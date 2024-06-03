Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 3, 2024 / 12:37 PM

Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Migraine surgery seeks to relieve nerve compression at trigger sites in the head and neck, researchers explained. This pressure is thought to contribute to headaches. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Migraine surgery seeks to relieve nerve compression at trigger sites in the head and neck, researchers explained. This pressure is thought to contribute to headaches. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Nerve surgery can reduce the number of headache days for people who suffer frequent migraines, a new review finds.

The procedure also can decrease the frequency and intensity of migraine attacks, according to results published in the June issue of the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Advertisement

"Our study adds new evidence that headache surgery improves both sets of measures, providing a more comprehensive assessment of the results of headache surgery," said researcher Dr. Jeffrey Janis, a professor of plastic surgery, surgery, neurosurgery and neurology at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Migraine surgery seeks to relieve nerve compression at trigger sites in the head and neck, researchers explained. This pressure is thought to contribute to headaches.

Related

Neurologists assessing migraine treatments tend to focus on whether they reduce the number of days a person has a headache, Janis said.

On the other hand, plastic surgeons performing headache surgery typically use an index that evaluates the frequency, intensity and duration of migraines, Janis added.

"This discrepancy is one reason why some headache specialists have been slow to recognize the growing body of evidence showing the effectiveness of headache surgery," Janis noted in a journal news release.

Advertisement

For this review, researchers decided to consider both ways of assessing the effectiveness of migraine surgery, so that both groups of professionals could find common ground regarding the procedure.

The researchers reviewed 19 studies of headache surgery between 2005 and 2020 involving more than 1,600 patients.

Patients suffered an average 14 fewer headache days per month following migraine surgery, researchers found.

Further, total migraine attacks decreased by nearly nine days per month. The surgery also reduced migraine intensity and duration, with no major complications.

The study "demonstrates the efficacy of headache surgery on the outcomes used in both the [plastic surgery] and neurology literature," the researchers concluded.

"We hope our study will help to foster common communication between plastic surgeons and neurologists in assessing the effects of headache surgery for patients with chronic headache pain," Janis said. "Future studies of headache surgery should routinely include data on monthly migraine days, in order to better compare the outcomes of surgical and medical treatments."

More information

Mount Sinai Health System has more on migraine surgery.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Lack of insurance may prevent Americans from accessing best cancer drugs
Health News // 15 minutes ago
Lack of insurance may prevent Americans from accessing best cancer drugs
A cutting-edge class of drugs is saving and extending the lives of cancer patients. But the drugs, called immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), are so expensive that some uninsured Americans can't access them.
Study: Mediterranean diet may cuts odds of early death for women
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Mediterranean diet may cuts odds of early death for women
Experts have long extolled the benefits of the Mediterranean diet and a new study adds to that evidence, finding it cuts the odds for an early death in women by 23%.
Traumatic brain injury affects 1 in 8 older Americans
Health News // 2 days ago
Traumatic brain injury affects 1 in 8 older Americans
About one in eight U.S. seniors will be treated for a traumatic brain injury, typically during a fall, a new study finds.
Deaths linked to ATV use in U.S. climb by a third in one year
Health News // 2 days ago
Deaths linked to ATV use in U.S. climb by a third in one year
In just one year, U.S. deaths linked to the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) jumped by a third, according to the latest report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
HHS announces new tool to help residents deal with extreme heat
Health News // 3 days ago
HHS announces new tool to help residents deal with extreme heat
May 31 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services announced a new tool on Friday that will provide information to identify extreme heat situations that could be life-threatening.
LGBTQ+ Americans face stress, discrimination along with higher cancer risk factors
Health News // 3 days ago
LGBTQ+ Americans face stress, discrimination along with higher cancer risk factors
While LGBTQ+ people have higher risk factors for cancer, they are apt to face discrimination when in need of high-quality medical care, a new report shows.
Drinking coffee may affect dopamine function in patients with Parkinson's
Health News // 3 days ago
Drinking coffee may affect dopamine function in patients with Parkinson's
Caffeine has been associated with a reduced risk of developing Parkinson's disease, but a new study says a coffee jolt might not be good for people already diagnosed with the brain disorder.
Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
Health News // 3 days ago
Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
NEW YORK, May 31 (UPI) -- Researchers are engineering ways to alter genes or swap flawed ones with healthy replacements, hoping to cure diseases or enable the body to better combat them.
Metabolic syndrome a scary epidemic that few can define
Health News // 3 days ago
Metabolic syndrome a scary epidemic that few can define
NEW YORK, May 31 (UPI) -- Not many people know what metabolic syndrome is, even though the cluster of conditions impacts their overall health and, potentially, their lifespan, experts told UPI.
Doctors use transparent skull replacement to monitor brain health
Health News // 3 days ago
Doctors use transparent skull replacement to monitor brain health
California skateboarder Jared Hager has become the first person to receive a transparent skull replacement, which allows doctors to better view the function of his brain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HHS announces new tool to help residents deal with extreme heat
HHS announces new tool to help residents deal with extreme heat
Deaths linked to ATV use in U.S. climb by a third in one year
Deaths linked to ATV use in U.S. climb by a third in one year
Study: Mediterranean diet may cuts odds of early death for women
Study: Mediterranean diet may cuts odds of early death for women
Traumatic brain injury affects 1 in 8 older Americans
Traumatic brain injury affects 1 in 8 older Americans
Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement