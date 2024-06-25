Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 25, 2024 / 2:52 PM

Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
COVID-19 infections are again climbing in the United States, health officials warned Monday. Photo by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19 infections are again climbing in the United States, health officials warned Monday. Photo by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

As scorching summer temperatures drive Americans indoors and millions travel for vacations and family gatherings, COVID infections are again climbing, U.S. health officials warned Monday.

In evidence that suggests a COVID summer wave is underway, case counts are most likely increasing in 39 states and aren't declining anywhere in the country, new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Advertisement

While the CDC no longer tracks COVID cases, it still estimates spread of the virus using data on emergency department visits. Both COVID deaths and ED visits have risen in the last week, while hospitalizations climbed 25% from May 26 to June 1, according to the latest CDC data.

"It looks like the summer wave is starting to begin," Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, told NBC News.

Advertisement

Several new COVID variants are likely contributing to the summer spike in cases, Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, told NBC News.

"We're seeing the start of an uptick of infections that is coincident with new variants that are developing: KP.2 and KP.3 and LB.1. It does appear that those variants do have an advantage over the prior ones," he added.

All three variants are descendants of JN.1, the version of the coronavirus that dominated this winter.

KP.2 became the dominant variant last month, and then KP.3 took over in early June, NBC News reported. Along with a third variant that shares the same key mutations, KP.1.1, the group now accounts for around 63% of all COVID infections in the United States, CDC data shows.

Meanwhile, LB.1 accounts for another 17.5% of COVID infections. Experts said its rapid growth indicates that it's likely to become dominant soon.

Still, "it's sort of the newest kid on the block," Barouch said. "There's not much known about it."

A preprint study released this month, which hasn't yet been peer-reviewed, suggests LB.1 is more infectious and could be better at evading protection from vaccines or previous infections.

Advertisement

"Assuming that preliminary data is true, that it's more immune-evasive and that it's more infectious than KP.2 and KP.3, that's a winning formula to infect more people," Russo noted.

Apart from variants, experts said cases will probably continue to rise as people retreat indoors to escape the heat and gather to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Russo recommended that people who are vulnerable to infection and severe illness, or who are more likely to attend large parties or gatherings, consider getting the latest COVID vaccine.

He added that a monoclonal antibody drug called Pemgarda has been available since April for immunocompromised people. The antiviral medication Paxlovid can also lower the likelihood of hospitalization or death.

As for young, healthy people, they can hold out for the updated COVID vaccines expected to arrive this fall, experts said.

This month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised vaccine manufacturers to target the KP.2 variant. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet Thursday to decide who should get those shots.

More information

The CDC has more on COVID vaccines.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Wegovy may benefit heart failure patients beyond weight loss
Health News // 35 minutes ago
Wegovy may benefit heart failure patients beyond weight loss
Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy can improve symptoms in heart failure patients, a new clinical trial shows.
Daily aspirin still popular among Americans despite risks
Health News // 1 hour ago
Daily aspirin still popular among Americans despite risks
Many Americans continue to take a daily aspirin despite a change of guidelines from the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association in 2019.
Healthy weight loss may lower risk of cancer
Health News // 2 hours ago
Healthy weight loss may lower risk of cancer
Dropping pounds can improve a person's odds against developing certain types of cancer, a new study finds.
Simple paper-strip test might spot flu, identify strain
Health News // 4 hours ago
Simple paper-strip test might spot flu, identify strain
A simple and inexpensive paper strip test could help diagnose a case of the flu, and even identify the influenza strain that caused it, a new study finds.
U.S. pedestrian deaths fall for first time since pandemic
Health News // 4 hours ago
U.S. pedestrian deaths fall for first time since pandemic
Pedestrian deaths in the United States declined in 2023 but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to new data.
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
Health News // 19 hours ago
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
NEW YORK, June 24 (UPI) -- Chronic loneliness may greatly increase the risk of stroke in older adults, a new Harvard study shows.
Distress, depression rates double among transgender Americans in 10 years
Health News // 1 day ago
Distress, depression rates double among transgender Americans in 10 years
The rate of self-reported mental distress and depression among American adults who identify as transgender or gender-diverse has more than doubled between 2014 and 2022, an analysis of federal health data reveals.
Texas' abortion ban tied to more infant deaths, study indicates
Health News // 1 day ago
Texas' abortion ban tied to more infant deaths, study indicates
Following state legislation passed in 2021 that essentially banned abortion in Texas, the rate of infant deaths rose by almost 13%, compared to a much smaller 1.8% rise nationwide, a new study finds.
Study: Medication abortion without ultrasound safe
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Medication abortion without ultrasound safe
Women don't need an ultrasound to have a safe medication abortion, a new study says.
Having kidney transplant while awake a "pretty cool experience"
Health News // 1 day ago
Having kidney transplant while awake a "pretty cool experience"
Instead of using the normal general anesthesia, doctors at Northwestern University used a single spinal anesthesia injection to numb a patient, allowing him to remain alert during a kidney transplant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Study: Brain and gut hold clues to resilient people
Study: Brain and gut hold clues to resilient people
Distress, depression rates double among transgender Americans in 10 years
Distress, depression rates double among transgender Americans in 10 years
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
Texas' abortion ban tied to more infant deaths, study indicates
Texas' abortion ban tied to more infant deaths, study indicates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement