Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 20, 2024 / 10:31 AM

Eating nuts may help with weight loss

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Folks dieting to drop pounds should consider eating a fistful of nuts here and there, a new review suggests. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Folks dieting to drop pounds should consider eating a fistful of nuts here and there, a new review suggests. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Folks dieting to drop pounds should consider eating a fistful of nuts here and there, a new review suggests.

People who ate 1.5 to 3 ounces of almonds, peanuts, pistachios or walnuts daily as part of a calorie-cutting diet wound up losing more weight than those on the same diet without nuts, researchers said.

Advertisement

In fact, people on "nut-enriched" diets lost an extra 3 to 16 pounds compared to folks on nut-free diets, results show.

"People often avoid nuts when trying to lose weight because they think that the energy and fat content in nuts can contribute to weight gain," said senior researcher Alison Coates, dean of research in allied health and human performance with the University of South Australia.

Related

Instead, it looks like nuts might help curb hunger more effectively.

"Nuts are rich in healthy unsaturated fats, plant protein and dietary fiber, all of which play a role in promoting satiety and reducing excess calorie consumption," Coates said in a university news release. "Nuts are associated with improved cardiovascular and metabolic health, better gut health and enhanced cognitive performance."

For the review, researchers analyzed the findings of seven randomized controlled trials involving diets that cut food intake between 240 and 1,000 calories a day. The studies lasted from a month to a year, and involved 676 people who were overweight or obese.

Advertisement

None of the studies showed that nuts hampered weight loss, researchers found, and four of the studies found that nuts actually caused folks to drop even more weight.

The review, which was not funded by the nut industry, was published recently in the journal Nutrition Research Reviews.

"Nuts are an important part of many people's diets because they provide a taste and texture you can't find in other food groups, while also being a healthy, on-the-go snack," said study co-author Sharaya Carter, an adjunct research fellow with the University of South Australia.

"For people who enjoy eating nuts, knowing that they can help meet weight-loss goals while also improving your overall health is a huge plus," Carter said. "It's also great for health professionals who can be confident in recommending nuts, in the context of a healthy diet, without concerns of an adverse effect on weight."

More information

Harvard Medical School has more on nuts and seeds.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: 1 in 4 U.S. yards have unsafe levels of lead
Health News // 36 minutes ago
Study: 1 in 4 U.S. yards have unsafe levels of lead
About 29 million U.S. households could be contaminated by soil lead levels that exceed new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines.
Cyberbullying, sexual harassment common in online gaming
Health News // 1 hour ago
Cyberbullying, sexual harassment common in online gaming
Cyberbullying and sexual harassment are rampant in the world of professional video gaming and online gaming, a new study reports.
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
NEW YORK, June 19 (UPI) -- Adults with a history of low back pain were able to avoid a recurrence for far longer if they walked regularly compared to those who did not, a new study has found.
12 tips to stay cool & safe during U.S. heat wave
Health News // 20 hours ago
12 tips to stay cool & safe during U.S. heat wave
Health experts offered safety tips as a record-breaking heat wave spreads across the United States.
FDA: More sickened after eating Diamond Shruumz mushroom edibles
Health News // 20 hours ago
FDA: More sickened after eating Diamond Shruumz mushroom edibles
The number of people severely sickened after consuming mushroom edibles sold as Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies has risen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.
Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
One year of heavy strength training in people of retirement age preserves vital leg strength up to at least four years later, a new study found.
Seniors who survive overdose often miss vital treatments
Health News // 1 day ago
Seniors who survive overdose often miss vital treatments
Most seniors who survive a drug overdose often miss out on treatments that could help save them from a subsequent OD, a new study shows.
Poll: More Americans say climate change affects their mental health
Health News // 1 day ago
Poll: More Americans say climate change affects their mental health
As summers get hotter and hurricane seasons less predictable, more Americans now say that climate change affects their mental health, a new poll finds.
Depression during, after pregnancy may increase risk for heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Depression during, after pregnancy may increase risk for heart disease
Depression during or after a pregnancy could be tied to a heightened risk for heart trouble in women decades later, new research warns.
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Health News // 1 day ago
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
As marijuana use becomes legal and more accepted across America, more seniors are developing unhealthy relationships with the drug, a new report suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
Walking brings huge benefits for low back pain, study finds
Experts: Nation needs to prepare for next pandemic, even if it's not bird flu
Experts: Nation needs to prepare for next pandemic, even if it's not bird flu
Japan sees record spike in infections caused by tissue-damaging bacteria
Japan sees record spike in infections caused by tissue-damaging bacteria
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement