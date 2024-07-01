Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 1, 2024 / 10:27 AM

Americans show growing interest in microdosing psychedelics

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A study based on online Google searches suggests surging U.S. interest in microdosing psychedelics, such as psilocybin, as rules around the use of such drugs begin to relax. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
A study based on online Google searches suggests surging U.S. interest in microdosing psychedelics, such as psilocybin, as rules around the use of such drugs begin to relax. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

A study based on online Google searches suggests surging U.S. interest in microdosing psychedelics, such as psilocybin, as rules around the use of such drugs begin to relax.

But the safety of these drugs isn't entirely clear, said study lead author Dr. Kevin Yang.

Advertisement

"As public interest in using psychedelics and cannabis for health grows, it's crucial that the medical community conducts studies to establish a strong evidence base for their safety and efficacy," said Yang, a psychiatry resident physician at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine.

'Magic mushrooms' have long been used recreationally to get high, but in recent years numerous studies have suggested that the fungus' active ingredient, the hallucinogen psilocybin, might have some therapeutic effects if used in smaller doses ("microdosing") under controlled conditions.

Related

According to a UCSD news release, people who microdose take "'sub-perceptual' doses of psychedelics, often over prolonged periods, with users claiming it improves cognition, mood and overall health without causing the intense hallucinogenic effects of higher doses."

Advertisement

Already, eight U.S. states have had cities or counties decriminalize this type of psychedelic use, and two states, Colorado and Oregon, have legalized psychedelic-assisted therapy and decriminalized psychedelics statewide.

Those moves come at the same time that another recreational drug, cannabis, has gained mainstream acceptance and has been legalized in 24 states.

So what is the current American mood when it comes to microdosing?

To find out, the UCSD team tracked Google searches conducted in certain states in the years before and after the state changed the law around psychedelics. They also compared that data to Google searches in states which did not loosen access to the drugs.

Policies that reduced criminal penalties for psychedelics and cannabis were associated with big jumps in these Google searches, suggesting a surge in interest in microdosing, the team reported.

When it came to search words used, between 2015 and 2023, the most popular search terms for microdosing changed from "LSD" to "mushrooms," Yang's team found. Other popular search words included Adderall, cannabis, CBD, DMT, ketamine and MDMA.

But Yang believes a rise in interest with microdosing psychedelics comes with real hazards.

"Without understanding the risks and benefits, people may turn to unproven alternative therapies, exposing themselves to potential dangers," he said in the UCSD news release. "It's our responsibility as a medical community to ensure patients have access to safe, effective and evidence-based treatments."

Advertisement

Senior study author Dr. Eric Leas agreed.

"Psilocybin and nearly all commonly microdosed substances are Schedule 1 controlled substances. Using these substances poses legal risks for consumers and concerns of product impurity because of a lack of manufacturing standards," said Leas, an assistant professor in the UC San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health.

When it comes to "product impurity," Leas points to microdosing products that claim to contain magic mushrooms, but could contain other mushroom species like the highly toxic Amanita muscaria.

What's needed, according to the UCSD news release, are "safe products, well-informed consumers, appropriate manufacturing practices and documented benefits and risks."

The findings were published Friday in JAMA Health Forum.

More information

Find out more about psilocybin microdosing at Harvard Health.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Diamond Shruumz edibles recalled due to high levels of mushroom toxin
Health News // 43 minutes ago
Diamond Shruumz edibles recalled due to high levels of mushroom toxin
All Diamond Shruumz edibles have been recalled after the company found high levels of a mushroom toxin in them that may have sickened 39 people in 20 states.
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Health News // 1 hour ago
Doctors less likely to address secondary condition in women during heart surgery
Even though cardiology guidelines recommend that a-fib be repaired during a cardiac surgery, this only happened 59% of the time for the female patients versus 67% of the time for males. a new study found.
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Health News // 21 hours ago
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
NEW YORK, June 30 (UPI) -- A diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, and the types of foods people eat may matter more than the level of processing used to make them. a new study suggests.
Bird flu virus on cow milking equipment poses infection risk
Health News // 2 days ago
Bird flu virus on cow milking equipment poses infection risk
The H5N1 avian flu virus remains infectious on cow milking equipment for at least an hour, according to a new study.
Combo drug improves survival in some early breast cancer patients
Health News // 3 days ago
Combo drug improves survival in some early breast cancer patients
An immunotherapy/chemotherapy combo drug can help early-stage breast cancer patients remain cancer-free following treatment, a new trial shows.
Childhood exposure to air pollution may increase adult risk of bronchitis
Health News // 3 days ago
Childhood exposure to air pollution may increase adult risk of bronchitis
Exposure to air pollution as a child increases an adult's risk of bronchitis, a new study warns.
Study finds heart valve disease in more than 25% of people over 60
Health News // 3 days ago
Study finds heart valve disease in more than 25% of people over 60
More than a quarter of healthy and symptom-free people aged 60 and older had previously undetected heart valve disease, researchers report.
Bright light at night may increase risk of diabetes
Health News // 3 days ago
Bright light at night may increase risk of diabetes
More exposure to light at night, between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., is linked to a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, researchers found.
Staying fit may decrease men's risk of ALS
Health News // 4 days ago
Staying fit may decrease men's risk of ALS
Staying fit and getting moderate levels of exercise may lower men's chances for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in later life, new research shows.
'Magic mushrooms' most popular hallucinogen in United States
Health News // 4 days ago
'Magic mushrooms' most popular hallucinogen in United States
The popularity of psychedelic mushrooms now far outpaces that of other mind-altering drugs such as ecstasy (MDMA), according to a new report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
Diet that limits ultra-processed foods isn't automatically healthy, study shows
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
Bird flu virus on cow milking equipment poses infection risk
Bird flu virus on cow milking equipment poses infection risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement