Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 1, 2024 / 10:46 AM

Diamond Shruumz edibles recalled due to high levels of mushroom toxin

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
All Diamond Shruumz edibles have been recalled after the company found high levels of a mushroom toxin in them that may have sickened 39 people in 20 states. Photo by FDA/HealthDay News
All Diamond Shruumz edibles have been recalled after the company found high levels of a mushroom toxin in them that may have sickened 39 people in 20 states. Photo by FDA/HealthDay News

All Diamond Shruumz edibles have been recalled after the company found high levels of a mushroom toxin in them that may have sickened 39 people in 20 states.

The recall includes Diamond Shruumz cones, chocolate bars and gummies "because such products contain muscimol, a chemical found in mushrooms of the genus amanita," California-based Prophet Premium Blends stated in its announcement.

Advertisement

"Muscimol could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products," the company added. Reported symptoms include seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates and high/low blood pressure.

Of the 39 illnesses reported so far, 23 patients had to be hospitalized, with the latest illness reported June 23, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Related

States with cases include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The FDA first advised consumers not to eat Diamond Shruumz microdosing chocolate bars two weeks ago, warning that people in four states had fallen ill. Some had to be intubated.

Advertisement

The recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail order.

Back in late May, Prophet Premium received the first two complaints of people becoming ill after eating an entire chocolate bar. That prompted the company to conduct an analysis of its ingredients, which "showed higher than normal amounts of muscimol," the recall notice said.

The company said it has stopped producing and distributing the Diamond Shruumz product line while it and the FDA continue to investigate the cause of the illnesses.

Consumers who bought Diamond Shruumz products should stop using them and contact the company at 209-314-0881 or by email at [email protected] with their order number to get a refund.

More information

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
Health News // 1 hour ago
Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics
A study based on online Google searches suggests surging U.S. interest in microdosing psychedelics, such as psilocybin, as rules around the use of such drugs begin to relax.
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Health News // 1 hour ago
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Even though cardiology guidelines recommend that a-fib be repaired during a cardiac surgery, this only happened 59% of the time for the female patients versus 67% of the time for males. a new study found.
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Health News // 21 hours ago
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
NEW YORK, June 30 (UPI) -- A diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, and the types of foods people eat may matter more than the level of processing used to make them. a new study suggests.
Bird flu virus on cow milking equipment poses infection risk
Health News // 2 days ago
Bird flu virus on cow milking equipment poses infection risk
The H5N1 avian flu virus remains infectious on cow milking equipment for at least an hour, according to a new study.
Combo drug improves survival in some early breast cancer patients
Health News // 3 days ago
Combo drug improves survival in some early breast cancer patients
An immunotherapy/chemotherapy combo drug can help early-stage breast cancer patients remain cancer-free following treatment, a new trial shows.
Childhood exposure to air pollution may increase adult risk of bronchitis
Health News // 3 days ago
Childhood exposure to air pollution may increase adult risk of bronchitis
Exposure to air pollution as a child increases an adult's risk of bronchitis, a new study warns.
Study finds heart valve disease in more than 25% of people over 60
Health News // 3 days ago
Study finds heart valve disease in more than 25% of people over 60
More than a quarter of healthy and symptom-free people aged 60 and older had previously undetected heart valve disease, researchers report.
Bright light at night may increase risk of diabetes
Health News // 3 days ago
Bright light at night may increase risk of diabetes
More exposure to light at night, between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., is linked to a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, researchers found.
Staying fit may decrease men's risk of ALS
Health News // 4 days ago
Staying fit may decrease men's risk of ALS
Staying fit and getting moderate levels of exercise may lower men's chances for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in later life, new research shows.
'Magic mushrooms' most popular hallucinogen in United States
Health News // 4 days ago
'Magic mushrooms' most popular hallucinogen in United States
The popularity of psychedelic mushrooms now far outpaces that of other mind-altering drugs such as ecstasy (MDMA), according to a new report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
Bird flu virus on cow milking equipment poses infection risk
Bird flu virus on cow milking equipment poses infection risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement