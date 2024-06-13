Trending
June 13, 2024 / 3:01 PM

Virginia Health Department investigating Lake Anna E. coli outbreak

By Doug Cunningham
After multiple children became sick after visits to Lake Anna State Park, the Virginia Department of Health began investigating and found evidence of a weekend outbreak of E. coli. Photo by Petr Kratochvil/Public Domain Pictures
June 13 (UPI) -- The Virginia Department of Health is investigating a Memorial Day weekend outbreak of E. coli illnesses. Multiple children became sick after visits to Lake Anna State Park.

There were 20 cases reported as of Wednesday, apparently caused by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria. There also are five cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome. Other cases are still under investigation.

Some people were hospitalized with E. coli infections and gastrointestinal distress that caused cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

"We hope that those hospitalized continue to recover and can return home to their families soon," said Rappahannock Health District Health Director Dr. Olugbenga O. Obasanjo in a statement. "This is an ongoing investigation with the health department, and we will likely continue to learn about the situation in the coming days."

For severe cases of E. coli infection, kidney damage can occur.

According to the state health department, all the people who got sick confirmed swimming or other water exposures in Lake Anna.

Water testing is being conducted to evaluate current concentrations of bacteria in the lake.

The health department urged people swimming and boating in natural waters to take several precautions, including never drinking untreated water, not swimming if skin has cuts or open wounds and frequent hand-washing after using bathrooms and before preparing and eating food.

If green film is spotted in the water people should not go into the water. It could indicate an algae bloom.

The health department said harmful alga bloom isn't suspected in the Lake Anna illnesses.

Health officials are urging anyone who was in Lake Anna over Memorial Day weekend and experienced gastrointestinal illness to contact their local health departments.

