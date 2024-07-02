Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 2, 2024 / 11:18 AM

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic may help treat alcoholism

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Cutting-edge weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic can help treat alcoholism, a new study says. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Cutting-edge weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic can help treat alcoholism, a new study says. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Cutting-edge weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic can help treat alcoholism, a new study says.

People taking semaglutide had 50% to 56% decreased odds for either becoming alcoholic or relapsing into alcoholism, researchers reported recently in the journal Nature Communications.

Advertisement

Few drugs are now available to treat alcohol use disorder (AUD), so adding semaglutide to their number would provide a much-needed extra option, researchers said.

"This is very promising news in that we may have a new therapeutic method to treat alcohol use disorder (AUD)," lead researcher Rong Xu, a professor of biomedical informatics at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, said in a news release.

Related

Semaglutide helps regulate blood sugar levels, and was first approved as a diabetes treatment. The drug also reduces appetite and slows digestion, which eventually led to its approval as a weight-loss drug as well.

For the study, researchers analyzed medical records of nearly 84,000 patients with obesity, as well as about 600,000 patients with type 2 diabetes.

In both sets of data, researchers found consistent reductions in alcoholism among people treated with semaglutide.

"While the findings are promising and provide preliminary evidence of the potential benefit of semaglutide in real-world populations, further randomized clinical trials are needed to support its use clinically for AUD," study co-author Dr. Pamela Davis, a research professor at Case Western, said in a news release.

Advertisement

Semaglutide might be effective against alcoholism because GLP-1 -- the hormone regulated by the drug -- also is involved in the dopamine reward system triggered by drinking, researchers said in background notes.

"Parts of the brain that drive eating behaviors overlap extensively with the drive to use alcohol or other substances," Dr. Lorenzo Leggio, clinical director and deputy scientific director with the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said in a news release.

More information

The National Institutes of Health has more on semaglutide and alcohol use disorder.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Exercise might help prevent nerve damage from chemotherapy
Health News // 10 minutes ago
Exercise might help prevent nerve damage from chemotherapy
Simple exercises performed during rounds of chemotherapy can help people avoid nerve damage normally associated with the cancer-killing drugs, a new study suggests.
What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
Health News // 1 hour ago
What people eat at 40 could affect health decades later, Harvard study shows
NEW YORK, July 2 (UPI) -- What people eat at age 40 could affect the quality of their lives at age 70, a new Harvard study reveals.
Study: Using Valium, other 'benzos' won't increase dementia risk
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Using Valium, other 'benzos' won't increase dementia risk
Benzodiazepines such as Valium and Xanax do not appear to increase dementia risk, but could have subtle long-term effects on brain structure, a new study reports.
Certain genes linked to early puberty in girls
Health News // 2 hours ago
Certain genes linked to early puberty in girls
A girl can have up to 14-fold higher risk of early puberty if her genetics line up that way, new research shows.
Florida reports two cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever
Health News // 16 hours ago
Florida reports two cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever
July 1 (UPI) -- The Florida Department of Health has issued an alert for the Florida Keys after two people were bitten by infected mosquitoes and diagnosed with dengue fever.
'Smart' prosthetic legs help create natural gait
Health News // 22 hours ago
'Smart' prosthetic legs help create natural gait
Prosthetic legs controlled by a person's own neural system can help restore a natural walking gait, researchers found.
Diamond Shruumz edibles recalled due to high levels of mushroom toxin
Health News // 1 day ago
Diamond Shruumz edibles recalled due to high levels of mushroom toxin
All Diamond Shruumz edibles have been recalled after the company found high levels of a mushroom toxin in them that may have sickened 39 people in 20 states.
Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
Health News // 1 day ago
Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
A study based on online Google searches suggests surging U.S. interest in microdosing psychedelics, such as psilocybin, as rules around the use of such drugs begin to relax.
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Even though cardiology guidelines recommend that a-fib be repaired during a cardiac surgery, this only happened 59% of the time for the female patients versus 67% of the time for males. a new study found.
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
NEW YORK, June 30 (UPI) -- A diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, and the types of foods people eat may matter more than the level of processing used to make them. a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
Florida reports two cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever
Florida reports two cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement