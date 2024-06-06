Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 6, 2024 / 10:28 AM

High levels of artificial sweetener xylitol may raise risk of heart attack, stroke

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
High blood levels of xylitol is associated with an increased risk of suffering a heart attack, stroke or other heart event within three years, according to analysis of more than 3,000 patients in the United States and Europe, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
High blood levels of xylitol is associated with an increased risk of suffering a heart attack, stroke or other heart event within three years, according to analysis of more than 3,000 patients in the United States and Europe, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Higher amounts of the artificial sweetener xylitol might raise the risk of heart attack and stroke, a new study warns.

Xylitol is a zero-calorie sugar alcohol commonly used in sugar-free candy, chewing gum, baked goods and toothpastes, researchers said.

Advertisement

But high blood levels of the sweetener is associated with an increased risk of suffering a heart attack, stroke or other heart event within three years, according to analysis of more than 3,000 patients in the United States and Europe, researchers reported Thursday in the European Heart Journal.

In the lab, the investigators discovered that xylitol causes platelets to clot, increasing the risk of blood clots.

Related

"This study again shows the immediate need for investigating sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners, especially as they continue to be recommended in combatting conditions like obesity or diabetes," said lead researcher Dr. Stanley Hazen, chair of cardiovascular and metabolic sciences at the Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute.

"It does not mean throw out your toothpaste if it has xylitol in it, but we should be aware that consumption of a product containing high levels could increase the risk of blood clot-related events," Hazen added in a Cleveland Clinic news release.

Advertisement

A third of patients with the highest levels of xylitol in their bloodstream were more likely to experience a cardiovascular event, researchers found.

Further, every measure of a person's clotting ability increased immediately after a test subject downed a xylitol-sweetened drink, but not after they sipped a sugar-sweetened product.

Researchers recommend that people talk with a doctor or a certified dietitian about their food choices, including their use of artificial sweeteners.

More information

Harvard Medical School has more about sugar alcohols.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA panel recommends new COVID-19 vaccine formula for fall
Health News // 35 minutes ago
FDA panel recommends new COVID-19 vaccine formula for fall
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Wednesday recommended updating the formula for COVID-19 vaccines ahead of a fall campaign that will encourage Americans to get the latest shots.
Overweight teens, young adults face greater stroke risk later, study says
Health News // 6 hours ago
Overweight teens, young adults face greater stroke risk later, study says
NEW YORK, June 6 (UPI) -- Women who harbor excess weight as teens or young adults may face a higher risk of a clot-caused stroke by age 55, while men do not, a new study finds.
WHO confirms Mexico man's death from bird flu strain never before seen in humans
Health News // 12 hours ago
WHO confirms Mexico man's death from bird flu strain never before seen in humans
June 5 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization confirmed Wednesday a man in Mexico has died from a strain of bird flu called H5N2, in what is the first laboratory-confirmed case of that strain in a human.
Experts report drug-resistant fungi linked to tough-to-treat jock itch, athlete's foot
Health News // 22 hours ago
Experts report drug-resistant fungi linked to tough-to-treat jock itch, athlete's foot
Drug-resistant fungal infections are appearing in the United States, resulting in highly contagious and tough-to-treat cases of ringworm, also known as jock itch or athlete's foot, experts warn in a pair of reports.
Diets high in salt may raise risk for eczema
Health News // 22 hours ago
Diets high in salt may raise risk for eczema
Researchers found that as daily salt intake rose, so did the odds for the skin disorder eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis.
Drug-related infant deaths doubled between 2018 and 2022
Health News // 23 hours ago
Drug-related infant deaths doubled between 2018 and 2022
New data finds that the rate of infants dying from drug-related reasons more than doubled between 2018 and 2022.
1 in 6 teens admits driving drowsy
Health News // 1 day ago
1 in 6 teens admits driving drowsy
Teens on the verge of falling asleep behind the wheel is a common threat to public safety on U.S. roadways, a new study reports.
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Health News // 1 day ago
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Children born deaf have had their hearing restored in both ears as a result of gene therapy, a new study reports.
FDA advisory panel votes against allowing MDMA as PTSD treatment
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA advisory panel votes against allowing MDMA as PTSD treatment
June 4 (UPI) -- The popular underground drug midomafetamine, also called MDMA and "ecstasy," failed to win an advisory panel's support as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder Tuesday.
NIH launches 2 clinical trials testing HIV drug on women, other minority groups
Health News // 1 day ago
NIH launches 2 clinical trials testing HIV drug on women, other minority groups
June 4 (UPI) -- The National Institute of Health says they are seeking to now include underrepresented population groups for HIV studies, such as women, Black people, drug users and transgender people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
WHO confirms Mexico man's death from bird flu strain never before seen in humans
WHO confirms Mexico man's death from bird flu strain never before seen in humans
Stroke rates rising sharply among people younger than 65
Stroke rates rising sharply among people younger than 65
Experts report drug-resistant fungi linked to tough-to-treat jock itch, athlete's foot
Experts report drug-resistant fungi linked to tough-to-treat jock itch, athlete's foot
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement