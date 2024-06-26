Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 26, 2024 / 3:52 PM

Meat alternatives might be healthier for heart than meat

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
Plant-based meat alternatives may be healthier for your heart than traditional meat, a new review finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Plant-based meat alternatives may be healthier for your heart than traditional meat, a new review finds. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Even though plant-based meat alternatives are ultra-processed, they still may be healthier for your heart than traditional meat is, a new review finds.

Risk factors for heart disease, including total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and body weight, all improved when meats were replaced with a plant-based substitute, according to the analysis published Tuesday in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.

Advertisement

In one clinical trial reviewed, people consuming plant-based alternatives saw a 13% reduction in total cholesterol, a 9% reduction in LDL cholesterol, a 53% reduction in triglycerides and an 11% rise in "good" HDL cholesterol.

"Plant-based meat is a healthy alternative that is clearly associated with reduced cardiovascular risk factors," senior study author Dr. Ehud Ur, a professor of medicine at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, told NBC News.

Related

Still, the researchers did find a wide variation in the nutritional value of meat substitutes, such as in the amount of sodium and saturated fat they contained.

Advertisement

For example, Ur's team focused on two burger brands: an older one and a newer one that tasted more like beef. The older burger had 6% of the recommended daily allowance for saturated fat, compared to 30% in the newer burger. Meanwhile, the older brand had 0% cholesterol, compared with 27% in the newer brand.

Most meat substitutes are highly processed, and such foods tend to be low in fiber and loaded with salt, sugar and additives, NBC News reported.

But Ur argued that not all ultra-processed foods are bad for the heart.

"In and of itself, processing is not necessarily a bad thing," Ur said. "It's true that these plant-based meats are highly processed, but not in the sense that they have lots of saturated fats or certain carbohydrates that are associated with adverse outcomes."

A randomized trial looking at heart attack and stroke in people who eat meat substitutes compared to regular meat eaters is needed next, Ur said.

"Obviously, it could be difficult to conduct a double-blind trial because people might be able to tell whether they were eating meat or an alternative," he acknowledged. "But some of the newer plant-based meats are very close in flavor to actual meat."

Advertisement

Still, Dr. Walter Willett, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told NBC News that, "in general, the best option would be to consume whole foods."

But not everyone can do that, "so I do think there is space for foods that might be called ultra-processed," he added.

He pointed to a study published in 2020 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, in which participants consumed meat for eight weeks and then a plant-based meat alternative for eight weeks.

When participants ate the meat alternative, "cholesterol and blood pressure were reduced by about 10%, which is pretty substantial," Willett said. "Just the fact that something might fall under the definition of ultra-processed doesn't mean it's bad."

Dr. Anu Lala, director of heart failure research at the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital in New York City, told NBC News that longer follow-up studies are needed to determine whether plant-based meat alternatives are healthier.

"There needs to be a concerted effort -- like there has been with the Mediterranean diet -- to understand the plant-based dietary programs and their long-term effects," Lala said.

More information

Consumer Reports has more on plant-based meat alternatives.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study warns of drug-resistant fungi found in compost, soil, flower bulbs
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study warns of drug-resistant fungi found in compost, soil, flower bulbs
A tough-to-treat, drug-resistant fungal infection may be as close as your local garden center, new research shows.
Study recommends testing for COVID-19 two days after symptoms
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study recommends testing for COVID-19 two days after symptoms
The COVID-19 virus, or rather people's immune response to it, has changed and it might be prudent to wait a couple days after symptoms start before taking a COVID test, researchers report.
Cortisol appears to play role in tough-to-treat diabetes
Health News // 5 hours ago
Cortisol appears to play role in tough-to-treat diabetes
About 1 in 4 people (24%) with tough-to-treat Type 2 diabetes have elevated cortisol levels, researchers found.
Obesity may be more harmful in children born underweight
Health News // 6 hours ago
Obesity may be more harmful in children born underweight
Low-birth-weight newborns have a higher risk of health complications if they become obese as children, a new study has found.
Mom's smartphone use might affect baby's language development
Health News // 6 hours ago
Mom's smartphone use might affect baby's language development
Mothers tend to speak less to infants when they're on their smartphones, a new study finds.
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
Health News // 18 hours ago
CDC warns of increased dengue fever risk in U.S. as worldwide cases soar
June 25 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Tuesday, warning of increased dengue fever risk in the United States as cases of the mosquito-borne virus hit record numbers around the world.
WHO: Drugs and alcohol killed more than 3M people worldwide in 2019
Health News // 20 hours ago
WHO: Drugs and alcohol killed more than 3M people worldwide in 2019
June 25 (UPI) -- The use of drugs and alcohol killed more than 3 million people around the world in 2019 with men accounting for the most deaths, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday.
Finland to be world's first nation to administer bird flu vaccine
Health News // 1 day ago
Finland to be world's first nation to administer bird flu vaccine
June 25 (UPI) -- Finland will become the world's first nation to administer bird flu vaccinations stating next week, the nation's health officials announced Tuesday.
Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
Health News // 1 day ago
Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
As scorching summer temperatures drive Americans indoors and millions travel for vacations and family gatherings, COVID-19 infections are again climbing, U.S. health officials warned Monday.
Wegovy may benefit heart failure patients beyond weight loss
Health News // 1 day ago
Wegovy may benefit heart failure patients beyond weight loss
Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy can improve symptoms in heart failure patients, a new clinical trial shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
Finland to be world's first nation to administer bird flu vaccine
Finland to be world's first nation to administer bird flu vaccine
Having kidney transplant while awake a "pretty cool experience"
Having kidney transplant while awake a "pretty cool experience"
Study: Brain and gut hold clues to resilient people
Study: Brain and gut hold clues to resilient people
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement