Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 7, 2024 / 5:05 PM

Children with autism have more gray matter in brain's outer layer than others

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Toddlers with autism have cerebral cortexes -- often referred to as "gray matter" -- that are roughly 40% larger than those of children without the developmental disorder, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Toddlers with autism have cerebral cortexes -- often referred to as "gray matter" -- that are roughly 40% larger than those of children without the developmental disorder, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Severe forms of autism could be linked to overgrowth of the brain's outer layer that starts while a baby is in the womb, a new study finds.

Toddlers with autism have cerebral cortexes -- often referred to as "gray matter" -- that are roughly 40% larger than those of children without the developmental disorder, researchers reported recently in the journal Molecular Autism.

Advertisement

Further, the larger a toddler's gray matter size, the more severe their social and language symptoms were later in life.

"The bigger the brain, the better isn't necessarily true," said researcher Alysson Muotri, director of the stem cell program at the University of California, San Diego.

Related

Results show that in "toddlers with profound autism, there are more cells and sometimes more neurons -- and that's not always for the best," Muotri noted in a university news release.

One continuing mystery of autism is why some children with the disorder experience profound symptoms like developmental delay, social struggles and an inability to speak, while others have milder symptoms that improve with time.

For this study, researchers used blood stem cells from 10 toddlers ages 1 through 4 to create brain cortical organoids -- 3D models of the children's cortexes, created though laboratory cell cultures.

Advertisement

The gray matter of the cortex lines the outside of the brain, researchers said. It holds tens of billions of nerve cells and is responsible for essential functions like consciousness, thinking, reasoning, learning, memory, emotions and senses.

They compared these organoids to others generated from the stem cells of six toddlers without autism.

The organoids of all children with autism, regardless of severity, grew roughly three times faster than those from children without autism, researchers report.

Some of the largest brain organoids -- from children with the most severe cases of autism -- also experienced an accelerated formation of neurons.

The more severe a toddler's autism, the quicker their organoid grew, sometimes to the point of developing too many neurons.

Researchers found the size of a toddler's cortical organoid grown in the lab corresponded to a larger brain structure viewed on MRI scans.

Further, toddlers with excessively enlarged cortical organoids had greater-than-typical volume in the social, language and sensory brain regions, compared to children without autism.

This study is "one of a kind" because it's the first to link autism symptoms to a lab-created model of brain development, said researcher Eric Courchesne, co-director of the UC-San Diego Autism Center of Excellence.

Advertisement

"The core symptoms of autism are social affective and communication problems," Courchesne said. "We need to understand the underlying neurobiological causes of those challenges and when they begin. We are the first to design an autism stem cell study of this specific and central question."

Now that they have established that brain overgrowth occurs in the womb, the researchers next hope to pinpoint why this happens. Once that's uncovered, a therapy that might ease autism symptoms could be possible.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about autism.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Half of people would reveal STD to new sex partner
Health News // 2 hours ago
Half of people would reveal STD to new sex partner
Only about half of people with a sexually transmitted disease would tell a new partner about their infection before having sex, a new review finds.
Fewer people have symptoms after quitting antidepressants than previously thought
Health News // 3 hours ago
Fewer people have symptoms after quitting antidepressants than previously thought
Roughly 1 in 6 people who stop taking an antidepressant will experience symptoms caused by discontinuing the drug, a new review finds.
Weekly workouts may lower risk of dementia for people with high blood pressure
Health News // 4 hours ago
Weekly workouts may lower risk of dementia for people with high blood pressure
Vigorous exercise more than once a week can lower the risk of dementia for people with high blood pressure, a new clinical trial shows.
Kids younger than their peers more likely to be misdiagnosed with ADHD, autism
Health News // 5 hours ago
Kids younger than their peers more likely to be misdiagnosed with ADHD, autism
If your child is among the youngest in their school grade, it's more likely they'll be mistakenly identified by teachers as having ADHD or autism, a new study confirms.
Healthy lifestyle may slow symptoms in patients with early dementia
Health News // 7 hours ago
Healthy lifestyle may slow symptoms in patients with early dementia
New research shows that a set of healthy lifestyle habits can help preserve brain function in folks with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia.
Anthrax case in Texas linked to butchering lamb that died unexpectedly
Health News // 7 hours ago
Anthrax case in Texas linked to butchering lamb that died unexpectedly
A Texas rancher caught the anthrax germ after butchering and consuming meat from a lamb that had died unexpectedly on his ranch.
FDA urges states to protect public from risk of bird flu in raw milk
Health News // 8 hours ago
FDA urges states to protect public from risk of bird flu in raw milk
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday asked states to work harder to protect the public from the risks of raw milk as a bird flu outbreak continues to spread among dairy cows.
Report details widespread, complicated effects of long COVID
Health News // 1 day ago
Report details widespread, complicated effects of long COVID
Long COVID continues to plague millions of Americans as the health costs of the pandemic linger four years later, a new report warns.
Many Americans cite health reasons for using marijuana
Health News // 1 day ago
Many Americans cite health reasons for using marijuana
One in six patients serviced by a major California healthcare system said they used marijuana regularly, with many citing health reasons for doing so, a new study finds.
More calls to U.S. poison control centers end in disability or death
Health News // 1 day ago
More calls to U.S. poison control centers end in disability or death
America's poison control centers are increasingly fielding calls on cases of deliberate or accidental poisonings that end in disability or death, a new report finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

High levels of artificial sweetener xylitol may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
High levels of artificial sweetener xylitol may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
Statins, metformin associated with lower risk of brain aneurysms
Statins, metformin associated with lower risk of brain aneurysms
WHO confirms Mexico man's death from bird flu strain never before seen in humans
WHO confirms Mexico man's death from bird flu strain never before seen in humans
Report details widespread, complicated effects of long COVID
Report details widespread, complicated effects of long COVID
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement