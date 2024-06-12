Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 12, 2024 / 9:42 AM

Kidney disease linked to tooth loss in older women

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Older women with chronic kidney disease might wind up losing so many teeth they aren't able to chew and talk effectively, a new study warns. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Older women with chronic kidney disease might wind up losing so many teeth they aren't able to chew and talk effectively, a new study warns. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Older women with chronic kidney disease might wind up losing so many teeth they aren't able to chew and talk effectively, a new study warns.

Postmenopausal women with kidney disease are about 40% more likely to have fewer than 20 teeth, the minimum number needed to adequately chew and speak, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Menopause.

Advertisement

This sort of tooth loss is also associated with an increased risk of stroke and other systemic illnesses like diabetes, thyroid disease and osteoporosis, researchers noted.

"Our findings suggest that preventing and managing mineral and bone metabolism disorders in postmenopausal women with chronic kidney disease are crucial to prevent tooth loss," concluded the research team led by Dr. Ki-Ho Chung, an associate professor with Chonnam National University School of Dentistry in South Korea.

Related

The kidneys play a critical role in health by filtering waste products and toxins from the blood, researchers explained in background notes.

Kidney function tends to decrease after menopause, and is associated with declining levels of female hormones in women who've gone through menopause.

For this study, researchers analyzed health records for nearly 65,000 South Korean women ages 40 to 79.

Advertisement

They found that the ability of the kidneys to effectively filter blood is associated with the number of teeth a woman has in her mouth.

Adults have 32 permanent teeth, but women with poorly functioning kidneys were at increased risk of having fewer than 20, results show. This was particularly true in women ages 66 to 79.

Researchers noted that chronic kidney disease can significantly affect bone health and mineral metabolism, both of which can contribute to tooth loss.

Inflammation and decreased salivation caused by kidney disease also could promote tooth loss, they added. Salivation is important to dental health, while inflammation plays a role in gum disease and bone health.

"This study highlights the known link between chronic kidney disease and bone metabolism," said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society.

"Increased attention to oral and bone health is warranted in postmenopausal women with chronic kidney disease, in addition to meticulous efforts aimed at preserving kidney function. Conversely, oral health is a window to overall health, and good oral hygiene is important for women of all ages," Faubion added in a society news release.

More information

Harvard Medical School has more about tooth loss.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Exercise in the evening may be best to control blood sugar
Health News // 15 minutes ago
Exercise in the evening may be best to control blood sugar
Folks trying to control their blood sugar levels might do best to work out in the evening, a new study suggests.
Study shows link between depression, memory declines in older adults
Health News // 49 minutes ago
Study shows link between depression, memory declines in older adults
Depression and memory declines may be closely linked in older people, new research suggests.
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Health News // 21 hours ago
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Astronauts orbiting the Earth tend to suffer from immune system problems such as infections and the reactivation of dormant viruses, even on short-term spaceflights.
Group proposes new definition of long COVID
Health News // 21 hours ago
Group proposes new definition of long COVID
A new proposed definition for long COVID could help patients get the help they need, a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says.
Test used to assess concussion in athletes may be useless, research shows
Health News // 22 hours ago
Test used to assess concussion in athletes may be useless, research shows
A test used to gauge whether a college athlete has suffered a concussion is right only half the time and may be useless, new research finds.
Study: Short-duration spaceflights pose no significant health risks
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Short-duration spaceflights pose no significant health risks
The first all-civilian space mission is shedding light on the potential health risks facing private astronauts.
FDA: Shellfish from Oregon, Washington may have paralytic toxin
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA: Shellfish from Oregon, Washington may have paralytic toxin
Seafood lovers should steer clear of shellfish from Oregon and Washington state because of possible contamination with a paralyzing toxin, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned.
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Health News // 1 day ago
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Folks using a weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy or Zepbound still have nutritional requirements for good health, even if they're eating less.
Surgeons use glowing dye to help identify, remove prostate cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Surgeons use glowing dye to help identify, remove prostate cancer
A fluorescent dye in the early stages of development is giving doctors a "second pair of eyes" during prostate cancer surgery.
FDA advisory panel recommends new Alzheimer's drug after scrutiny
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA advisory panel recommends new Alzheimer's drug after scrutiny
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously on Monday to recommend that the benefits of a new drug for Alzheimer's outweigh its harms, which can include brain swelling and bleeding.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Few Americans get recommended lung cancer screening
Few Americans get recommended lung cancer screening
Study: High-dose general anesthesia doesn't raise risk of delirium after surgery
Study: High-dose general anesthesia doesn't raise risk of delirium after surgery
FDA: Shellfish from Oregon, Washington may have paralytic toxin
FDA: Shellfish from Oregon, Washington may have paralytic toxin
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement