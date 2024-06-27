Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 27, 2024 / 9:47 AM

Migraine med might stop 'rebound' headaches as well

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
New research suggests that a medication commonly used to prevent migraines may also help fend off rebound headaches. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
New research suggests that a medication commonly used to prevent migraines may also help fend off rebound headaches. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

It's a nasty cycle: Chronic migraine sufferers who use too much pain medication sometimes get smacked with rebound headaches.

But new research suggests that a medication commonly used to prevent migraines may also help fend off rebound headaches.

Advertisement

The study of 755 people with chronic migraine -- meaning 15 or more headache days a month with migraines on eight or more -- found that those who overused pain meds had fewer headache days when taking the migraine prevention drug atogepant (Quilipta).

"There is a high prevalence of pain medication overuse among people with migraine as they try to manage what are often debilitating symptoms," explained study author Dr. Peter Goadsby, from King's College London. "However, medication overuse can lead to more headaches called rebound headaches, so more preventive treatments treatments are needed."

Related

Two-thirds of the participants, who reported their headache and medication history, met the criteria for medication overuse.

That means they took pain relievers such as aspirin, acetaminophen or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) on 15 or more days a month; migraine drugs called triptans or ergots for 10 days or more; or any combination for 10 days or more.

Advertisement

On average, participants reported 18 to 19 migraine days a month and using pain meds on 15 to 16 days.

For 12 weeks, they were given 30 milligrams (mg) of atogepant twice daily; 60 mg once a day; or a placebo. Atogepant is a calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist, or CGRP inhibitor. CGRP is a protein that helps trigger migraines.

Participants with medication overuse who took atogepant twice a day averaged three fewer migraine days a month and three fewer headache days, compared to participants who took a placebo.

Those taking atogepant once a day had two fewer migraine days a month and two fewer headache days compared to the placebo group.

Researchers said similar results were seen in participants who were not overusing medications.

Among participants with overuse, 45% of those taking atogepant twice a day and 42% who took it once a day had at least a 50% reduction in average monthly migraine days compared to 25% among those taking the placebo, the study found.

Researchers said the number of participants who met the criteria for overuse dropped by 62% in the group taking the drug twice a day. It dropped 52% in once-a-day users.

"Based on our findings, treatment with atogepant may potentially decrease the risk of developing rebound headache by reducing the use of pain medications," Goadsby said in a journal news release. "This could lead to an improved quality of life for those living with migraine."

Advertisement

More research is needed to evaluate the drug's long-term effectiveness and safety.

Researchers noted that one limitation of the study is that participants self-reported their headaches and medication use, raising the possibility that some may have not done so accurately.

The study was funded by AbbVie, maker of atogepant.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Neurology.

More information

Learn more about migraine headaches at the Cleveland Clinic.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Meat alternatives might be healthier for heart than meat
Health News // 17 hours ago
Meat alternatives might be healthier for heart than meat
Even though plant-based meat alternatives are ultra-processed, they still may be healthier for your heart than traditional meat is, a new review finds.
Study warns of drug-resistant fungi found in compost, soil, flower bulbs
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study warns of drug-resistant fungi found in compost, soil, flower bulbs
A tough-to-treat, drug-resistant fungal infection may be as close as your local garden center, new research shows.
Study recommends testing for COVID-19 two days after symptoms
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study recommends testing for COVID-19 two days after symptoms
The COVID-19 virus, or rather people's immune response to it, has changed and it might be prudent to wait a couple days after symptoms start before taking a COVID test, researchers report.
Cortisol appears to play role in tough-to-treat diabetes
Health News // 22 hours ago
Cortisol appears to play role in tough-to-treat diabetes
About 1 in 4 people (24%) with tough-to-treat Type 2 diabetes have elevated cortisol levels, researchers found.
Obesity may be more harmful in children born underweight
Health News // 23 hours ago
Obesity may be more harmful in children born underweight
Low-birth-weight newborns have a higher risk of health complications if they become obese as children, a new study has found.
Mom's smartphone use might affect baby's language development
Health News // 23 hours ago
Mom's smartphone use might affect baby's language development
Mothers tend to speak less to infants when they're on their smartphones, a new study finds.
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
June 25 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Tuesday, warning of increased dengue fever risk in the United States as cases of the mosquito-borne virus hit record numbers around the world.
WHO: Drugs and alcohol killed more than 3M people worldwide in 2019
Health News // 1 day ago
WHO: Drugs and alcohol killed more than 3M people worldwide in 2019
June 25 (UPI) -- The use of drugs and alcohol killed more than 3 million people around the world in 2019 with men accounting for the most deaths, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday.
Finland to be world's first nation to administer bird flu vaccine
Health News // 1 day ago
Finland to be world's first nation to administer bird flu vaccine
June 25 (UPI) -- Finland will become the world's first nation to administer bird flu vaccinations stating next week, the nation's health officials announced Tuesday.
Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
Health News // 1 day ago
Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
As scorching summer temperatures drive Americans indoors and millions travel for vacations and family gatherings, COVID-19 infections are again climbing, U.S. health officials warned Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Finland to be world's first nation to administer bird flu vaccine
Finland to be world's first nation to administer bird flu vaccine
Simple paper-strip test might spot flu, identify strain
Simple paper-strip test might spot flu, identify strain
Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
Study recommends testing for COVID-19 two days after symptoms
Study recommends testing for COVID-19 two days after symptoms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement