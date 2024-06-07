Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 7, 2024 / 3:13 PM

Fewer people have symptoms after quitting antidepressants than previously thought

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Researchers found that about a third (31%) of people who stopped taking an antidepressant experienced at least one symptom. These symptoms could include dizziness, headache, nausea, insomnia and irritability. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Researchers found that about a third (31%) of people who stopped taking an antidepressant experienced at least one symptom. These symptoms could include dizziness, headache, nausea, insomnia and irritability. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Roughly 1 in 6 people who stop taking an antidepressant will experience symptoms caused by discontinuing the drug, a new review finds.

However, only 1 in 35 will experience severe symptoms after dropping their medication, researchers reported recently in The Lancet Psychiatry journal.

Advertisement

"Our study confirms that a number of patients coming off antidepressants will experience discontinuation symptoms, and for a few, these will be of a more severe extent," said lead researcher Dr. Jonathan Henssler, a psychiatrist with Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin in Germany.

However, Henssler added in a journal news release that the findings "should also provide reassurance that rates of discontinuation symptoms are not as high as some previous single studies and reviews have suggested."

Related

Previous studies have estimated that more than half of patients experience symptoms when stopping antidepressants, and that half the symptoms are severe, researchers said in background notes.

To get a more accurate picture, researchers reviewed data from 79 studies involving more than 21,000 patients.

Looking at all the data, the researchers found that about a third (31%) of people who stopped taking an antidepressant experienced at least one symptom. These symptoms could include dizziness, headache, nausea, insomnia and irritability.

Advertisement

The overall data also showed that severe symptoms occurred in about 3% of patients, or 1 in 35.

However, when looking at results from randomized controlled clinical trials -- considered the gold standard for medical research -- about 17% of patients experienced symptoms even though they were only taking a placebo rather than an actual antidepressant.

This suggests that about half of all symptoms reported might be due to negative expectations -- what the researchers call the "nocebo effect" -- or from other health problems unrelated to antidepressant use.

Therefore, the researchers concluded that one in six patients (15%) will actually experience symptoms directly caused by halting antidepressant use.

Anyone wanting to stop taking antidepressants should talk with their doctor, researchers said.

Certain antidepressants carry a higher risk of severe symptoms once they're stopped, results show. These include imipramine (Tofranil), paroxetine (Paxil) and venlafaxine (Effexor).

"Our findings do not imply that some symptoms experienced by people during antidepressant discontinuation are not 'real' or that all discontinuation symptoms are due to expectations on the part of patients," said senior researcher Christopher Baethge, with the University of Cologne.

"Any symptoms that cause patients discomfort or distress should be taken seriously, and the patient should be supported. The patient and clinician should discuss which of the symptoms might be directly caused by stopping antidepressants and how best to manage all symptoms," Baethge added.

Advertisement

More information

Harvard Medical School has more on going off antidepressants.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Half of people would reveal STD to new sex partner
Health News // 33 minutes ago
Half of people would reveal STD to new sex partner
Only about half of people with a sexually transmitted disease would tell a new partner about their infection before having sex, a new review finds.
Weekly workouts may lower risk of dementia for people with high blood pressure
Health News // 2 hours ago
Weekly workouts may lower risk of dementia for people with high blood pressure
Vigorous exercise more than once a week can lower the risk of dementia for people with high blood pressure, a new clinical trial shows.
Kids younger than their peers more likely to be misdiagnosed with ADHD, autism
Health News // 4 hours ago
Kids younger than their peers more likely to be misdiagnosed with ADHD, autism
If your child is among the youngest in their school grade, it's more likely they'll be mistakenly identified by teachers as having ADHD or autism, a new study confirms.
Healthy lifestyle may slow symptoms in patients with early dementia
Health News // 5 hours ago
Healthy lifestyle may slow symptoms in patients with early dementia
New research shows that a set of healthy lifestyle habits can help preserve brain function in folks with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia.
Anthrax case in Texas linked to butchering lamb that died unexpectedly
Health News // 6 hours ago
Anthrax case in Texas linked to butchering lamb that died unexpectedly
A Texas rancher caught the anthrax germ after butchering and consuming meat from a lamb that had died unexpectedly on his ranch.
FDA urges states to protect public from risk of bird flu in raw milk
Health News // 6 hours ago
FDA urges states to protect public from risk of bird flu in raw milk
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday asked states to work harder to protect the public from the risks of raw milk as a bird flu outbreak continues to spread among dairy cows.
Report details widespread, complicated effects of long COVID
Health News // 1 day ago
Report details widespread, complicated effects of long COVID
Long COVID continues to plague millions of Americans as the health costs of the pandemic linger four years later, a new report warns.
Many Americans cite health reasons for using marijuana
Health News // 1 day ago
Many Americans cite health reasons for using marijuana
One in six patients serviced by a major California healthcare system said they used marijuana regularly, with many citing health reasons for doing so, a new study finds.
More calls to U.S. poison control centers end in disability or death
Health News // 1 day ago
More calls to U.S. poison control centers end in disability or death
America's poison control centers are increasingly fielding calls on cases of deliberate or accidental poisonings that end in disability or death, a new report finds.
Statins, metformin associated with lower risk of brain aneurysms
Health News // 1 day ago
Statins, metformin associated with lower risk of brain aneurysms
Common drugs used to control cholesterol, blood sugar and high blood pressure might also lower a person's risk of stroke, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

High levels of artificial sweetener xylitol may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
High levels of artificial sweetener xylitol may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
Statins, metformin associated with lower risk of brain aneurysms
Statins, metformin associated with lower risk of brain aneurysms
Report details widespread, complicated effects of long COVID
Report details widespread, complicated effects of long COVID
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
WHO confirms Mexico man's death from bird flu strain never before seen in humans
WHO confirms Mexico man's death from bird flu strain never before seen in humans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement