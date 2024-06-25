Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 25, 2024 / 2:17 PM

Wegovy may benefit heart failure patients beyond weight loss

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy can improve symptoms in heart failure patients, a new clinical trial shows. Photo by Novo Nordisk/HealthDay News
Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy can improve symptoms in heart failure patients, a new clinical trial shows. Photo by Novo Nordisk/HealthDay News

Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy can improve symptoms in heart failure patients, a new clinical trial shows.

Both men and women showed improved heart function after a year on semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, researchers report.

Advertisement

Women tended to lose more weight than men, on average about 9.6% of their body weight compared with 7.2% in men.

However, both genders experienced similar improvements regarding their heart health, researchers found. This could mean the drug might have heart benefits above and beyond helping people lose weight.

Related

The results shed light on "the consistent benefits of semaglutide for women and men," said senior researcher Dr. Mikhail Kosiborod, a cardiologist at Saint Luke's Mid-America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Mo.

For the clinical trial, researchers randomly assigned 1,145 people with heart failure to take either semaglutide or a placebo for a year.

Heart failure occurs when the heart starts to pump less efficiently, slowing the delivery of oxygen-rich blood throughout the body.

This results in fatigue and shortness of breath, making everyday activities like walking or carrying groceries very difficult for some, according to the American Heart Association.

But people on semaglutide experienced improvement in both their heart failure symptoms and the physical limitations the condition placed upon them, trial results show.

Advertisement

They also had lower blood pressure and a smaller waist circumference after a year on the drug, as well as less inflammation, researchers said.

The findings were published Sunday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and presented simultaneously at the American Diabetes Association's annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.

More information

The American Heart Association has more about heart failure.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
Health News // 7 minutes ago
Summer COVID-19 cases rising across America
As scorching summer temperatures drive Americans indoors and millions travel for vacations and family gatherings, COVID-19 infections are again climbing, U.S. health officials warned Monday.
Daily aspirin still popular among Americans despite risks
Health News // 1 hour ago
Daily aspirin still popular among Americans despite risks
Many Americans continue to take a daily aspirin despite a change of guidelines from the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association in 2019.
Healthy weight loss may lower risk of cancer
Health News // 3 hours ago
Healthy weight loss may lower risk of cancer
Dropping pounds can improve a person's odds against developing certain types of cancer, a new study finds.
Simple paper-strip test might spot flu, identify strain
Health News // 4 hours ago
Simple paper-strip test might spot flu, identify strain
A simple and inexpensive paper strip test could help diagnose a case of the flu, and even identify the influenza strain that caused it, a new study finds.
U.S. pedestrian deaths fall for first time since pandemic
Health News // 4 hours ago
U.S. pedestrian deaths fall for first time since pandemic
Pedestrian deaths in the United States declined in 2023 but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to new data.
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
Health News // 19 hours ago
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
NEW YORK, June 24 (UPI) -- Chronic loneliness may greatly increase the risk of stroke in older adults, a new Harvard study shows.
Distress, depression rates double among transgender Americans in 10 years
Health News // 1 day ago
Distress, depression rates double among transgender Americans in 10 years
The rate of self-reported mental distress and depression among American adults who identify as transgender or gender-diverse has more than doubled between 2014 and 2022, an analysis of federal health data reveals.
Texas' abortion ban tied to more infant deaths, study indicates
Health News // 1 day ago
Texas' abortion ban tied to more infant deaths, study indicates
Following state legislation passed in 2021 that essentially banned abortion in Texas, the rate of infant deaths rose by almost 13%, compared to a much smaller 1.8% rise nationwide, a new study finds.
Study: Medication abortion without ultrasound safe
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Medication abortion without ultrasound safe
Women don't need an ultrasound to have a safe medication abortion, a new study says.
Having kidney transplant while awake a "pretty cool experience"
Health News // 1 day ago
Having kidney transplant while awake a "pretty cool experience"
Instead of using the normal general anesthesia, doctors at Northwestern University used a single spinal anesthesia injection to numb a patient, allowing him to remain alert during a kidney transplant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Jimmy Carter's long stay in hospice dispels myths about end-of-life care
Study: Brain and gut hold clues to resilient people
Study: Brain and gut hold clues to resilient people
Distress, depression rates double among transgender Americans in 10 years
Distress, depression rates double among transgender Americans in 10 years
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
Chronic loneliness may increase stroke risk in older adults, Harvard study shows
Texas' abortion ban tied to more infant deaths, study indicates
Texas' abortion ban tied to more infant deaths, study indicates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement