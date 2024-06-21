Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 21, 2024 / 10:53 AM

Modifying homes helps stroke survivors stay independent

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
Grab bars, shower seats, ramps and other safety interventions allow many stroke survivors to live independently and reduce the risk of premature death, new research confirms. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Grab bars, shower seats, ramps and other safety interventions allow many stroke survivors to live independently and reduce the risk of premature death, new research confirms. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Everyday tasks like taking a shower or navigating stairs can be risky business for folks in the aftermath of a stroke.

But grab bars, shower seats, ramps and other safety interventions allow many to live independently and reduce the risk of premature death, new research confirms.

Advertisement

One in eight stroke survivors die within a year of leaving the hospital.

"The transition period is a critical time for stroke survivors who go home after weeks in inpatient rehabilitation," said senior study author Susan Stark, a professor of occupational therapy, neurology and social work at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. "The home environment looks different and is more challenging than a facility outfitted with accommodations."

Related

Her team tested a St. Louis program in which occupational therapists visit stroke survivors' homes.

The visiting therapists look for barriers, such as low toilets or stairs without handrails, and then make improvements that address a patient's individual needs. They also teach stroke survivors how to solve problems, such as finding accessible transportation.

Advertisement

Stroke patients with minor physical and mental impairments typically go to outpatient rehab after leaving the hospital. Those with severe damage typically go to a skilled nursing facility for continuous care and therapy.

Stark's study focused on the 25% of patients somewhere in between -- those with moderate mental and physical impairments. These patients typically head to inpatient rehab to prepare for life on their own.

But their lives at home won't be the same, researchers noted.

A simple task like pulling a shirt from the laundry basket tests muscles weakened by a stroke. Compromised balance makes using the toilet a challenge, and climbing stairs may seem like an obstacle course.

Such challenges are a barrier to reengaging with friends and neighbors and a recipe for depression, researchers pointed out.

"People become even more depressed when they don't reengage in their community," Stark said in a university news release.

To learn more, her team studied how 183 stroke patients age 50 or older made the transition from inpatient rehab to life at home.

Participants were randomly divided into two groups: One received home modifications and self-management training. The other received stroke prevention training.

The takeaway: Clearing away obstacles and teaching patients to solve problems saves lives.

Advertisement

During the study, recently published in the Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, 10 people who received only stroke prevention training died; no one in the intervention group did. Those who received home modifications and self-management training were also less likely to wind up in a skilled nursing facility.

Throughout the study, Donna Jones, who suffered a stroke in 2021, received modifications that gave her the confidence to live independently while regaining balance and learning new skills. She described it as life-changing.

"My modified bathroom gives me hope that my life is moving in the right direction," she said. "The practical tools and services I received are the foundation of my new journey. I have a new life. It's very different, and I love it."

Three months after her stroke, Jones received her doctoral degree in ethical leadership and employee development. Nine months after that, her right leg was amputated.

Neither has stopped her. Jones remains active in her community and enjoys event planning and travel.

"I am grateful for the study that provided the foundation for me to approach my future with a positive outlook," she said.

Stark said the intervention needs to be tested more broadly and the costs and savings associated with home modifications must be defined to win over insurers. No system is in place to cover the cost.

Advertisement

"The biggest barrier to implementing this program is getting insurance to reimburse the cost of home modifications," she said. "If $500 in home modifications keeps people out of the hospital or a skilled nursing facility, that seems like a no-brainer to me."

More information

Find out about the signs of stroke at the Stroke Awareness Foundation.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Pot use seems to contribute to more severe cases of COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 36 minutes ago
Pot use seems to contribute to more severe cases of COVID-19, study finds
NEW YORK, June 21 (UPI) -- Among patients diagnosed with COVID-19, those who used marijuana had a higher risk of hospitalization and intensive care unit admission, a new study indicates.
Considering a vasectomy? Avoid health info on TikTok
Health News // 1 hour ago
Considering a vasectomy? Avoid health info on TikTok
A new study examining the quality of the top 100 most liked videos on TikTok found that, in terms of medical accuracy, the clips scored a dismal 0.19 on a scale ranging from 0 to 5.
Surgery for children with cerebral palsy may help older kids walk too
Health News // 1 hour ago
Surgery for children with cerebral palsy may help older kids walk too
A surgery that helps 7- to 10-year-olds with cerebral palsy walk also helps older kids and teens with the condition, a groundbreaking study shows.
CDC: Bisexual, transgender people see highest levels of loneliness, mental distress
Health News // 18 hours ago
CDC: Bisexual, transgender people see highest levels of loneliness, mental distress
June 20 (UPI) -- Bisexual and transgender people were nearly twice as likely to experience loneliness and depression, according to a recent study.
Microplastics found in human penises for first time
Health News // 21 hours ago
Microplastics found in human penises for first time
Seven different kinds of microplastics have been discovered in human penises for the first time.
Colombian family's genes may hold key to protection against Alzheimer's
Health News // 21 hours ago
Colombian family's genes may hold key to protection against Alzheimer's
A Colombian family's genetics are shining a spotlight on a gene that might help protect people from the ravages of Alzheimer's disease.
Prostate meds might help prevent Lewy body dementia
Health News // 23 hours ago
Prostate meds might help prevent Lewy body dementia
Certain prostate medications might help reduce the risk of Lewy body dementia, a specific type of dementia, a new study suggests.
Study: 1 in 4 U.S. yards have unsafe levels of lead
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: 1 in 4 U.S. yards have unsafe levels of lead
About 29 million U.S. households could be contaminated by soil lead levels that exceed new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines.
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Health News // 1 day ago
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Folks dieting to drop pounds should consider eating a fistful of nuts here and there, a new review suggests.
Cyberbullying, sexual harassment common in online gaming
Health News // 1 day ago
Cyberbullying, sexual harassment common in online gaming
Cyberbullying and sexual harassment are rampant in the world of professional video gaming and online gaming, a new study reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
Prostate meds might help prevent Lewy body dementia
Prostate meds might help prevent Lewy body dementia
Microplastics found in human penises for first time
Microplastics found in human penises for first time
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement