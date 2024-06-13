Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 13, 2024 / 10:38 AM

People with type 1 diabetes are living longer

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
People with type 1 diabetes are 25% less likely to die early now than they were in 1990, a new global tally finds. Photo by Steve Buissinne/Pixabay
People with type 1 diabetes are 25% less likely to die early now than they were in 1990, a new global tally finds. Photo by Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

People with type 1 diabetes are 25% less likely to die early now than they were in 1990, a new global tally finds, and the number of people who've lived into their senior years with the autoimmune illness keeps rising.

The new findings suggest that type 1 diabetes "is no longer a contributory factor in decreased life expectancy owing to improvements in medical care over the three decades," said a team led by Yongze Li, of the First Hospital of China Medical University in Shenyang.

Advertisement

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells of the pancreas. People with type 1 disease must take insulin each day to remain healthy. About 5% of all diabetes cases are type 1.

If poorly controlled, the disease can take a toll on health, and in decades past, people with type 1 diabetes tended to live shorter lives.

Related

The Chinese team looked at data from the Global Burden of Disease and Risk Factors Study 2019, to see if things had gotten better for patients.

They have: In 1990, the number of people who'd lived to age 65 or older worldwide with type 1 diabetes was estimated to be 1.3 million, but by 2019 it had risen to more than 3.7 million.

Advertisement

At the same time, death rates fell by 25%, from 4.7 per 100,000 population in 1990 to 3.5 in 2019.

These statistics occurred even as type 1 diabetes became more prevalent, according to the study published Wednesday in the BMJ.

"Globally, the prevalence of type 1 diabetes at least tripled in every age group from 65 to 94 years, especially among men, while death rates decreased across all age groups, particularly among women and those younger than 79," according to a journal news release.

But gains against diabetes weren't seen everywhere. For example, the study found that death rates "fell 13 times faster in countries with a high sociodemographic index," compared to poorer countries, where the decline in early deaths to people with type 1 diabetes is considered much lower.

Keeping blood sugar under control is key to improved outcomes. For example, a person with high blood sugar levels was at greater risk of disabling symptoms.

Still, the news was mostly good, the Chinese team said, but older people with diabetes may need better care.

"Our study also advocates for urgent attention to coping strategies for ageing populations and older people with type 1 diabetes, rational allocation of health resources and the provision of targeted guidelines," they said.

Advertisement

More information

Find out more about the care of type 1 diabetes at the Mayo Clinic.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

CAR-T cell therapy to treat blood cancers unlikely to increase risk of secondary cancers
Health News // 44 minutes ago
CAR-T cell therapy to treat blood cancers unlikely to increase risk of secondary cancers
CAR-T cell therapy to treat blood cancers is safer than previously thought, with little risk that the immunotherapy will create secondary cancers, a new study finds.
Mutated seasonal flu virus less sensitive to the antiviral Tamiflu
Health News // 1 hour ago
Mutated seasonal flu virus less sensitive to the antiviral Tamiflu
Two human cases of "dual mutant" strains of H1N1 flu have been reported by U.S. health officials. Unfortunately, the genetic changes appear to render the leading flu antiviral, Tamiflu, less effective, researchers say.
More American adults turn to yoga for health
Health News // 19 hours ago
More American adults turn to yoga for health
Nearly 1 in every 6 U.S. adults has engaged in the ancient practice of yoga over the past year, new government data shows.
Worst-exposed 9/11 responders may face higher risk of dementia before age 65
Health News // 19 hours ago
Worst-exposed 9/11 responders may face higher risk of dementia before age 65
After helping America through one of its worst tragedies, some responders to the events of 9/11 may now face another foe: Heightened risks for dementia.
Another psychedelic mushroom sold in gummies could be deadly
Health News // 20 hours ago
Another psychedelic mushroom sold in gummies could be deadly
Growing public fascination with "magic" psilocybin mushrooms as a trendy treatment for depression had led to increased interest in another type of psychedelic mushroom, a new study reports.
Scientists use gene technology to develop possible antidote to black widow spider bite
Health News // 20 hours ago
Scientists use gene technology to develop possible antidote to black widow spider bite
A potential human-specific antidote to black widow spider venom has been discovered, researchers report.
Exercise in the evening may be best to control blood sugar
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise in the evening may be best to control blood sugar
Folks trying to control their blood sugar levels might do best to work out in the evening, a new study suggests.
Study shows link between depression, memory declines in older adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Study shows link between depression, memory declines in older adults
Depression and memory declines may be closely linked in older people, new research suggests.
Kidney disease linked to tooth loss in older women
Health News // 1 day ago
Kidney disease linked to tooth loss in older women
Older women with chronic kidney disease might wind up losing so many teeth they aren't able to chew and talk effectively, a new study warns.
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Health News // 1 day ago
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Astronauts orbiting the Earth tend to suffer from immune system problems such as infections and the reactivation of dormant viruses, even on short-term spaceflights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Test used to assess concussion in athletes may be useless, research shows
Test used to assess concussion in athletes may be useless, research shows
Two-drug therapy shows promise in treating meth addiction
Two-drug therapy shows promise in treating meth addiction
Scientists use gene technology to develop possible antidote to black widow spider bite
Scientists use gene technology to develop possible antidote to black widow spider bite
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement