June 3, 2024 / 2:40 PM

Popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic may lower desire for sweets

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Ozempic and Wegovy appear to improve people's sensitivity to tastes, potentially lowering their desire for sweets, a new study suggests.

The active ingredient in the weight-loss medications, semaglutide, also appears to affect the way that the tongue and brain respond to sweet tastes, researchers reported Saturday at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Boston.

"People with obesity often perceive tastes less 'intensely,' and they have an inherently elevated desire for sweet and energy-dense food," said researcher Mojca Jensterle Sever, an endocrinologist with the University Medical Centre in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

For the study, researchers randomly assigned obese women to receive either semaglutide injections or a placebo.

For four months, researchers measured the participants' taste sensitivity using strips containing different concentrations of tastes.

They also used MRI scans to measure brain responses to a sweet solution dripping onto their tongues, both before and after the women ate a standard meal.

Researchers also took tissue samples to evaluate genetic activity in the participants' tongues.

Women receiving semaglutide experienced changes in their taste perception, in the ways their taste bud genes expressed themselves and the way their brain responded to sweets.

The changes track with those seen in animal studies, Jensterle Sever said.

"Clinicians will likely correlate the findings with reports from their patients on changes in desire for certain foods, which go beyond broad changes in appetite and satiety that help them lose weight," Jensterle Sever said in a meeting news release.

However, Jensterle Sever added that more research is needed, given that the study occurred in a lab setting and taste perception can vary significantly from person to person.

Future studies will clarify whether semaglutide's effectiveness in treating obesity is a "matter of taste," Jensterle Sever concluded.

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The National Institutes of Health has more about semaglutide.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Immunotherapy drug may keep colon cancer patients cancer-free after surgery
Health News // 32 minutes ago
Immunotherapy drug may keep colon cancer patients cancer-free after surgery
Doctors in Britain say that an immunotherapy drug, given before surgery, can help many more colon cancer patients with a specific genetic profile stay cancer-free long term.
Lack of insurance may prevent Americans from accessing best cancer drugs
Health News // 1 hour ago
Lack of insurance may prevent Americans from accessing best cancer drugs
A cutting-edge class of drugs is saving and extending the lives of cancer patients. But the drugs, called immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), are so expensive that some uninsured Americans can't access them.
Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
Health News // 2 hours ago
Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
Nerve surgery can reduce the number of headache days for people who suffer frequent migraines, a new review finds.
Study: Mediterranean diet may cuts odds of early death for women
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Mediterranean diet may cuts odds of early death for women
Experts have long extolled the benefits of the Mediterranean diet and a new study adds to that evidence, finding it cuts the odds for an early death in women by 23%.
Traumatic brain injury affects 1 in 8 older Americans
Health News // 2 days ago
Traumatic brain injury affects 1 in 8 older Americans
About one in eight U.S. seniors will be treated for a traumatic brain injury, typically during a fall, a new study finds.
Deaths linked to ATV use in U.S. climb by a third in one year
Health News // 2 days ago
Deaths linked to ATV use in U.S. climb by a third in one year
In just one year, U.S. deaths linked to the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) jumped by a third, according to the latest report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
HHS announces new tool to help residents deal with extreme heat
Health News // 3 days ago
HHS announces new tool to help residents deal with extreme heat
May 31 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services announced a new tool on Friday that will provide information to identify extreme heat situations that could be life-threatening.
LGBTQ+ Americans face stress, discrimination along with higher cancer risk factors
Health News // 3 days ago
LGBTQ+ Americans face stress, discrimination along with higher cancer risk factors
While LGBTQ+ people have higher risk factors for cancer, they are apt to face discrimination when in need of high-quality medical care, a new report shows.
Drinking coffee may affect dopamine function in patients with Parkinson's
Health News // 3 days ago
Drinking coffee may affect dopamine function in patients with Parkinson's
Caffeine has been associated with a reduced risk of developing Parkinson's disease, but a new study says a coffee jolt might not be good for people already diagnosed with the brain disorder.
Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
Health News // 3 days ago
Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
NEW YORK, May 31 (UPI) -- Researchers are engineering ways to alter genes or swap flawed ones with healthy replacements, hoping to cure diseases or enable the body to better combat them.
