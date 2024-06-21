Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 21, 2024 / 1:19 PM

Study: Brain and gut hold clues to resilient people

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
People with high resilience have the bacteria living in their bellies in part to thank for it, a new study shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
People with high resilience have the bacteria living in their bellies in part to thank for it, a new study shows. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Can you trust your gut?

UCLA researchers have shown that people who rank high in resilience -- meaning they accept change positively and follow their instincts -- have the bacteria living in their bellies in part to thank for it.

Advertisement

Their new study looked at the brains and gut microbiomes of people who cope effectively with different types of stress, including social isolation and discrimination. Finding ways to prevent stress can help prevent heart disease, stroke, obesity and diabetes, researchers explained.

"If we can identify what a healthy resilient brain and microbiome look like, then we can develop targeted interventions to those areas to reduce stress," said senior study author Arpana Gupta, co-director of the UCLA Goodman-Luskin Microbiome Center.

Related

For the study, Gupta's team surveyed 116 people about their resiliency and divided them into two groups -- one ranked high in resilience, the other ranked low. Participants gave stool samples and underwent MRI brain scans.

The study found that folks who were highly resilient had brain activity in regions associated with emotional regulation and better thinking skills than the group with low resilience.

"When a stressor happens, often we go to this aroused fight-or-flight response, and this impairs the breaks in your brain," Gupta said in a UCLA news release.

Advertisement

"The highly resilient individuals in the study were found to be better at regulating their emotions, less likely to catastrophize and keep a level head," added first author Desiree Delgadillo, a postdoctoral researcher at UCLA.

In addition to brain differences, something unique was going on in their guts.

Their gut microbes excreted chemicals and exhibited gene activity tied to low levels of inflammation and a strong gut barrier. Inflammation causes what's known as a "leaky gut," which impairs the body's ability to absorb needed nutrients and block toxins.

Researchers were surprised to find these microbiome traits in the highly resilient participants.

"Resilience truly is a whole-body phenomenon that not only affects your brain but also your microbiome and what metabolites that it is producing," Gupta said.

The findings were published Friday in the journal Nature Mental Health.

The next step is to investigate whether an intervention to boost resilience will change activity in the brain and gut.

"We could have treatments that target both the brain and the gut that can maybe one day prevent disease," Gupta said.

More information

The American Psychological Association has a guide for building resilience.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Pot use seems to contribute to more severe cases of COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Pot use seems to contribute to more severe cases of COVID-19, study finds
NEW YORK, June 21 (UPI) -- Among patients diagnosed with COVID-19, those who used marijuana had a higher risk of hospitalization and intensive care unit admission, a new study indicates.
Modifying homes helps stroke survivors stay independent
Health News // 2 hours ago
Modifying homes helps stroke survivors stay independent
Grab bars, shower seats, ramps and other safety interventions allow many stroke survivors to live independently and reduce the risk of premature death, new research confirms.
Considering a vasectomy? Avoid health info on TikTok
Health News // 2 hours ago
Considering a vasectomy? Avoid health info on TikTok
A new study examining the quality of the top 100 most liked videos on TikTok found that, in terms of medical accuracy, the clips scored a dismal 0.19 on a scale ranging from 0 to 5.
Surgery for children with cerebral palsy may help older kids walk too
Health News // 2 hours ago
Surgery for children with cerebral palsy may help older kids walk too
A surgery that helps 7- to 10-year-olds with cerebral palsy walk also helps older kids and teens with the condition, a groundbreaking study shows.
CDC: Bisexual, transgender people see highest levels of loneliness, mental distress
Health News // 20 hours ago
CDC: Bisexual, transgender people see highest levels of loneliness, mental distress
June 20 (UPI) -- Bisexual and transgender people were nearly twice as likely to experience loneliness and depression, according to a recent study.
Microplastics found in human penises for first time
Health News // 23 hours ago
Microplastics found in human penises for first time
Seven different kinds of microplastics have been discovered in human penises for the first time.
Colombian family's genes may hold key to protection against Alzheimer's
Health News // 23 hours ago
Colombian family's genes may hold key to protection against Alzheimer's
A Colombian family's genetics are shining a spotlight on a gene that might help protect people from the ravages of Alzheimer's disease.
Prostate meds might help prevent Lewy body dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Prostate meds might help prevent Lewy body dementia
Certain prostate medications might help reduce the risk of Lewy body dementia, a specific type of dementia, a new study suggests.
Study: 1 in 4 U.S. yards have unsafe levels of lead
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: 1 in 4 U.S. yards have unsafe levels of lead
About 29 million U.S. households could be contaminated by soil lead levels that exceed new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines.
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Health News // 1 day ago
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Folks dieting to drop pounds should consider eating a fistful of nuts here and there, a new review suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
Prostate meds might help prevent Lewy body dementia
Prostate meds might help prevent Lewy body dementia
Microplastics found in human penises for first time
Microplastics found in human penises for first time
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement