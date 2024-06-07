Trending
June 7, 2024 / 12:37 PM

Kids younger than their peers more likely to be misdiagnosed with ADHD, autism

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Children who are younger relative to their peers within the same school year are 38% more likely to receive an ADHD diagnosis and 28% more likely to be prescribed ADHD medications, researchers found. Photo by Arthur Krijgsman/Pexels
If your child is among the youngest in their school grade, it's more likely they'll be mistakenly identified by teachers as having ADHD or autism, a new study confirms.

"Adults involved in identifying or raising concerns over a child's behavior -- such as parents and teachers -- may be inadvertently misattributing relative immaturity as symptoms of ADHD," explained senior study author Kapil Sayal, a professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Nottingham, in England.

"The child's age in relation to their classmates [their 'relative' age] needs to considered when making this kind of diagnosis," he said in a university news release.

It's a phenomenon that's been picked up on in prior studies. This time, Sayal's team conducted what's known as a "meta-analysis," combining the collected data on the issue from 32 studies conducted worldwide.

They found that "children who are younger relative to their peers within the same school year are 38% more likely to receive an ADHD diagnosis and 28% more likely to be prescribed ADHD medications," compared to older kids in the same class.

When it came to autism spectrum disorders (ASDs), similar trends emerged. In two "high-quality" studies conducted in Taiwan, "children who were the youngest in their school year were more likely to be diagnosed with ASD than those who were the eldest," Sayal and colleagues found.

The meta-analysis was published recently in the journal European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.

Teachers were more apt to make a misdiagnosis of ADHD or an ASD based on a child's relative age than parents were.

"Teachers play an important role in identifying ADHD symptoms in children," said study lead author Dr Eleni Frisira, from the university's School of Medicine. "Our findings suggest that they can be more likely to rate younger students in a class as having ADHD symptoms than their older classmates. It is important teachers are supported in considering the relative age of a child in a classroom when ADHD is being queried."

The researchers said the trend is a stubborn one, even though specialists have long understood there's an "age bias" issue in diagnosis.

"This phenomenon has been shown in research for over a decade, but knowing about it does not seem to be changing practice," noted study co-author Dr. Josephine Holland, a clinical assistant professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at Nottingham.

More information

There's guidance on recognizing the signs of ADHD at the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Healthy lifestyle may slow symptoms in patients with early dementia
Health News // 2 hours ago
Healthy lifestyle may slow symptoms in patients with early dementia
New research shows that a set of healthy lifestyle habits can help preserve brain function in folks with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia.
Anthrax case in Texas linked to butchering lamb that died unexpectedly
Health News // 3 hours ago
Anthrax case in Texas linked to butchering lamb that died unexpectedly
A Texas rancher caught the anthrax germ after butchering and consuming meat from a lamb that had died unexpectedly on his ranch.
FDA urges states to protect public from risk of bird flu in raw milk
Health News // 3 hours ago
FDA urges states to protect public from risk of bird flu in raw milk
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday asked states to work harder to protect the public from the risks of raw milk as a bird flu outbreak continues to spread among dairy cows.
Report details widespread, complicated effects of long COVID
Health News // 22 hours ago
Report details widespread, complicated effects of long COVID
Long COVID continues to plague millions of Americans as the health costs of the pandemic linger four years later, a new report warns.
Many Americans cite health reasons for using marijuana
Health News // 23 hours ago
Many Americans cite health reasons for using marijuana
One in six patients serviced by a major California healthcare system said they used marijuana regularly, with many citing health reasons for doing so, a new study finds.
More calls to U.S. poison control centers end in disability or death
Health News // 1 day ago
More calls to U.S. poison control centers end in disability or death
America's poison control centers are increasingly fielding calls on cases of deliberate or accidental poisonings that end in disability or death, a new report finds.
Statins, metformin associated with lower risk of brain aneurysms
Health News // 1 day ago
Statins, metformin associated with lower risk of brain aneurysms
Common drugs used to control cholesterol, blood sugar and high blood pressure might also lower a person's risk of stroke, a new study finds.
Ultrasound device implanted in skull may help target brain tumors
Health News // 1 day ago
Ultrasound device implanted in skull may help target brain tumors
One of the biggest obstacles to treating brain cancer is getting tumor-killing drugs past the blood-brain barrier that normally protects the brain from foreign invaders.
FDA panel recommends new COVID-19 vaccine formula for fall
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA panel recommends new COVID-19 vaccine formula for fall
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Wednesday recommended updating the formula for COVID-19 vaccines ahead of a fall campaign that will encourage Americans to get the latest shots.
High levels of artificial sweetener xylitol may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
High levels of artificial sweetener xylitol may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
Higher amounts of the artificial sweetener xylitol might raise the risk of heart attack and stroke, a new study warns.
