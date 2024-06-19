Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 19, 2024 / 3:15 PM

12 tips to stay cool & safe during U.S. heat wave

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Health experts offered safety tips as a record-breaking heat wave spreads across the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Health experts offered safety tips as a record-breaking heat wave spreads across the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A record-breaking heat wave is spreading across the United States, baking the Northeast and Midwest with high temperatures and sweltering humidity.

Everyone is at risk for heat-related illness as body temperatures rise, experts warn.

Advertisement

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps can fell anyone who overheats. People who are outdoors for too long also might develop a heat rash or sun poisoning, which occurs with severe sunburn.

"Sadly, heat-related deaths and illnesses happen every year," said Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

Related

The people most vulnerable to heat-related illness include children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, the disabled, people without air conditioning and those who spend long times outdoors, experts say.

Signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke can include painful cramps, fever, rapid heart rate, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, headache, fatigue, weakness, confusion, agitation, lethargy, hallucinations, delusions and seizures. Coma and death can occur if left untreated.

Advertisement

To stay safe, weather and health experts offer the following safety tips:

Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities until the coolest time of the day

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and put on a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors

Avoid direct sun and sunburn

Drink plenty of water and non-alcoholic beverages, even if you don't feel thirsty

Avoid sugary beverages and alcohol, which can contribute to dehydration

Avoid hot and heavy meals, which can raise your body temperature

Slap on sunscreen liberally and frequently if outdoors

Give pets lots of fresh water and keep them indoors in air-conditioned areas as much as possible

Keep children and pets out of parked cars, which can reach deadly temperatures even if left under shade with the windows open

Direct portable electric fans away from yourself if the room temperature is hotter than 90 degrees, as the blowing air will dehydrate you faster

Check on older, sick or frail people in your neighborhood who might need help responding to the heat

People also should be aware of the heat risk posed by illicit and prescription drugs, Calello said in a Rutgers news release.

Heat stroke "not only occurs when temperatures reach dangerous levels, but also from the use of certain therapeutic medicines, recreational [legal] drugs and illegal substances," Calello said. "These can prevent the body from cooling down through sweating. Too often, this results in serious complications, including drug-induced fever, dehydration and death."

Advertisement

Medicines like antidepressants, antihistamines, diuretics, antipsychotics and stimulants can cause heat-related complications, Calello said.

People should talk with their doctor, pharmacist or regional poison control center to see whether the drugs they are taking increase their sensitivity to heat, she said.

Those taking illicit drugs might not realize they are developing a heat-related illness, Calello added.

"Excessive heat combined with certain substances like ecstasy [MDMA], cocaine, methamphetamine, alcohol and heroin can be deadly," Calello said. "Being under the influence of these substances can make it hard to recognize symptoms of overheating."

More information

Johns Hopkins Medicine has more on heat-related illness.

What This Means for You

People should stay safe in the heat and talk with their doctor or pharmacist about any effect their medications might have on their heat sensitivity.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA: More sickened after eating Diamond Shruumz mushroom edibles
Health News // 41 minutes ago
FDA: More sickened after eating Diamond Shruumz mushroom edibles
The number of people severely sickened after consuming mushroom edibles sold as Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies has risen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.
Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
Health News // 58 minutes ago
Study: Heavy strength training at retirement age helps keep you mobile
One year of heavy strength training in people of retirement age preserves vital leg strength up to at least four years later, a new study found.
Seniors who survive overdose often miss vital treatments
Health News // 4 hours ago
Seniors who survive overdose often miss vital treatments
Most seniors who survive a drug overdose often miss out on treatments that could help save them from a subsequent OD, a new study shows.
Poll: More Americans say climate change affects their mental health
Health News // 5 hours ago
Poll: More Americans say climate change affects their mental health
As summers get hotter and hurricane seasons less predictable, more Americans now say that climate change affects their mental health, a new poll finds.
Depression during, after pregnancy may increase risk for heart disease
Health News // 5 hours ago
Depression during, after pregnancy may increase risk for heart disease
Depression during or after a pregnancy could be tied to a heightened risk for heart trouble in women decades later, new research warns.
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Health News // 1 day ago
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
As marijuana use becomes legal and more accepted across America, more seniors are developing unhealthy relationships with the drug, a new report suggests.
New blood test may predict Parkinson's years before symptoms
Health News // 1 day ago
New blood test may predict Parkinson's years before symptoms
A new blood test might be able to predict Parkinson's disease up to seven years before symptoms of the movement disorder surface, researchers said.
Study: Parents-to-be using diabetes drug metformin doesn't increase birth defect risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Parents-to-be using diabetes drug metformin doesn't increase birth defect risk
New studies suggest metformin is a safe and effective treatment option for men and women with Type 2 diabetes who are trying to conceive.
Millions may become uninsured after pandemic-era tax credits expire in 2025
Health News // 1 day ago
Millions may become uninsured after pandemic-era tax credits expire in 2025
Tax credits put in place during the pandemic helped millions gain health insurance, a new report found -- but these credits are set to expire at the end of 2025.
Poll: Most Americans believe COVID-19 safety protocols were 'good idea'
Health News // 1 day ago
Poll: Most Americans believe COVID-19 safety protocols were 'good idea'
Most Americans now look back upon pandemic-era policies, such as mask requirements in stores, as a good idea, a new poll shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan sees record spike in infections caused by tissue-damaging bacteria
Japan sees record spike in infections caused by tissue-damaging bacteria
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Problem marijuana use increasing among seniors
Brain scans identify 6 types of depression in new study
Brain scans identify 6 types of depression in new study
Experts: Nation needs to prepare for next pandemic, even if it's not bird flu
Experts: Nation needs to prepare for next pandemic, even if it's not bird flu
American Medical Association delegates vote to decriminalize drug use, possession
American Medical Association delegates vote to decriminalize drug use, possession
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement