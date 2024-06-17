Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 17, 2024 / 10:25 AM

Chronic high blood pressure in U.S. pregnancies has doubled since 2008

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The number of pregnant women with chronic high blood pressure doubled during the past decade and a half, but treatment remains low among them, a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The number of pregnant women with chronic high blood pressure doubled during the past decade and a half, but treatment remains low among them, a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

The number of pregnant women with chronic high blood pressure doubled during the past decade and a half, but treatment remains low among them, a new study found.

About 3.7% of pregnant women were diagnosed with high blood pressure in 2021, up from 1.8% in 2008, researchers said.

Advertisement

However, prescriptions handed out to pregnant women for high blood pressure remained about the same, with only 60% getting drugs that could lower their blood pressure.

"While the rate of hypertension in pregnancy has doubled, the use of medication for treatment remained stable at only 60%, which we believe is likely below what it should be if patients are treated according to clinical guidelines," said lead researcher Stephanie Leonard, an epidemiologist with Stanford University School of Medicine.

Related

For the study, published Monday in the journal Hypertension, researchers analyzed a database of private health insurance claims for 2007 to 2021, reviewing records for 1.9 million pregnancies during that period.

They found that the frequency of high blood pressure diagnosis during pregnancy continued to rise steadily over the past decade and a half.

However, the researchers were surprised to find no spike in diagnoses following a 2017 guideline update that lowered the threshold for early-stage high blood pressure.

Advertisement

"We had hoped to see some impact from the 2017 guideline, which reduced the blood pressure threshold for treatment of hypertension," Leonard said in a journal news release. "We were surprised to not find any meaningful changes from before and after the guideline."

Pregnant women with high blood pressure tended to be 35 or older, living in the South and suffering from other chronic health conditions like obesity, diabetes or kidney disease.

Chronic high blood pressure during pregnancy can cause liver or kidney damage, and can double a woman's risk of future heart failure and other heart disease, the researchers noted.

"Since nearly 1 in 3 individuals with chronic hypertension may face a pregnancy complication, the prevention and control of hypertension should be among the highest priorities for improving maternal health," said Dr. Sadiya Khan, a professor of cardiovascular epidemiology at Northwestern University who was not involved in the study.

More information

The National Institutes of Health has more about high blood pressure in pregnancy.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Outdoor exercise may benefit you more than indoor workouts
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Outdoor exercise may benefit you more than indoor workouts
Exercising in natural surroundings -- a jog through a park, a bicycle ride along a trail -- could be more beneficial than working out indoors, a new review suggests.
Nicotine pouches still pose addiction risk
Health News // 1 hour ago
Nicotine pouches still pose addiction risk
Nicotine pouches might be less harmful than smoking or chewing tobacco, but they still pose an addiction risk to users.
Kids' worries often behind bedtime battles, national survey shows
Health News // 11 hours ago
Kids' worries often behind bedtime battles, national survey shows
NEW YORK, June 17 (UPI) -- One in four parents reported that their child couldn't drift off to sleep because they were distressed, a new national poll released Monday reports.
Salmonella sickens 15 in 9 states due to bearded dragon contact
Health News // 1 day ago
Salmonella sickens 15 in 9 states due to bearded dragon contact
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says a salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 15 people in at least nine states due to contact with pet bearded dragons.
Only 1 in 20 animal studies results in treatments approved for humans
Health News // 2 days ago
Only 1 in 20 animal studies results in treatments approved for humans
Only 5% of therapies tested in animals wind up being approved by regulators for human use, according to a new analysis.
GLP-1 drugs may help extremely obese patients qualify for weight-loss surgery
Health News // 2 days ago
GLP-1 drugs may help extremely obese patients qualify for weight-loss surgery
Ozempic, Wegovy and other GLP-1 medications could help extremely obese patients drop enough pounds to be eligible for bariatric surgery, a new study shows.
Dolphins off Florida, Georgia have elevated mercury levels
Health News // 2 days ago
Dolphins off Florida, Georgia have elevated mercury levels
Dolphins living off the coasts of Georgia and Florida have high levels of mercury in their bodies, new research shows.
Even temporary loneliness can negatively affect health
Health News // 3 days ago
Even temporary loneliness can negatively affect health
Loss of connection with others, even if temporary, could be impacting your physical health, a new study finds.
Study: New type of psychotherapy helps treat chronic pain
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: New type of psychotherapy helps treat chronic pain
A new form of psychotherapy appears to work even better at treating chronic pain in older adults than gold-standard cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), a new study finds.
Scientists testing swimming 'microbots' to deliver meds to lung tumors
Health News // 3 days ago
Scientists testing swimming 'microbots' to deliver meds to lung tumors
Scientists have developed microscopic robots capable of swimming through the lungs to deliver chemotherapy directly to lung cancer cells.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Salmonella sickens 15 in 9 states due to bearded dragon contact
Salmonella sickens 15 in 9 states due to bearded dragon contact
More American adults turn to yoga for health
More American adults turn to yoga for health
People with type 1 diabetes are living longer
People with type 1 diabetes are living longer
Only 1 in 20 animal studies results in treatments approved for humans
Only 1 in 20 animal studies results in treatments approved for humans
Even temporary loneliness can negatively affect health
Even temporary loneliness can negatively affect health
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement