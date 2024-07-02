Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 2, 2024 / 10:35 AM

Study: Using Valium, other 'benzos' won't increase dementia risk

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Benzodiazepines such as Valium and Xanax do not appear to increase dementia risk, but could have subtle long-term effects on brain structure, a new study reports. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Benzodiazepines such as Valium and Xanax do not appear to increase dementia risk, but could have subtle long-term effects on brain structure, a new study reports. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Benzodiazepines do not appear to increase dementia risk, but could have subtle long-term effects on brain structure, a new study reports.

Researchers found no link between use of the sedative drug and a higher risk of dementia in a group of more than 5,400 adults in the Netherlands, according to findings published Tuesday in the journal BMC Medicine.

Advertisement

That runs counter to two previous meta-analyses reporting increased dementia risk with benzodiazepine use, researchers noted.

However, brain MRI scans taken of more than 4,800 participants revealed that benzodiazepine use is associated with accelerated shrinking of some brain regions, results show.

Related

The findings "support current guidelines cautioning against long-term benzodiazepine prescription," concluded the research team led by Dr. Frank Wolters, a senior scientist of epidemiology and radiology and nuclear medicine at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands.

"Further research is needed to investigate the potential effects of benzodiazepine use on brain health," the team adds.

Benzodiazepines promote the release of a neurotransmitter that makes the nervous system less active, the Cleveland Clinic says. Different types are used as sedatives or to treat anxiety, insomnia and seizures.

Analysis of medical records between 2005 and 2020 and pharmacy records between 1991 and 2008 revealed no association between benzodiazepines and increased risk of dementia, regardless of the total quantity of sedatives people took over time.

Advertisement

The team also found no link between dementia risk and specific types of benzodiazepines or the time it took for dosages to wear off.

However, benzodiazepine use was associated with an accelerated reduction in the volume of the hippocampus and amygdala, which are brain regions involved in memory and mood regulation.

Certain types of benzodiazepines also were associated with changes in the size of white matter, which transmits nerve signals between brain regions, researchers said.

Anxiolytic benzodiazepines prescribed for anxiety caused less shrinkage of white matter, results show. These include alprazolam (Xanax), clonazepam (Klonopin), clorazepate (Tranxene) and lorazepam (Ativan, Loreev), according to the Cleveland Clinic.

On the other hand, sedative-hypnotic benzodiazepines prescribed for sleep problems caused a quicker reduction in white matter volume. These include temazepam (Restoril), triazolam (Halcion) and quazepam (Doral), the Cleveland Clinic says.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on benzodiazepines.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Exercise might help prevent nerve damage from chemotherapy
Health News // 10 minutes ago
Exercise might help prevent nerve damage from chemotherapy
Simple exercises performed during rounds of chemotherapy can help people avoid nerve damage normally associated with the cancer-killing drugs, a new study suggests.
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic may help treat alcoholism
Health News // 42 minutes ago
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic may help treat alcoholism
Cutting-edge weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic can help treat alcoholism, a new study says.
What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
Health News // 1 hour ago
What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
NEW YORK, July 2 (UPI) -- What people eat at age 40 could affect the quality of their lives at age 70, a new Harvard study reveals.
Certain genes linked to early puberty in girls
Health News // 2 hours ago
Certain genes linked to early puberty in girls
A girl can have up to 14-fold higher risk of early puberty if her genetics line up that way, new research shows.
Florida reports two cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever
Health News // 16 hours ago
Florida reports two cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever
July 1 (UPI) -- The Florida Department of Health has issued an alert for the Florida Keys after two people were bitten by infected mosquitoes and diagnosed with dengue fever.
'Smart' prosthetic legs help create natural gait
Health News // 22 hours ago
'Smart' prosthetic legs help create natural gait
Prosthetic legs controlled by a person's own neural system can help restore a natural walking gait, researchers found.
Diamond Shruumz edibles recalled due to high levels of mushroom toxin
Health News // 1 day ago
Diamond Shruumz edibles recalled due to high levels of mushroom toxin
All Diamond Shruumz edibles have been recalled after the company found high levels of a mushroom toxin in them that may have sickened 39 people in 20 states.
Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
Health News // 1 day ago
Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
A study based on online Google searches suggests surging U.S. interest in microdosing psychedelics, such as psilocybin, as rules around the use of such drugs begin to relax.
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Even though cardiology guidelines recommend that a-fib be repaired during a cardiac surgery, this only happened 59% of the time for the female patients versus 67% of the time for males. a new study found.
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
NEW YORK, June 30 (UPI) -- A diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, and the types of foods people eat may matter more than the level of processing used to make them. a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
Florida reports two cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever
Florida reports two cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement