Diamond Shruumz edibles recalled due to high levels of mushroom toxin

All Diamond Shruumz edibles have been recalled after the company found high levels of a mushroom toxin in them that may have sickened 39 people in 20 states. The recall includes Diamond Shruumz cones, chocolate bars and gummies "because such products contain muscimol, a chemical found in mushrooms of the genus amanita," California-based Prophet Premium Blends stated in its announcement. Advertisement

"Muscimol could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products," the company added. Reported symptoms include seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates and high/low blood pressure.

Of the 39 illnesses reported so far, 23 patients had to be hospitalized, with the latest illness reported June 23, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

States with cases include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The FDA first advised consumers not to eat Diamond Shruumz microdosing chocolate bars two weeks ago, warning that people in four states had fallen ill. Some had to be intubated.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail order.

Back in late May, Prophet Premium received the first two complaints of people becoming ill after eating an entire chocolate bar. That prompted the company to conduct an analysis of its ingredients, which "showed higher than normal amounts of muscimol," the recall notice said.

The company said it has stopped producing and distributing the Diamond Shruumz product line while it and the FDA continue to investigate the cause of the illnesses.

Consumers who bought Diamond Shruumz products should stop using them and contact the company at 209-314-0881 or by email at [email protected] with their order number to get a refund.

