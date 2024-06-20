Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 20, 2024 / 12:02 PM

Prostate meds might help prevent Lewy body dementia

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Certain prostate medications might help reduce the risk of Lewy body dementia, a specific type of dementia, a new study suggests. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Certain prostate medications might help reduce the risk of Lewy body dementia, a specific type of dementia, a new study suggests. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Prostate medications might help reduce the risk of a specific type of dementia, a new study suggests.

People were less likely to develop Lewy body dementia when taking drugs designed to treat urinary symptoms caused by an enlarged prostate, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Neurology.

Advertisement

"These results are exciting, because right now there are no drugs to prevent or treat dementia with Lewy bodies, which is the second most common neurodegenerative type of dementia after Alzheimer's disease," said researcher Jacob Simmering, an assistant professor of internal medicine with the University of Iowa.

"If we can determine that an existing drug can offer protection against this debilitating disease, that has the potential to greatly reduce its effects," Simmering added in a journal news release.

Related

Lewy body dementia affects more than 1 million people in the United States, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). It's caused by the protein alpha-synuclein, which forms abnormal deposits called Lewy bodies that affect chemicals in the brain.

This form of dementia can cause thinking and memory issues, movement problems and even visual hallucinations, the NIA says. More than 80% of people with Lewy body dementia see things that aren't really there.

Advertisement

For this study, researchers focused on the drugs terazosin, doxazosin and alfuzosin, which help men urinate more easily despite an enlarged prostate. These meds help relax muscles in the prostate and bladder.

However, the three drugs also activate an enzyme important for energy production in brain cells, and previous studies have shown a link between these drugs and Parkinson's disease, researchers said.

Lewy body dementia is similar to Parkinson's, so researchers decided to see if the drugs might help these patients as well.

Researchers analyzed data on more than 126,000 men taking one of the three drugs, and compared them against more than 517,000 men taking two other types of prostate medication that don't activate that enzyme.

Results show that men taking one of the three drugs were around 40% less likely to develop Lewy body dementia than those taking the two other meds.

"More research is needed to follow people over time and determine whether there is a cause-and-effect relationship here, but it is promising to think that these drugs could have a protective effect on this disease that will likely affect a larger number of people as the population ages," Simmering said.

Advertisement

Researchers warned that since only men were included in the study, the results might not apply to women. Lewy body dementia appears to affect slightly more men than women, the NIA notes.

In addition, Lewy body dementia can be tough to diagnose, so it's possible the researchers didn't catch everyone who'd developed the brain disease.

More information

The National Institute on Aging has more about Lewy body dementia.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: 1 in 4 U.S. yards have unsafe levels of lead
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: 1 in 4 U.S. yards have unsafe levels of lead
About 29 million U.S. households could be contaminated by soil lead levels that exceed new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines.
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Health News // 2 hours ago
Eating nuts may help with weight loss
Folks dieting to drop pounds should consider eating a fistful of nuts here and there, a new review suggests.
Cyberbullying, sexual harassment common in online gaming
Health News // 2 hours ago
Cyberbullying, sexual harassment common in online gaming
Cyberbullying and sexual harassment are rampant in the world of professional video gaming and online gaming, a new study reports.
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
Health News // 18 hours ago
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
NEW YORK, June 19 (UPI) -- Adults with a history of low back pain were able to avoid a recurrence for far longer if they walked regularly compared to those who did not, a new study has found.
12 tips to stay cool & safe during U.S. heat wave
Health News // 21 hours ago
12 tips to stay cool & safe during U.S. heat wave
Health experts offered safety tips as a record-breaking heat wave spreads across the United States.
FDA: More sickened after eating Diamond Shruumz mushroom edibles
Health News // 21 hours ago
FDA: More sickened after eating Diamond Shruumz mushroom edibles
The number of people severely sickened after consuming mushroom edibles sold as Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies has risen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.
Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
One year of heavy strength training in people of retirement age preserves vital leg strength up to at least four years later, a new study found.
Seniors who survive overdose often miss vital treatments
Health News // 1 day ago
Seniors who survive overdose often miss vital treatments
Most seniors who survive a drug overdose often miss out on treatments that could help save them from a subsequent OD, a new study shows.
Poll: More Americans say climate change affects their mental health
Health News // 1 day ago
Poll: More Americans say climate change affects their mental health
As summers get hotter and hurricane seasons less predictable, more Americans now say that climate change affects their mental health, a new poll finds.
Depression during, after pregnancy may increase risk for heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Depression during, after pregnancy may increase risk for heart disease
Depression during or after a pregnancy could be tied to a heightened risk for heart trouble in women decades later, new research warns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
Experts: Nation needs to prepare for next pandemic, even if it's not bird flu
Experts: Nation needs to prepare for next pandemic, even if it's not bird flu
Japan sees record spike in infections caused by tissue-damaging bacteria
Japan sees record spike in infections caused by tissue-damaging bacteria
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement