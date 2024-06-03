Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 3, 2024 / 2:28 PM

Immunotherapy drug may keep colon cancer patients cancer-free after surgery

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Doctors in Britain say that an immunotherapy drug, given before surgery, can help many more colon cancer patients with a specific genetic profile stay cancer-free long term. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Doctors in Britain say that an immunotherapy drug, given before surgery, can help many more colon cancer patients with a specific genetic profile stay cancer-free long term. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

There's potential good news for a sizable minority of people battling advanced colon cancer.

Doctors in Britain say that an immunotherapy drug, given before surgery, can help many more patients with a specific genetic profile stay cancer-free long term.

Advertisement

The finding pertains to people with stage 2 or 3 colon tumors with a genetic profile known as MMR deficient/MSI-High.

About 10% to 15% of colon cancers have this profile, said a team led by Dr Kai-Keen Shiu, of the University College London (UCL) Cancer Institute.

Related

Giving patients with advanced MMR deficient/MSI-High colon cancers the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab (Keytruda) before their surgery kept up to 10 times as many of them cancer-free, compared to if they had not received the drug, the trial found.

"We need to wait to see whether the patients in our trial remain cancer-free over a longer period of time, but initial indications are extremely positive," Shiu said in a university news release. He is a medical oncologist at University College London Health.

The findings were presented Sunday at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago. The research was funded by Merck Sharp and Dohme, which make Keytruda.

Advertisement

As Shui's team explained, colon cancer caught early has a relatively good prognosis. But five-year survival falls to 65% for folks whose cancer is already at stage 3, and to just 10% for those with stage 4 disease.

Immunotherapies such as Keytruda have worked against many other types of advanced cancers, so the British group tried the therapy in 32 patients with stage 2 or 3 MMR deficient/MSI-High colon cancers.

Patients received nine weeks of Keytruda prior to surgery that aimed at removing the colon tumor.

The result: More than half of patients pre-treated with Keytruda showed no signs of cancer following their surgery, the researchers reported.

Compare that to prior studies, where just 4% of patients were found to be cancer-free after getting chemotherapy alone before their procedures.

"The median cancer-free period was 9.7 months and ranged from 5.3 to 19 months among individual patients," according to the UCL news release.

"Our results indicate that pembrolizumab is a safe and highly effective treatment to improve outcomes in patients with high-risk bowel [colon] cancers, increasing the chances of curing the disease at an early stage," Shui concluded.

Longer-term follow-up is planned, to see if the benefit lasts over the longer term, the authors said.

Advertisement

"This is a really very exciting new treatment for the 10-15% of patients who have the right genetic makeup. Immunotherapy prior to surgery could well become a 'game-changer' for these patients with this type of cancer," added Dr. Mark Saunders, a clinical oncologist at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, U.K.

"Not only is the outcome better, but it saves patients from having more conventional chemotherapy, which often has more side effects," Saunders said.

More information

Find out more about colon cancer at the American Cancer Society.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic may lower desire for sweets
Health News // 9 minutes ago
Popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy, Ozempic may lower desire for sweets
Ozempic and Wegovy appear to improve people's sensitivity to tastes, potentially lowering their desire for sweets, a new study suggests.
Lack of insurance may prevent Americans from accessing best cancer drugs
Health News // 1 hour ago
Lack of insurance may prevent Americans from accessing best cancer drugs
A cutting-edge class of drugs is saving and extending the lives of cancer patients. But the drugs, called immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), are so expensive that some uninsured Americans can't access them.
Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
Health News // 2 hours ago
Surgery to relieve nerve compression may help ease migraines
Nerve surgery can reduce the number of headache days for people who suffer frequent migraines, a new review finds.
Study: Mediterranean diet may cuts odds of early death for women
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Mediterranean diet may cuts odds of early death for women
Experts have long extolled the benefits of the Mediterranean diet and a new study adds to that evidence, finding it cuts the odds for an early death in women by 23%.
Traumatic brain injury affects 1 in 8 older Americans
Health News // 2 days ago
Traumatic brain injury affects 1 in 8 older Americans
About one in eight U.S. seniors will be treated for a traumatic brain injury, typically during a fall, a new study finds.
Deaths linked to ATV use in U.S. climb by a third in one year
Health News // 2 days ago
Deaths linked to ATV use in U.S. climb by a third in one year
In just one year, U.S. deaths linked to the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) jumped by a third, according to the latest report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
HHS announces new tool to help residents deal with extreme heat
Health News // 3 days ago
HHS announces new tool to help residents deal with extreme heat
May 31 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services announced a new tool on Friday that will provide information to identify extreme heat situations that could be life-threatening.
LGBTQ+ Americans face stress, discrimination along with higher cancer risk factors
Health News // 3 days ago
LGBTQ+ Americans face stress, discrimination along with higher cancer risk factors
While LGBTQ+ people have higher risk factors for cancer, they are apt to face discrimination when in need of high-quality medical care, a new report shows.
Drinking coffee may affect dopamine function in patients with Parkinson's
Health News // 3 days ago
Drinking coffee may affect dopamine function in patients with Parkinson's
Caffeine has been associated with a reduced risk of developing Parkinson's disease, but a new study says a coffee jolt might not be good for people already diagnosed with the brain disorder.
Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
Health News // 3 days ago
Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
NEW YORK, May 31 (UPI) -- Researchers are engineering ways to alter genes or swap flawed ones with healthy replacements, hoping to cure diseases or enable the body to better combat them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HHS announces new tool to help residents deal with extreme heat
HHS announces new tool to help residents deal with extreme heat
Study: Mediterranean diet may cuts odds of early death for women
Study: Mediterranean diet may cuts odds of early death for women
Deaths linked to ATV use in U.S. climb by a third in one year
Deaths linked to ATV use in U.S. climb by a third in one year
Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
Metabolic syndrome a scary epidemic that few can define
Metabolic syndrome a scary epidemic that few can define
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement