Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 12, 2024 / 3:00 PM

Scientists use gene technology to develop possible antidote to black widow spider bite

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Using gene technology, researchers generated dozens of human antibodies that could neutralize alpha-latrotoxin, the venom generated by a black widow spider. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Using gene technology, researchers generated dozens of human antibodies that could neutralize alpha-latrotoxin, the venom generated by a black widow spider. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

A potential human-specific antidote to black widow spider venom has been discovered, researchers report.

They have identified an antibody that effectively neutralizes black widow venom in lab tests of cell cultures, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

Advertisement

This antibody, or ones like it, could eventually replace the horse-derived anti-venom currently used to treat people deathly ill from the bite of the black widow, said senior study author Michael Hust, a biologist at the Technical University of Braunschweig, in Germany.

Many patients bitten by black widows don't receive the current anti-venom because it's made from proteins derived from horses and can trigger serious allergic and immune system reactions, researchers explained in background notes.

Related

They set out to replace the horse-derived anti-venom "with recombinant human antibodies to get a better product for the patients and to avoid the use of horses for serum production," Hust said in a journal news release.

For this effort, researchers focused on the European black widow, which is largely found in the Mediterranean.

Using gene technology, researchers generated dozens of human antibodies that could neutralize alpha-latrotoxin, the venom generated by a black widow spider.

Advertisement

Alpha-latrotoxin attacks the nervous system and causes symptoms like severe pain, muscle spasms, difficulty breathing, headache, nausea, drooling, fever and chills, the Cleveland Clinic says.

In severe cases, people might need hospitalization to treat high blood pressure, heart problems or breathing issues caused by the venom.

One antibody in particular, called MRU44-4-A1, was incredibly effective in neutralizing black widow venom, the researchers noted.

However, only two antibodies identified in the study appear effective against the venom of more than one variety of black widow, they added.

There are three main species of black widow spider found in the United States -- the Northern, Southern and Western black widow.

"To develop a potential treatment for all latrotoxins, and not only the toxin of the European black widow, we would need further improved cross-reactive antibodies," Huss said.

These antibodies also would need further lab tweaking before they could be tested in humans, researchers added.

"This is especially important because with the invasion of the spiders into new habitats, the need for therapeutic alternatives might increase over the next years," Hust said.

The Cleveland Clinic recommends that people who've been bitten by a black widow:

  • Wash the bite area with soap and water.
  • Apply ice to reduce pain and swelling, and to delay the effects of the venom.
  • Elevate the wound site, if possible.
  • Call a local poison control center and seek medical care.

More information

Advertisement

The Cleveland Clinic has more about black widow spider bites.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Another psychedelic mushroom sold in gummies could be deadly
Health News // 23 minutes ago
Another psychedelic mushroom sold in gummies could be deadly
Growing public fascination with "magic" psilocybin mushrooms as a trendy treatment for depression had led to increased interest in another type of psychedelic mushroom, a new study reports.
Exercise in the evening may be best to control blood sugar
Health News // 4 hours ago
Exercise in the evening may be best to control blood sugar
Folks trying to control their blood sugar levels might do best to work out in the evening, a new study suggests.
Study shows link between depression, memory declines in older adults
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study shows link between depression, memory declines in older adults
Depression and memory declines may be closely linked in older people, new research suggests.
Kidney disease linked to tooth loss in older women
Health News // 6 hours ago
Kidney disease linked to tooth loss in older women
Older women with chronic kidney disease might wind up losing so many teeth they aren't able to chew and talk effectively, a new study warns.
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Health News // 1 day ago
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Astronauts orbiting the Earth tend to suffer from immune system problems such as infections and the reactivation of dormant viruses, even on short-term spaceflights.
Group proposes new definition of long COVID
Health News // 1 day ago
Group proposes new definition of long COVID
A new proposed definition for long COVID could help patients get the help they need, a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says.
Test used to assess concussion in athletes may be useless, research shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Test used to assess concussion in athletes may be useless, research shows
A test used to gauge whether a college athlete has suffered a concussion is right only half the time and may be useless, new research finds.
Study: Short-duration spaceflights pose no significant health risks
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Short-duration spaceflights pose no significant health risks
The first all-civilian space mission is shedding light on the potential health risks facing private astronauts.
FDA: Shellfish from Oregon, Washington may have paralytic toxin
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA: Shellfish from Oregon, Washington may have paralytic toxin
Seafood lovers should steer clear of shellfish from Oregon and Washington state because of possible contamination with a paralyzing toxin, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned.
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Health News // 1 day ago
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Folks using a weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy or Zepbound still have nutritional requirements for good health, even if they're eating less.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Few Americans get recommended lung cancer screening
Few Americans get recommended lung cancer screening
Test used to assess concussion in athletes may be useless, research shows
Test used to assess concussion in athletes may be useless, research shows
Study: High-dose general anesthesia doesn't raise risk of delirium after surgery
Study: High-dose general anesthesia doesn't raise risk of delirium after surgery
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Astronauts may experience immune system problems during spaceflight
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Guidelines outline nutrition requirements for those on Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement