Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 5, 2024 / 12:07 PM

Drug-related infant deaths doubled between 2018 and 2022

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
New data finds that the rate of infants dying from drug-related reasons more than doubled between 2018 and 2022. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
New data finds that the rate of infants dying from drug-related reasons more than doubled between 2018 and 2022. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

As an epidemic of drug abuse cuts it way through America, none are left unharmed, even the very young.

New data finds that the rate of infants dying from drug-related reasons more than doubled between 2018 and 2022.

Advertisement

In 2018, 10.8% of all deaths to babies under 1 year of age were linked to drugs. Four years later that had risen by 120%, to 24.4% of fatalities, according to researchers from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

The sharpest uptick occurred during the pandemic, suggesting that reduced access to services such as hospitals and prenatal care might have played a role.

Related

"Drug-involved deaths in infants represent a potentially avoidable cause that should be considered in efforts to reduce infant mortality in the United States," said senior study author Dr. Maria Mejia, professor of population health and social medicine at the university.

The study authors defined a drug-related death in an infant as one "in which drugs are either the primary cause of death or a contributing factor."

These deaths might be linked to a mother's drug use, a baby's inadvertent or accidental intake of prescription meds, use of illicit drugs in the home, or other incidents where drugs were linked to death.

Advertisement

The study, published recently in the Journal of Perinatal Medicine, was based on data on infant deaths collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meija's team focused on 2018 through 2022 because they sought to gauge the impact of the pandemic, and 2022 is the latest year for which good data is available.

Besides the sharp uptick in infant deaths reported, the statistics showed that during the postnatal period (ages 28 to 364 days), drug-related causes were by far the leading cause of death among infants.

In 35.6% of drug-related infant deaths, babies died from "assault [homicide] by drugs, medicaments and biological substances," the research showed.

Exposure to narcotics and hallucinogens triggered 15.6% of deaths, while accidental poisonings from sedatives, epilepsy drugs, Parkinson's meds and psychotropic drugs were implicated in just under 11% of cases.

"The most common multiple causes of drug-involved infant deaths were psychostimulants with abuse potential of synthetic narcotics," the researchers said in the news release. Psychostimulants include drugs such as methamphetamine, and synthetic narcotics include drugs such as fentanyl.

Black infants made up 28.5% of deaths, while white babies were involved in about 60% of these deaths, the study found.

Advertisement

What can be done to prevent these senseless tragedies?

According to Meija, "effective strategies will require collaborative efforts among health providers, public health agencies and community partners, and should focus on preventing and treating maternal substance use disorders, enhancing prenatal care access and addressing broader social and behavioral risk factors."

More information

The American Academy of Pediatrics has tips on keeping babies and children safe from medications in the home.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Diets high in salt may raise risk for eczema
Health News // 2 minutes ago
Diets high in salt may raise risk for eczema
Researchers found that as daily salt intake rose, so did the odds for the skin disorder eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis.
1 in 6 teens admits driving drowsy
Health News // 1 hour ago
1 in 6 teens admits driving drowsy
Teens on the verge of falling asleep behind the wheel is a common threat to public safety on U.S. roadways, a new study reports.
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Health News // 2 hours ago
Gene therapy restores hearing in children born deaf
Children born deaf have had their hearing restored in both ears as a result of gene therapy, a new study reports.
FDA advisory panel votes against allowing MDMA as PTSD treatment
Health News // 15 hours ago
FDA advisory panel votes against allowing MDMA as PTSD treatment
June 4 (UPI) -- The popular underground drug midomafetamine, also called MDMA and "ecstasy," failed to win an advisory panel's support as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder Tuesday.
NIH launches 2 clinical trials testing HIV drug on women, other minority groups
Health News // 19 hours ago
NIH launches 2 clinical trials testing HIV drug on women, other minority groups
June 4 (UPI) -- The National Institute of Health says they are seeking to now include underrepresented population groups for HIV studies, such as women, Black people, drug users and transgender people.
Black, Hispanic people twice as likely to lose Medicaid coverage
Health News // 21 hours ago
Black, Hispanic people twice as likely to lose Medicaid coverage
Following the end of temporary pandemic-era rules expanding access to Medicaid, about 10 million Americans have lost that coverage.
Combining AI with mammograms may improve breast cancer detection
Health News // 22 hours ago
Combining AI with mammograms may improve breast cancer detection
Artificial intelligence (AI) can improve doctors' assessments of mammograms, accurately detecting even the smallest breast cancers with fewer scary false positive readings, a new study shows.
Lawsuit claims Poppi soda doesn't include enough prebiotics to affect gut health
Health News // 23 hours ago
Lawsuit claims Poppi soda doesn't include enough prebiotics to affect gut health
The popular prebiotic sodas known as Poppi may not be quite as good for the gut as the company claims.
People with sleep apnea at higher risk for hospitalizations
Health News // 1 day ago
People with sleep apnea at higher risk for hospitalizations
Folks with sleep apnea are more likely to require hospitalization for an ailment, a new study shows.
U.S. maternal death rate far exceeds that of other wealthy nations
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. maternal death rate far exceeds that of other wealthy nations
Maternal mortality rates in the United States continue to exceed those in other wealthy nations, with most women dying during pregnancy and childbirth in ways that were preventable, a new report shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 million doses of vaccine against H5N1 avian flu being prepared
5 million doses of vaccine against H5N1 avian flu being prepared
FDA advisory panel votes against allowing MDMA as PTSD treatment
FDA advisory panel votes against allowing MDMA as PTSD treatment
Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
Traumatic brain injury affects 1 in 8 older Americans
Traumatic brain injury affects 1 in 8 older Americans
NIH launches 2 clinical trials testing HIV drug on women, other minority groups
NIH launches 2 clinical trials testing HIV drug on women, other minority groups
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement