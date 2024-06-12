Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 12, 2024 / 10:58 AM

Exercise in the evening may be best to control blood sugar

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Exercise performed between 6 p.m. and midnight appeared to be better at controlling blood sugar levels all day long, according to a new study. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Exercise performed between 6 p.m. and midnight appeared to be better at controlling blood sugar levels all day long, according to a new study. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Folks trying to control their blood sugar levels might do best to work out in the evening, a new study suggests.

Exercise performed between 6 p.m. and midnight appeared to be better at controlling blood sugar levels all day long, according to results published Monday in the journal Obesity.

Advertisement

This was particularly true of people with the sort of impaired blood sugar regulation associated with diabetes, researchers said.

The results show that doctors "should consider the optimal timing of the day to enhance the effectiveness of the exercise and physical activity programs they prescribe," said researcher Jonatan Ruiz, a professor of physical activity and health with the University of Granada in Spain.

Related

For the study, researchers recruited 186 overweight and obese adults and tracked their activity and blood glucose levels for two weeks using wearable devices.

People were categorized based on when they accumulated more than 50% of each day's moderate to vigorous physical activity -- "morning" for 6 a.m. to noon, "afternoon" for noon to 6 p.m. and "evening" for 6 p.m. to midnight.

Some were categorized as "mixed" if no defined time window accounted for more than half their day's exercise, and others were marked as "inactive" if they didn't get any moderate to vigorous exercise.

Advertisement

Those who worked out in the evening were more likely to have lower daytime, nighttime and overall blood sugar levels, particularly if they had impaired glucose regulation, results show. The pattern was the same for both men and women.

"As the field moves towards individualized exercise prescriptions for different chronic conditions, this study now provides additional insights beyond just telling patients to 'move more,' but instead to move as often as possible and to prioritize afternoon-to-evening movement when feasible for glucose regulation," Renee Rogers, a senior scientist of physical activity and weight management with the University of Kansas Medical Center, said in a journal news release. Rogers was not associated with the research.

More information

The American Diabetes Association has more about blood sugar and exercise.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study shows link between depression, memory declines in older adults
Health News // 34 minutes ago
Study shows link between depression, memory declines in older adults
Depression and memory declines may be closely linked in older people, new research suggests.
Kidney disease linked to tooth loss in older women
Health News // 1 hour ago
Kidney disease linked to tooth loss in older women
Older women with chronic kidney disease might wind up losing so many teeth they aren't able to chew and talk effectively, a new study warns.
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Health News // 20 hours ago
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Astronauts orbiting the Earth tend to suffer from immune system problems such as infections and the reactivation of dormant viruses, even on short-term spaceflights.
Group proposes new definition of long COVID
Health News // 21 hours ago
Group proposes new definition of long COVID
A new proposed definition for long COVID could help patients get the help they need, a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says.
Test used to assess concussion in athletes may be useless, research shows
Health News // 22 hours ago
Test used to assess concussion in athletes may be useless, research shows
A test used to gauge whether a college athlete has suffered a concussion is right only half the time and may be useless, new research finds.
Study: Short-duration spaceflights pose no significant health risks
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Short-duration spaceflights pose no significant health risks
The first all-civilian space mission is shedding light on the potential health risks facing private astronauts.
FDA: Shellfish from Oregon, Washington may have paralytic toxin
Health News // 23 hours ago
FDA: Shellfish from Oregon, Washington may have paralytic toxin
Seafood lovers should steer clear of shellfish from Oregon and Washington state because of possible contamination with a paralyzing toxin, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned.
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Health News // 1 day ago
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Folks using a weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy or Zepbound still have nutritional requirements for good health, even if they're eating less.
Surgeons use glowing dye to help identify, remove prostate cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Surgeons use glowing dye to help identify, remove prostate cancer
A fluorescent dye in the early stages of development is giving doctors a "second pair of eyes" during prostate cancer surgery.
FDA advisory panel recommends new Alzheimer's drug after scrutiny
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA advisory panel recommends new Alzheimer's drug after scrutiny
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously on Monday to recommend that the benefits of a new drug for Alzheimer's outweigh its harms, which can include brain swelling and bleeding.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Few Americans get recommended lung cancer screening
Few Americans get recommended lung cancer screening
Study: High-dose general anesthesia doesn't raise risk of delirium after surgery
Study: High-dose general anesthesia doesn't raise risk of delirium after surgery
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
FDA: Shellfish from Oregon, Washington may have paralytic toxin
FDA: Shellfish from Oregon, Washington may have paralytic toxin
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement