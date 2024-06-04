Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 4, 2024 / 1:27 PM

Lawsuit claims Poppi soda doesn't include enough prebiotics to affect gut health

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
A lawsuit claims Poppi drinks contain only around 2 grams of the prebiotic agave inulin fiber and pointed to research that showed drinking 7.5 grams of agave inulin daily for three weeks did not confer any meaningful prebiotic benefit. Photo courtesy of Poppi/HealthDay News
A lawsuit claims Poppi drinks contain only around 2 grams of the prebiotic agave inulin fiber and pointed to research that showed drinking 7.5 grams of agave inulin daily for three weeks did not confer any meaningful prebiotic benefit. Photo courtesy of Poppi/HealthDay News

The popular prebiotic sodas known as Poppi may not be quite as good for the gut as the company claims.

In a class-action lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Kristin Cobbs said she bought Poppi drinks because of their labels, which say they are prebiotic sodas and feature the slogan, "Be Gut Happy. Be Gut Healthy."

Advertisement

But, Cobbs said she later found the drinks contain only around 2 grams of the prebiotic agave inulin fiber, which she said isn't enough to make any difference in gut health. To back that claim up, her lawsuit pointed to research that showed drinking 7.5 grams of agave inulin daily for three weeks did not confer any meaningful prebiotic benefit.

"Accordingly, a consumer would need to drink more than four Poppi sodas in a day to realize any potential health benefits from its prebiotic fiber," the lawsuit claims. "However, even if a consumer were to do this, Poppi's high sugar content would offset most, if not all, of these purported gut health benefits."

Related

"In addition, consuming too much inulin can lead to adverse health results," the lawsuit alleged. "Studies show that taking as little as 2.5 grams of prebiotic supplements, including agave inulin, can lead to a build-up of gas, causing abdominal discomfort, while higher doses [40-50 grams per day] can lead to diarrhea. This is particularly problematic for people with existing digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome or dietary sensitivities."

Advertisement

In a statement issued Monday, Austin, Texas-based Poppi disputed the claims of the lawsuit.

"We are on a mission to revolutionize soda for the next generation of soda drinkers, and we have diligently innovated to provide a tasting experience that millions of people have come to enjoy," the company said in a statement, NBC News reported. "We believe the lawsuit is baseless, and we will vigorously defend against these allegations."

Poppi is one of many new beverages on the market that claim to improve health and wellness. U.S. sales of prebiotic and probiotic drinks more than tripled last year, according to data compiled by the consulting firm AlixPartners, NBC News reported.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on prebiotics.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

People with sleep apnea at higher risk for hospitalizations
Health News // 1 hour ago
People with sleep apnea at higher risk for hospitalizations
Folks with sleep apnea are more likely to require hospitalization for an ailment, a new study shows.
U.S. maternal death rate far exceeds that of other wealthy nations
Health News // 1 hour ago
U.S. maternal death rate far exceeds that of other wealthy nations
Maternal mortality rates in the United States continue to exceed those in other wealthy nations, with most women dying during pregnancy and childbirth in ways that were preventable, a new report shows.
Drinking alcohol on long flights could harm heart health
Health News // 2 hours ago
Drinking alcohol on long flights could harm heart health
Booze could threaten a sleeping air passenger's heart health, particularly on long-haul flights, a new study warns.
Facial thermal imaging used with AI can detect coronary artery disease, study says
Health News // 2 hours ago
Facial thermal imaging used with AI can detect coronary artery disease, study says
NEW YORK, June 4 (UPI) -- Facial thermal imaging, combined with artificial intelligence, can correctly detect coronary artery disease better than traditional methods, new research from China suggests.
5 million doses of vaccine against H5N1 avian flu being prepared
Health News // 21 hours ago
5 million doses of vaccine against H5N1 avian flu being prepared
As the H5N1 avian flu continues to spread among dairy cows in the United States, nearly 5 million doses of flu vaccine are now being prepared for possible use in humans.
Trial of hormonal gel shows promise for male birth control
Health News // 22 hours ago
Trial of hormonal gel shows promise for male birth control
A new hormonal gel could one day be a potential form of birth control for men, researchers reported Sunday.
Study: Weight-loss drugs may reduce the risk of acute pancreatitis recurrence
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Weight-loss drugs may reduce the risk of acute pancreatitis recurrence
Ozempic and Wegovy might help lower the risk of pancreatitis in patients with obesity and Type 2 diabetes, a new study says.
Popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic may lower desire for sweets
Health News // 23 hours ago
Popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic may lower desire for sweets
Ozempic and Wegovy appear to improve people's sensitivity to tastes, potentially lowering their desire for sweets, a new study suggests.
Immunotherapy drug may keep colon cancer patients cancer-free after surgery
Health News // 23 hours ago
Immunotherapy drug may keep colon cancer patients cancer-free after surgery
Doctors in Britain say that an immunotherapy drug, given before surgery, can help many more colon cancer patients with a specific genetic profile stay cancer-free long term.
Lack of insurance may prevent Americans from accessing best cancer drugs
Health News // 1 day ago
Lack of insurance may prevent Americans from accessing best cancer drugs
A cutting-edge class of drugs is saving and extending the lives of cancer patients. But the drugs, called immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), are so expensive that some uninsured Americans can't access them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
5 million doses of vaccine against H5N1 avian flu being prepared
5 million doses of vaccine against H5N1 avian flu being prepared
Popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic may lower desire for sweets
Popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic may lower desire for sweets
Immunotherapy drug may keep colon cancer patients cancer-free after surgery
Immunotherapy drug may keep colon cancer patients cancer-free after surgery
Heart-healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
Heart-healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement