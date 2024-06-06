Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 6, 2024 / 12:31 PM

Ultrasound device implanted in skull may help target brain tumors

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
New research shows that ultrasound waves emitted from a device implanted in a cancer patient's skull could be the key to getting chemotherapy and immunotherapy drugs into the brain. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
New research shows that ultrasound waves emitted from a device implanted in a cancer patient's skull could be the key to getting chemotherapy and immunotherapy drugs into the brain. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

One of the biggest obstacles to treating brain cancer is getting tumor-killing drugs past the blood-brain barrier that normally protects the brain from foreign invaders.

Now, new research shows that ultrasound waves emitted from a device implanted in a cancer patient's skull could be the key to getting chemotherapy and immunotherapy drugs into the brain.

Advertisement

This ultrasound technology allowed doctors at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago to get a small dose of these drugs past the blood-brain barrier, according to a report published Thursday in the journal Nature Communications.

What's more, the treatment boosted the immune system's recognition of brain cancer cells, the researchers added.

Related

"This is the first report in humans where an ultrasound device has been used to deliver drugs and antibodies to glioblastoma to change the immune system, so it can recognize and attack the brain cancer," said researcher Dr. Adam Sonabend, an associate professor of neurological surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"This could be a major advance for the treatment of glioblastoma, which has been a frustratingly difficult cancer to treat, in part due to poor penetration of circulating drugs and antibodies into the brain," Sonabend added in a Northwestern news release.

Advertisement

The study involved four patients with advanced brain cancer. They had already been treated with chemotherapy and had taken part in an experimental clinical trial, but both times their tumors returned.

The patients received an implant that uses ultrasound waves to produce "microbubbles" that temporarily open the blood-brain barrier.

Through these bubbles, their brains got a small dose of the chemo drug doxorubicin, combined with antibodies that would allow the immune system to better detect and attack cancer cells.

This combo boosted the recognition of cancer cells and reinvigorated the immune cells that are in charge of attacking and killing off tumors.

"Given the lack of effective immune response against these deadly tumors, these findings encourage us to envision a potential new treatment approach," said researcher Catalina Lee-Chang, an assistant professor of neurological surgery at Northwestern.

Researchers are planning a follow-up clinical trial that will treat an initial 10 brain cancer patients to determine safety, followed by another 15 patients to test effectiveness.

Previous large clinical trials have failed to show that immunotherapy can prolong survival in brain cancer patients.

However, Sonabend believes the treatment could prove effective if the antibodies and drugs are better able to enter the brain.

Advertisement

"Here, we show in a small cohort of patients that when you use this technology, you can enhance the delivery of the chemotherapy and the antibodies, and change the tumor's microenvironment, so the immune system can recognize the tumor," Sonabend said.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on brain and spinal cord tumors.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Statins, metformin associated with lower risk of brain aneurysms
Health News // 8 minutes ago
Statins, metformin associated with lower risk of brain aneurysms
Common drugs used to control cholesterol, blood sugar and high blood pressure might also lower a person's risk of stroke, a new study finds.
FDA panel recommends new COVID-19 vaccine formula for fall
Health News // 2 hours ago
FDA panel recommends new COVID-19 vaccine formula for fall
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Wednesday recommended updating the formula for COVID-19 vaccines ahead of a fall campaign that will encourage Americans to get the latest shots.
High levels of artificial sweetener xylitol may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
Health News // 2 hours ago
High levels of artificial sweetener xylitol may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
Higher amounts of the artificial sweetener xylitol might raise the risk of heart attack and stroke, a new study warns.
Overweight teens, young adults face greater stroke risk later, study says
Health News // 8 hours ago
Overweight teens, young adults face greater stroke risk later, study says
NEW YORK, June 6 (UPI) -- Women who harbor excess weight as teens or young adults may face a higher risk of a clot-caused stroke by age 55, while men do not, a new study finds.
WHO confirms Mexico man's death from bird flu strain never before seen in humans
Health News // 14 hours ago
WHO confirms Mexico man's death from bird flu strain never before seen in humans
June 5 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization confirmed Wednesday a man in Mexico has died from a strain of bird flu called H5N2, in what is the first laboratory-confirmed case of that strain in a human.
Experts report drug-resistant fungi linked to tough-to-treat jock itch, athlete's foot
Health News // 23 hours ago
Experts report drug-resistant fungi linked to tough-to-treat jock itch, athlete's foot
Drug-resistant fungal infections are appearing in the United States, resulting in highly contagious and tough-to-treat cases of ringworm, also known as jock itch or athlete's foot, experts warn in a pair of reports.
Diets high in salt may raise risk for eczema
Health News // 1 day ago
Diets high in salt may raise risk for eczema
Researchers found that as daily salt intake rose, so did the odds for the skin disorder eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis.
Drug-related infant deaths doubled between 2018 and 2022
Health News // 1 day ago
Drug-related infant deaths doubled between 2018 and 2022
New data finds that the rate of infants dying from drug-related reasons more than doubled between 2018 and 2022.
1 in 6 teens admits driving drowsy
Health News // 1 day ago
1 in 6 teens admits driving drowsy
Teens on the verge of falling asleep behind the wheel is a common threat to public safety on U.S. roadways, a new study reports.
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Health News // 1 day ago
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Children born deaf have had their hearing restored in both ears as a result of gene therapy, a new study reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
WHO confirms Mexico man's death from bird flu strain never before seen in humans
WHO confirms Mexico man's death from bird flu strain never before seen in humans
High levels of artificial sweetener xylitol may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
High levels of artificial sweetener xylitol may raise risk of heart attack, stroke
Experts report drug-resistant fungi linked to tough-to-treat jock itch, athlete's foot
Experts report drug-resistant fungi linked to tough-to-treat jock itch, athlete's foot
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement