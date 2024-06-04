Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 4, 2024 / 2:57 PM

Black, Hispanic people twice as likely to lose Medicaid coverage

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A new report finds that most folks who've lost Medicaid coverage have done so because of paperwork issues, and they're far more likely to be people of color. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
A new report finds that most folks who've lost Medicaid coverage have done so because of paperwork issues, and they're far more likely to be people of color. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Following the end of temporary pandemic-era rules expanding access to Medicaid, about 10 million Americans have lost that coverage.

But a new report finds that most folks who've lost coverage have done so because of paperwork issues, and they're far more likely to be people of color.

Advertisement

"A lot of people got kicked off Medicaid for administrative reasons," said senior study author Dr. Jane Zhu, an associate professor of medicine at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

"Our study found that Black and Hispanic people are twice as likely to lose Medicaid insurance for reasons that can be addressed by systems improvements," she added in a university news release.

Related

The findings were published Monday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

With the rescinding of pandemic rules, states began the process of determining the continued Medicaid eligibility (or not) of Americans who'd gained coverage during the crisis.

This often involved complicated multiple steps, with the attendant paperwork, for individuals who were affected.

To determine how all of that has worked out, Zhu's team looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey for March 29 through Oct. 2, 2023. This information helped them calculate how many people were disenrolled from Medicaid during that time, and which groups were most affected.

Advertisement

One big finding: Three-quarters of those who lost Medicaid coverage lost it because of "procedural reasons," not because a state had found them to be ineligible.

These procedural reasons included enrollees not receiving a renewal notice; not filing the right paperwork; or missing some step that was needed to renew their post-pandemic Medicaid eligibility, Zhu's team said.

Black and Hispanic people were twice as likely to encounter one of these bureaucratic pitfalls as whites, the study found, and to subsequently lose their Medicaid coverage because of it.

All of that means hardship for millions of individuals and families nationwide.

Steps such as "expedited administrative processes, expanded renewal assistance and prioritized redeterminations for beneficiaries most likely to be ineligible," are needed to help Medicaid-eligible people retain coverage, the researchers wrote.

Speaking with the New York Times, Zhu called steps like these "low-hanging fruit."

"Do we have the right contact information? Are we sending enrollment and eligibility paperwork to the right people at the right time? Are we considering all different forms of automatically re-enrolling individuals?" she said. "These are all things that are systems issues, systems barriers that should be easy to address, and by addressing them can limit disruptions."

More information

Advertisement

Find out more about maintaining Medicaid coverage at medicaid.gov.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Combining AI with mammograms may improve breast cancer detection
Health News // 1 hour ago
Combining AI with mammograms may improve breast cancer detection
Artificial intelligence (AI) can improve doctors' assessments of mammograms, accurately detecting even the smallest breast cancers with fewer scary false positive readings, a new study shows.
Lawsuit claims Poppi soda doesn't include enough prebiotics to affect gut health
Health News // 1 hour ago
Lawsuit claims Poppi soda doesn't include enough prebiotics to affect gut health
The popular prebiotic sodas known as Poppi may not be quite as good for the gut as the company claims.
People with sleep apnea at higher risk for hospitalizations
Health News // 3 hours ago
People with sleep apnea at higher risk for hospitalizations
Folks with sleep apnea are more likely to require hospitalization for an ailment, a new study shows.
U.S. maternal death rate far exceeds that of other wealthy nations
Health News // 3 hours ago
U.S. maternal death rate far exceeds that of other wealthy nations
Maternal mortality rates in the United States continue to exceed those in other wealthy nations, with most women dying during pregnancy and childbirth in ways that were preventable, a new report shows.
Drinking alcohol on long flights could harm heart health
Health News // 3 hours ago
Drinking alcohol on long flights could harm heart health
Booze could threaten a sleeping air passenger's heart health, particularly on long-haul flights, a new study warns.
Facial thermal imaging used with AI can detect coronary artery disease, study says
Health News // 3 hours ago
Facial thermal imaging used with AI can detect coronary artery disease, study says
NEW YORK, June 4 (UPI) -- Facial thermal imaging, combined with artificial intelligence, can correctly detect coronary artery disease better than traditional methods, new research from China suggests.
5 million doses of vaccine against H5N1 avian flu being prepared
Health News // 22 hours ago
5 million doses of vaccine against H5N1 avian flu being prepared
As the H5N1 avian flu continues to spread among dairy cows in the United States, nearly 5 million doses of flu vaccine are now being prepared for possible use in humans.
Trial of hormonal gel shows promise for male birth control
Health News // 23 hours ago
Trial of hormonal gel shows promise for male birth control
A new hormonal gel could one day be a potential form of birth control for men, researchers reported Sunday.
Study: Weight-loss drugs may reduce the risk of acute pancreatitis recurrence
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Weight-loss drugs may reduce the risk of acute pancreatitis recurrence
Ozempic and Wegovy might help lower the risk of pancreatitis in patients with obesity and Type 2 diabetes, a new study says.
Popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic may lower desire for sweets
Health News // 1 day ago
Popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic may lower desire for sweets
Ozempic and Wegovy appear to improve people's sensitivity to tastes, potentially lowering their desire for sweets, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
5 million doses of vaccine against H5N1 avian flu being prepared
5 million doses of vaccine against H5N1 avian flu being prepared
Heart-healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
Heart-healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
Popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic may lower desire for sweets
Popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic may lower desire for sweets
Immunotherapy drug may keep colon cancer patients cancer-free after surgery
Immunotherapy drug may keep colon cancer patients cancer-free after surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement