Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 25, 2024 / 8:56 PM

WHO: Drugs and alcohol killed more than 3M people worldwide in 2019

By Mike Heuer
Alcohol and drug use are especially deadly for young adults and men in particular, a new report by the World Health Organization shows. File Photo by Alonso Capul/EPA-EFE
Alcohol and drug use are especially deadly for young adults and men in particular, a new report by the World Health Organization shows. File Photo by Alonso Capul/EPA-EFE

June 25 (UPI) -- The use of drugs and alcohol killed more than 3 million people around the world in 2019 with men accounting for the most deaths, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday.

The WHO's global status report obtained data from 145 member nations and indicates alcohol use caused 2.6 million deaths in 2019, which represents 4.7% of all deaths.

Advertisement

The report also shows psychoactive drug use caused 600,000 deaths in 2019.

The vast majority of those deaths are men, including about 2 million due to alcohol use and 400,000 due to drug use.

Related

"Substance use severely harms individual health, increasing the risk of chronic diseases, mental health conditions and tragically resulting in millions of preventable deaths every year," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"To build a healthier, more equitable society, we must urgently commit to bold actions that reduce the negative health and social consequences of alcohol consumption and make treatment for substance use disorders accessible and affordable," Ghebreyesus said.

The report says the rate of alcohol-related deaths has gone down since 2010 but remains "unacceptably high."

The people most affected are those in their 20s and 30s, in addition to men.

Advertisement

Non-communicable diseases caused about 1.6 million alcohol-related deaths in 2019, including 474,000 deaths from cardiovascular diseases and 401,000 from cancer.

Traffic accidents, violence and self-harm accounted for 724,000 alcohol-related deaths in 2019.

Deaths caused by HIV, tuberculosis and other communicable diseases accounted for another 284,000 lives lost in 2019.

The WHO urges nations to improve their "prevention and treatment of substance abuse, including narcotic drug abuse and harmful use of alcohol."

The 334-page global status report is free and available online via a download.

Latest Headlines

Finland to be world's first nation to administer bird flu vaccine
Health News // 4 hours ago
Finland to be world's first nation to administer bird flu vaccine
June 25 (UPI) -- Finland will become the world's first nation to administer bird flu vaccinations stating next week, the nation's health officials announced Tuesday.
Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
Health News // 6 hours ago
Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
As scorching summer temperatures drive Americans indoors and millions travel for vacations and family gatherings, COVID-19 infections are again climbing, U.S. health officials warned Monday.
Wegovy may benefit heart failure patients beyond weight loss
Health News // 6 hours ago
Wegovy may benefit heart failure patients beyond weight loss
Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy can improve symptoms in heart failure patients, a new clinical trial shows.
Daily aspirin still popular among Americans despite risks
Health News // 7 hours ago
Daily aspirin still popular among Americans despite risks
Many Americans continue to take a daily aspirin despite a change of guidelines from the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association in 2019.
Healthy weight loss may lower risk of cancer
Health News // 9 hours ago
Healthy weight loss may lower risk of cancer
Dropping pounds can improve a person's odds against developing certain types of cancer, a new study finds.
Simple paper-strip test might spot flu, identify strain
Health News // 10 hours ago
Simple paper-strip test might spot flu, identify strain
A simple and inexpensive paper strip test could help diagnose a case of the flu, and even identify the influenza strain that caused it, a new study finds.
U.S. pedestrian deaths fall for first time since pandemic
Health News // 10 hours ago
U.S. pedestrian deaths fall for first time since pandemic
Pedestrian deaths in the United States declined in 2023 but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to new data.
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
NEW YORK, June 24 (UPI) -- Chronic loneliness may greatly increase the risk of stroke in older adults, a new Harvard study shows.
Distress, depression rates double among transgender Americans in 10 years
Health News // 1 day ago
Distress, depression rates double among transgender Americans in 10 years
The rate of self-reported mental distress and depression among American adults who identify as transgender or gender-diverse has more than doubled between 2014 and 2022, an analysis of federal health data reveals.
Texas' abortion ban tied to more infant deaths, study indicates
Health News // 1 day ago
Texas' abortion ban tied to more infant deaths, study indicates
Following state legislation passed in 2021 that essentially banned abortion in Texas, the rate of infant deaths rose by almost 13%, compared to a much smaller 1.8% rise nationwide, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Study: Brain and gut hold clues to resilient people
Study: Brain and gut hold clues to resilient people
Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
Distress, depression rates double among transgender Americans in 10 years
Distress, depression rates double among transgender Americans in 10 years
Having kidney transplant while awake a "pretty cool experience"
Having kidney transplant while awake a "pretty cool experience"
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement