Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 19, 2024 / 2:38 PM

Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
One year of heavy strength training in people of retirement age preserves vital leg strength up to at least four years later, a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
One year of heavy strength training in people of retirement age preserves vital leg strength up to at least four years later, a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Folks nearing retirement shouldn't skip leg days at the gym, a new study advises.

One year of heavy strength training preserves vital leg strength up to at least four years later, researchers found.

Advertisement

"This study provides evidence that resistance training with heavy loads at retirement age can have long-term effects over several years," concluded the research team led by Carl-Johan Boraxbekk, a professor of cognitive neuroscience of aging with Umea University in Sweden.

For the study, researchers assigned 369 people at an average of 66 to one of three different groups.

Related

One-third lifted heavy weights three times a week for a year, while another third performed moderate intensity training with body weight or resistance bands thrice weekly. The remaining third were encouraged to maintain their usual level of physical activity.

Bone, muscle strength and body fat were measured at the start of the clinical trial, then again after one, two and four years.

Leg strength was preserved at the same level in the heavy weights group after four years, but not in the other two groups.

Meanwhile, fat levels remained the same in the exercise groups but not in the control group, results show.

Advertisement

All three groups experienced similar decreases in handgrip strength, lean leg mass and leg extensor power -- the ability to kick a pedal as hard and as fast as possible.

The new study was published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine.

Doctors could use these results to encourage seniors to engage in heavy resistance training, as it will make it easier for them to retain their mobility and independence as they age, researchers said.

"In well-functioning older adults at retirement age, one year of heavy resistance training may induce long-lasting beneficial effects by preserving muscle function," they concluded.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on strength training for older adults.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

12 tips to stay cool & safe during U.S. heat wave
Health News // 24 minutes ago
12 tips to stay cool & safe during U.S. heat wave
Health experts offered safety tips as a record-breaking heat wave spreads across the United States.
FDA: More sickened after eating Diamond Shruumz mushroom edibles
Health News // 44 minutes ago
FDA: More sickened after eating Diamond Shruumz mushroom edibles
The number of people severely sickened after consuming mushroom edibles sold as Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies has risen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.
Seniors who survive overdose often miss vital treatments
Health News // 4 hours ago
Seniors who survive overdose often miss vital treatments
Most seniors who survive a drug overdose often miss out on treatments that could help save them from a subsequent OD, a new study shows.
Poll: More Americans say climate change affects their mental health
Health News // 5 hours ago
Poll: More Americans say climate change affects their mental health
As summers get hotter and hurricane seasons less predictable, more Americans now say that climate change affects their mental health, a new poll finds.
Depression during, after pregnancy may increase risk for heart disease
Health News // 5 hours ago
Depression during, after pregnancy may increase risk for heart disease
Depression during or after a pregnancy could be tied to a heightened risk for heart trouble in women decades later, new research warns.
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Health News // 1 day ago
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
As marijuana use becomes legal and more accepted across America, more seniors are developing unhealthy relationships with the drug, a new report suggests.
New blood test may predict Parkinson's years before symptoms
Health News // 1 day ago
New blood test may predict Parkinson's years before symptoms
A new blood test might be able to predict Parkinson's disease up to seven years before symptoms of the movement disorder surface, researchers said.
Study: Parents-to-be using diabetes drug metformin doesn't increase birth defect risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Parents-to-be using diabetes drug metformin doesn't increase birth defect risk
New studies suggest metformin is a safe and effective treatment option for men and women with Type 2 diabetes who are trying to conceive.
Millions may become uninsured after pandemic-era tax credits expire in 2025
Health News // 1 day ago
Millions may become uninsured after pandemic-era tax credits expire in 2025
Tax credits put in place during the pandemic helped millions gain health insurance, a new report found -- but these credits are set to expire at the end of 2025.
Poll: Most Americans believe COVID-19 safety protocols were 'good idea'
Health News // 1 day ago
Poll: Most Americans believe COVID-19 safety protocols were 'good idea'
Most Americans now look back upon pandemic-era policies, such as mask requirements in stores, as a good idea, a new poll shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan sees record spike in infections caused by tissue-damaging bacteria
Japan sees record spike in infections caused by tissue-damaging bacteria
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Brain scans identify 6 types of depression in new study
Brain scans identify 6 types of depression in new study
Experts: Nation needs to prepare for next pandemic, even if it's not bird flu
Experts: Nation needs to prepare for next pandemic, even if it's not bird flu
American Medical Association delegates vote to decriminalize drug use, possession
American Medical Association delegates vote to decriminalize drug use, possession
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement