemotherapy can help people avoid nerve damage normally associated with the cancer-killing drugs, a new study suggests.
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic may help treat alcoholism
Health News // 2 hours ago
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic may help treat alcoholism
Cutting-edge weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic can help treat alcoholism, a new study says.
What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
Health News // 2 hours ago
What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
NEW YORK, July 2 (UPI) -- What people eat at age 40 could affect the quality of their lives at age 70, a new Harvard study reveals.
Study: Using Valium, other 'benzos' won't increase dementia risk
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Using Valium, other 'benzos' won't increase dementia risk
Benzodiazepines such as Valium and Xanax do not appear to increase dementia risk, but could have subtle long-term effects on brain structure, a new study reports.
Certain genes linked to early puberty in girls
Health News // 3 hours ago
Certain genes linked to early puberty in girls
A girl can have up to 14-fold higher risk of early puberty if her genetics line up that way, new research shows.
Florida reports two cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever
Health News // 17 hours ago
Florida reports two cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever
July 1 (UPI) -- The Florida Department of Health has issued an alert for the Florida Keys after two people were bitten by infected mosquitoes and diagnosed with dengue fever.
'Smart' prosthetic legs help create natural gait
Health News // 1 day ago
'Smart' prosthetic legs help create natural gait
Prosthetic legs controlled by a person's own neural system can help restore a natural walking gait, researchers found.
Diamond Shruumz edibles recalled due to high levels of mushroom toxin
Health News // 1 day ago
Diamond Shruumz edibles recalled due to high levels of mushroom toxin
All Diamond Shruumz edibles have been recalled after the company found high levels of a mushroom toxin in them that may have sickened 39 people in 20 states.
Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
Health News // 1 day ago
Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
A study based on online Google searches suggests surging U.S. interest in microdosing psychedelics, such as psilocybin, as rules around the use of such drugs begin to relax.
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Even though cardiology guidelines recommend that a-fib be repaired during a cardiac surgery, this only happened 59% of the time for the female patients versus 67% of the time for males. a new study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
Florida reports two cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever
Florida reports two cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever
Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement