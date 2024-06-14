Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 14, 2024 / 11:01 AM

Study: New type of psychotherapy helps treat chronic pain

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A new form of psychotherapy appears to work even better at treating chronic pain in older adults than gold-standard cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), a new study finds. Photo by tiyowprasetyo/Pixabay
A new form of psychotherapy appears to work even better at treating chronic pain in older adults than gold-standard cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), a new study finds. Photo by tiyowprasetyo/Pixabay

A new form of psychotherapy appears to work even better at treating chronic pain in older adults than gold-standard cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), a new study finds.

U.S. veterans who received emotional awareness and expression therapy (EAET) experienced a longer and more significant reduction in chronic pain than those who underwent CBT, researchers reported Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Advertisement

About 63% of veterans who underwent EAET reported at least a 30% reduction in pain, which is considered clinically significant, results show. By comparison, only 17% of veterans who got CBT achieved that sort of pain relief.

Further, pain reduction was sustained among 41% of EAET participants six months after treatment, compared to 14% of CBT patients.

Related

EAET patients also reported greater benefits for addressing anxiety, depression, PTSD and life satisfaction, researchers added.

"Most people with chronic pain don't consider psychotherapy at all. They're thinking along the lines of medications, injections, sometimes surgery or bodily treatments like physical therapy," said lead researcher Brandon Yarns, an assistant professor at UCLA Health's Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences.

Advertisement

"Psychotherapy is an evidence-based treatment for chronic pain," Yarns added in a UCLA news release. "What this study adds is that the type of psychotherapy matters."

CBT focuses on helping patients improve their ability to tolerate pain, using exercises designed to recognize pain triggers and respond to them in helpful ways, researchers said.

Developed in the 2010s, EAET takes a different tack by focusing on emotions, researchers said.

EAET holds that the brain's perception of pain is strongly influenced by stress-related emotions.

Patients are asked to focus on a stressful interaction. It can something as mundane as being cut off by a driver or as severe as sexual assault or traumatic injury, researchers said.

The purpose is to have patients experience these emotions in both body and mind, Yarns said, and then work to confront these emotions, express their reactions and ultimately let go.

"If there is a hurt or stressor people have a series of normal, natural emotional reactions. There might be anger, guilt and sadness. Because these feelings are painful, people often avoid them, but EAET helps people face difficult feelings with honesty and self-compassion," Yarns said. "In therapy, they can release anger, pain and guilt that they've been carrying and are left with self-compassion in the end."

Advertisement

For the study, researchers recruited 126 veterans ages 60 to 90 who all were experiencing chronic pain. More than two-thirds had a psychiatric diagnosis, with about one-third suffering post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Half of the vets received CBT, while the other half underwent EAET. By the end of the sessions and six months later, veterans who got EAET had less pain, results show.

All of the sessions were held in person. Yarns said he'll next study whether virtual sessions can produce the same positive results. Brain imaging studies also will be performed to understand the brain changes in patients who receive EAET and CBT.

More information

The Society for Health Psychology has more about emotional awareness and expression therapy.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Even temporary loneliness can negatively affect health
Health News // 47 minutes ago
Even temporary loneliness can negatively affect health
Loss of connection with others, even if temporary, could be impacting your physical health, a new study finds.
Scientists testing swimming 'microbots' to deliver meds to lung tumors
Health News // 1 hour ago
Scientists testing swimming 'microbots' to deliver meds to lung tumors
Scientists have developed microscopic robots capable of swimming through the lungs to deliver chemotherapy directly to lung cancer cells.
Climate change linked to increased risk of heart disease worldwide
Health News // 19 hours ago
Climate change linked to increased risk of heart disease worldwide
Climate change is harming the heart health of people around the world, a new review warns.
Men eat more meat than women; gap widens in countries with gender equality
Health News // 19 hours ago
Men eat more meat than women; gap widens in countries with gender equality
In countries where gender equality is becoming more of a reality, men's meat consumption tends to rise relative to women's, a new study shows.
Virginia Health Department investigating Lake Anna E. coli outbreak
Health News // 21 hours ago
Virginia Health Department investigating Lake Anna E. coli outbreak
June 13 (UPI) -- The Virginia Department of Health is investigating a Memorial Day weekend outbreak of E. coli illnesses. Multiple children became sick after visits to Lake Anna State Park.
Experts warn of diphtheria-like illness that may spread between people, pets
Health News // 21 hours ago
Experts warn of diphtheria-like illness that may spread between people, pets
The first two cases of a diphtheria-like illness being transmitted in the United States between people and their pets have been reported in Utah and Colorado.
American Medical Association delegates vote to decriminalize drug use, possession
Health News // 21 hours ago
American Medical Association delegates vote to decriminalize drug use, possession
June 13 (UPI) -- The American Medical Association's House of Delegates Thursday voted 345-171 to decriminalize drug personal use and possession.
Women who deliver low-birth-weight babies may have higher risk of dementia
Health News // 23 hours ago
Women who deliver low-birth-weight babies may have higher risk of dementia
Women who deliver low-birth-weight babies could be more likely to have memory and thinking problems later in life, a new study warns.
CAR-T cell therapy to treat blood cancers unlikely to increase risk of secondary cancers
Health News // 1 day ago
CAR-T cell therapy to treat blood cancers unlikely to increase risk of secondary cancers
CAR-T cell therapy to treat blood cancers is safer than previously thought, with little risk that the immunotherapy will create secondary cancers, a new study finds.
Mutated seasonal flu virus less sensitive to the antiviral Tamiflu
Health News // 1 day ago
Mutated seasonal flu virus less sensitive to the antiviral Tamiflu
Two human cases of "dual mutant" strains of H1N1 flu have been reported by U.S. health officials. Unfortunately, the genetic changes appear to render the leading flu antiviral, Tamiflu, less effective, researchers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Exercise in the evening may be best to control blood sugar
Exercise in the evening may be best to control blood sugar
Men eat more meat than women; gap widens in countries with gender equality
Men eat more meat than women; gap widens in countries with gender equality
More American adults turn to yoga for health
More American adults turn to yoga for health
Two-drug therapy shows promise in treating meth addiction
Two-drug therapy shows promise in treating meth addiction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement