Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 21, 2024 / 10:35 AM

Considering a vasectomy? Avoid health info on TikTok

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A new study examining the quality of the top 100 most liked videos on TikTok found that, in terms of medical accuracy, the clips scored a dismal 0.19 on a scale ranging from 0 to 5. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
A new study examining the quality of the top 100 most liked videos on TikTok found that, in terms of medical accuracy, the clips scored a dismal 0.19 on a scale ranging from 0 to 5. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Men looking to limit their odds for fatherhood probably have questions about vasectomy.

They should steer clear of TikTok for answers, however.

Advertisement

A new study examining the quality of the top 100 most liked videos on TikTok found that, in terms of medical accuracy, the clips scored a dismal 0.19 on a scale ranging from 0 to 5.

"In addition to the poor quality of the information, it was concerning to see that there were gaps in information in places where a medical professional would have provided relevant context," said study senior author Dr. Jonas Swartz. He's an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.

Related

"For example, many videos mention that vasectomy can fail but don't note that the failure rate is really, really low, making it the most effective form of contraception," Swartz said in a Duke news release.

According to the researchers, about 1 in 5 Americans, especially the young, say they often head to TikTok for information on health.

In fact, the 100 most-liked videos on the social media platform with the hashtag #vasectomy gathered a total of 353 million views, Swartz' team found. However:

Advertisement

Only 12% offered scientific or healthcare information

Only 6% were posted by healthcare professionals

While they rated high in "understandibility" (83%), they rated low in terms of being useful/practical ("actionability"), at just 1.3%

30% did not mention the man's role in contraception, while 11% mentioned abortion.

"This deficit of quality on a platform where young patients are going to seek out health information is a matter of public health concern," said first study author Jessica Liu, a medical student at Duke.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal AUA News.

The researchers say the findings are in line with disappointing results on TikTok as a source of health info found in prior Duke analyses.

It all "represents an area where we as providers can step in and give access to evidence-based information, so our patients may have something credible to draw upon when making care decisions," Liu said.

More information

Find out more about vasectomy at the Mayo Clinic.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Pot use seems to contribute to more severe cases of COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 36 minutes ago
Pot use seems to contribute to more severe cases of COVID-19, study finds
NEW YORK, June 21 (UPI) -- Among patients diagnosed with COVID-19, those who used marijuana had a higher risk of hospitalization and intensive care unit admission, a new study indicates.
Modifying homes helps stroke survivors stay independent
Health News // 43 minutes ago
Modifying homes helps stroke survivors stay independent
Grab bars, shower seats, ramps and other safety interventions allow many stroke survivors to live independently and reduce the risk of premature death, new research confirms.
Surgery for children with cerebral palsy may help older kids walk too
Health News // 1 hour ago
Surgery for children with cerebral palsy may help older kids walk too
A surgery that helps 7- to 10-year-olds with cerebral palsy walk also helps older kids and teens with the condition, a groundbreaking study shows.
CDC: Bisexual, transgender people see highest levels of loneliness, mental distress
Health News // 18 hours ago
CDC: Bisexual, transgender people see highest levels of loneliness, mental distress
June 20 (UPI) -- Bisexual and transgender people were nearly twice as likely to experience loneliness and depression, according to a recent study.
Microplastics found in human penises for first time
Health News // 21 hours ago
Microplastics found in human penises for first time
Seven different kinds of microplastics have been discovered in human penises for the first time.
Colombian family's genes may hold key to protection against Alzheimer's
Health News // 21 hours ago
Colombian family's genes may hold key to protection against Alzheimer's
A Colombian family's genetics are shining a spotlight on a gene that might help protect people from the ravages of Alzheimer's disease.
Prostate meds might help prevent Lewy body dementia
Health News // 23 hours ago
Prostate meds might help prevent Lewy body dementia
Certain prostate medications might help reduce the risk of Lewy body dementia, a specific type of dementia, a new study suggests.
Study: 1 in 4 U.S. yards have unsafe levels of lead
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: 1 in 4 U.S. yards have unsafe levels of lead
About 29 million U.S. households could be contaminated by soil lead levels that exceed new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines.
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Health News // 1 day ago
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Folks dieting to drop pounds should consider eating a fistful of nuts here and there, a new review suggests.
Cyberbullying, sexual harassment common in online gaming
Health News // 1 day ago
Cyberbullying, sexual harassment common in online gaming
Cyberbullying and sexual harassment are rampant in the world of professional video gaming and online gaming, a new study reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
Prostate meds might help prevent Lewy body dementia
Prostate meds might help prevent Lewy body dementia
Microplastics found in human penises for first time
Microplastics found in human penises for first time
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement