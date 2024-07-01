Trending
July 1, 2024 / 7:36 PM

Florida reports two cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever

By Sheri Walsh
The Florida Department of Health has issued an alert for the Florida Keys after two people were bitten by infected mosquitoes and diagnosed with dengue fever, which can cause "severe muscle aches and joint pain, fever and sometimes a rash." File Photo by WikiImages/Pixabay link back to: https://pixabay.com/photos/tiger-mosquito-mosquito-49141/
July 1 (UPI) -- The Florida Department of Health has issued an alert for the Florida Keys after two people were bitten by infected mosquitoes and diagnosed with dengue fever.

Monday's alert comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert for the United States, warning of an increased dengue virus risk as cases soar worldwide and jump to three times higher than this time last year in the United States.

Most of the U.S. cases are in people who traveled to higher risk locations, while Florida's recent cases were acquired locally through mosquito bites. Dengue fever is not contagious and can not be transmitted from person to person.

Dengue fever can cause flu-like symptoms "with severe muscle aches and joint pain, fever and sometimes a rash," according to the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County. While symptoms of dengue fever can be mild, they can progress to include headaches, nausea, vomiting, rash and body pain. More severe cases may require hospitalization with symptoms progressing to shock, internal bleeding or death.

"All individuals have been treated and have recovered," the Health Department added, as it urged Florida residents to "Drain and Cover" to keep mosquitoes from multiplying.

"Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected," health officials warned.

They also urged residents to throw out garbage, clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls, tarp boats and vehicles to prevent water accumulation, and keep swimming pools chlorinated.

In addition, the department urged residents to "cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house" and "cover skin with clothing or appropriate repellent."

For travelers heading to hotter and more humid climates, the CDC recommends avoiding mosquito bites by staying in air-conditioned spaces, wearing long sleeves and pants, and using insect repellent.

Dengue fever has been on the rise around the world as temperatures rise. In Latin American countries, more than 9.7 million dengue cases have been reported this year, which is more than double the cases in 2023, according to the CDC.

Puerto Rico has been declared a public health emergency with nearly 1,500 cases for the first six months of 2024. Approximately 745 cases have been identified among U.S. residents, most of whom had traveled to high risk locations.

