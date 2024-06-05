Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 5, 2024 / 1:25 PM

Experts report drug-resistant fungi linked to tough-to-treat jock itch, athlete's foot

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The two fungi reported are among a group that cause skin rashes of the face, limbs, groin and feet, researchers said. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
The two fungi reported are among a group that cause skin rashes of the face, limbs, groin and feet, researchers said. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Drug-resistant fungal infections are appearing in the United States, resulting in highly contagious and tough-to-treat cases of ringworm, also known as jock itch or athlete's foot, experts warn in a pair of reports.

The two fungi reported are among a group that cause skin rashes of the face, limbs, groin and feet, researchers said.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the rashes can look very different from the neat, regular circles seen in most forms of ringworm, researchers said. They might be confused with eczema, and go for months without proper treatment.

A man in his 30s developed such a rash on his penis, buttocks and limbs after returning home to New York City from a trip to England, Greece and California, according to a report published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Dermatology.

Related

Genetic tests revealed the infection was caused by a sexually transmitted form of ringworm called Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII. The man told doctors he'd had sex with multiple male partners during his travels, none of whom reported similar skin issues.

"Healthcare providers should be aware that Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII is the latest in a group of severe skin infections to have now reached the United States," said lead author Dr. Avrom Caplan, an assistant professor of dermatology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

Advertisement

Infections caused by that fungus are difficult to treat and can take months to clear up, senior researcher Dr. John Zampella, an associate professor of dermatology at NYU Grossman, said in a university news release.

The second report in JAMA Dermatology involved 11 men and women treated for ringworm in New York City hospitals in 2022 and 2023.

Their infections involved Trichophyton indotineae, a fungal infection widespread in India that was first confirmed in the United States last year.

Seven of the patients had received standard doses of the antifungal terbinafine -- brand name Lamasil -- for 14 to 42 days, with no improvement in their rashes.

DNA analysis found several variations in the fungus' genetic code that prevent terbinafine from hooking onto fungal cells and poking holes in their protective membranes, researchers said. This could explain why the drug failed to fight the infection.

Seven patients were treated with another antifungal called itraconazole, and three recovered entirely while two improved, researchers said.

Unfortunately, itraconazole can interfere with many medications and can cause nausea, diarrhea and other side effects that make it tough to stay on for long, Caplan said.

"These findings offer new insight into how some of the fungal skin infections spreading from South Asia can evade our go-to therapies," said Caplan. "Beyond learning to recognize their misleading signs, physicians will need to ensure their treatment addresses each patient's quality-of-life needs."

Advertisement

Leading fungi experts around the United States and internationally are working to expand research efforts and track emerging cases, Caplan said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have more about ringworm.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Diets high in salt may raise risk for eczema
Health News // 1 hour ago
Diets high in salt may raise risk for eczema
Researchers found that as daily salt intake rose, so did the odds for the skin disorder eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis.
Drug-related infant deaths doubled between 2018 and 2022
Health News // 1 hour ago
Drug-related infant deaths doubled between 2018 and 2022
New data finds that the rate of infants dying from drug-related reasons more than doubled between 2018 and 2022.
1 in 6 teens admits driving drowsy
Health News // 3 hours ago
1 in 6 teens admits driving drowsy
Teens on the verge of falling asleep behind the wheel is a common threat to public safety on U.S. roadways, a new study reports.
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Health News // 3 hours ago
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Children born deaf have had their hearing restored in both ears as a result of gene therapy, a new study reports.
FDA advisory panel votes against allowing MDMA as PTSD treatment
Health News // 16 hours ago
FDA advisory panel votes against allowing MDMA as PTSD treatment
June 4 (UPI) -- The popular underground drug midomafetamine, also called MDMA and "ecstasy," failed to win an advisory panel's support as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder Tuesday.
NIH launches 2 clinical trials testing HIV drug on women, other minority groups
Health News // 21 hours ago
NIH launches 2 clinical trials testing HIV drug on women, other minority groups
June 4 (UPI) -- The National Institute of Health says they are seeking to now include underrepresented population groups for HIV studies, such as women, Black people, drug users and transgender people.
Black, Hispanic people twice as likely to lose Medicaid coverage
Health News // 23 hours ago
Black, Hispanic people twice as likely to lose Medicaid coverage
Following the end of temporary pandemic-era rules expanding access to Medicaid, about 10 million Americans have lost that coverage.
Combining AI with mammograms may improve breast cancer detection
Health News // 23 hours ago
Combining AI with mammograms may improve breast cancer detection
Artificial intelligence (AI) can improve doctors' assessments of mammograms, accurately detecting even the smallest breast cancers with fewer scary false positive readings, a new study shows.
Lawsuit claims Poppi soda doesn't include enough prebiotics to affect gut health
Health News // 1 day ago
Lawsuit claims Poppi soda doesn't include enough prebiotics to affect gut health
The popular prebiotic sodas known as Poppi may not be quite as good for the gut as the company claims.
People with sleep apnea at higher risk for hospitalizations
Health News // 1 day ago
People with sleep apnea at higher risk for hospitalizations
Folks with sleep apnea are more likely to require hospitalization for an ailment, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 million doses of vaccine against H5N1 avian flu being prepared
5 million doses of vaccine against H5N1 avian flu being prepared
FDA advisory panel votes against allowing MDMA as PTSD treatment
FDA advisory panel votes against allowing MDMA as PTSD treatment
Stroke rates rising sharply among people younger than 65
Stroke rates rising sharply among people younger than 65
Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
NIH launches 2 clinical trials testing HIV drug on women, other minority groups
NIH launches 2 clinical trials testing HIV drug on women, other minority groups
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement