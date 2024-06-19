Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 19, 2024 / 2:56 PM

FDA: More sickened after eating Diamond Shruumz mushroom edibles

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
The number of people severely sickened after consuming mushroom edibles sold as Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies has risen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday. Photo by FDA/HealthDay News
The number of people severely sickened after consuming mushroom edibles sold as Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies has risen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday. Photo by FDA/HealthDay News

The number of people severely sickened after consuming mushroom edibles sold as Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies has risen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

"As of June 17, 2024, a total of 26 illnesses have been reported from 16 states," the FDA noted in an updated advisory. That's up from 12 cases in 8 states reported a week ago.

Advertisement

"Twenty-five of the 26 people have reported seeking medical care; 16 have been hospitalized," the FDA added, noting that "no deaths have been reported."

The exact cause of the illnesses isn't clear, but the FDA said its "investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of these illnesses and the appropriate next steps."

Related

Symptoms have included "seizures, central nervous system depression [loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness], agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea and vomiting," the agency added.

The Diamond Shruumz-brand mushroom edible products are being marketed online and at smoke/vape shops, legal CBD/THC shops and other retail outlets nationwide. The FDA is asking retailers to stop selling the products.

"FDA has been in contact with the firm about a possible voluntary recall, but these discussions are still ongoing," the agency noted.

Advertisement

The edibles pose a special danger to kids, the FDA added.

"This product may appeal to children and teenagers as it is marketed as a candy," the FDA noted. "Parents and caregivers should consider discussing the information in this advisory with their children and take extra care to avoid this product being consumed by younger people."

Anyone who does become ill after consuming Diamond Shruumz-brand products should call the Poison Help Line at 800-222-1222.

More information

Find out more about the dangers of edibles at the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

12 tips to stay cool & safe during U.S. heat wave
Health News // 24 minutes ago
12 tips to stay cool & safe during U.S. heat wave
Health experts offered safety tips as a record-breaking heat wave spreads across the United States.
Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
One year of heavy strength training in people of retirement age preserves vital leg strength up to at least four years later, a new study found.
Seniors who survive overdose often miss vital treatments
Health News // 4 hours ago
Seniors who survive overdose often miss vital treatments
Most seniors who survive a drug overdose often miss out on treatments that could help save them from a subsequent OD, a new study shows.
Poll: More Americans say climate change affects their mental health
Health News // 5 hours ago
Poll: More Americans say climate change affects their mental health
As summers get hotter and hurricane seasons less predictable, more Americans now say that climate change affects their mental health, a new poll finds.
Depression during, after pregnancy may increase risk for heart disease
Health News // 5 hours ago
Depression during, after pregnancy may increase risk for heart disease
Depression during or after a pregnancy could be tied to a heightened risk for heart trouble in women decades later, new research warns.
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Health News // 1 day ago
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
As marijuana use becomes legal and more accepted across America, more seniors are developing unhealthy relationships with the drug, a new report suggests.
New blood test may predict Parkinson's years before symptoms
Health News // 1 day ago
New blood test may predict Parkinson's years before symptoms
A new blood test might be able to predict Parkinson's disease up to seven years before symptoms of the movement disorder surface, researchers said.
Study: Parents-to-be using diabetes drug metformin doesn't increase birth defect risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Parents-to-be using diabetes drug metformin doesn't increase birth defect risk
New studies suggest metformin is a safe and effective treatment option for men and women with Type 2 diabetes who are trying to conceive.
Millions may become uninsured after pandemic-era tax credits expire in 2025
Health News // 1 day ago
Millions may become uninsured after pandemic-era tax credits expire in 2025
Tax credits put in place during the pandemic helped millions gain health insurance, a new report found -- but these credits are set to expire at the end of 2025.
Poll: Most Americans believe COVID-19 safety protocols were 'good idea'
Health News // 1 day ago
Poll: Most Americans believe COVID-19 safety protocols were 'good idea'
Most Americans now look back upon pandemic-era policies, such as mask requirements in stores, as a good idea, a new poll shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan sees record spike in infections caused by tissue-damaging bacteria
Japan sees record spike in infections caused by tissue-damaging bacteria
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Brain scans identify 6 types of depression in new study
Brain scans identify 6 types of depression in new study
Experts: Nation needs to prepare for next pandemic, even if it's not bird flu
Experts: Nation needs to prepare for next pandemic, even if it's not bird flu
American Medical Association delegates vote to decriminalize drug use, possession
American Medical Association delegates vote to decriminalize drug use, possession
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement