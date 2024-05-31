Trending
Health News
May 31, 2024 / 10:40 AM

LGBTQ+ Americans face stress, discrimination along with higher cancer risk factors

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
LGBTQ+ people are at higher risk for cancer, yet experience multiple barriers to healthcare access like discrimination. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
While LGBTQ+ people have higher risk factors for cancer, they are apt to face discrimination when in need of high-quality medical care, a new report shows.

In particular, LGBTQ+ people have to worry that a healthcare provider will refuse to treat them due to their gender identity and sexual orientation, the American Cancer Society (ACS) report says.

That concern is particularly valid for the 20% of the U.S. population who reside in one of nine states where it is legal to refuse care to LGBTQ+ people, the ACS noted. Those states have "conscience clauses" that allow medical staff and insurers to deny care based on their personal or religious beliefs.

"One of the biggest take-aways from our report is that LGBTQ+ people are probably at higher risk for cancer, yet experience multiple barriers to high-quality healthcare access like discrimination and shortfalls in provider knowledge of their unique medical needs," said senior study author Rebecca Siegel, senior scientific director for cancer surveillance at the ACS.

"Everyone deserves an equal opportunity to prevent and detect cancer early, which is why it's so important to remove these roadblocks for this population," Siegel added in an ACS news release.

The report, titled Cancer in People who Identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Gender-nonconforming (LGBTQ+), is the first of its kind, the ACS noted.

Compared to the general population, LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. are more likely to smoke, have excess body weight and have other factors that increase their cancer risk, the report found.

For example, bisexual women are twice as likely as heterosexual women to smoke cigarettes (23% versus 10%) and drink heavily (14% versus 6%).

Previous research has found that "minority stress" likely contributes to behaviors that increase cancer risk, they researchers added.

The report also found that cancer-causing infections like HIV, HPV and hepatitis C are considerably higher in some LGBTQ+ groups. For example, HIV-infected people are at higher risk for at least 10 cancers.

Additionally, screening for some cancers is low among transgender people.

Only 46% of transgender men are up to date on colon cancer screening, compared to 60% of heterosexual men. And 68% of transgender men with a cervix are up to date on cervical cancer screening, compared to 87% of cisgender men.

The report also found that healthcare professionals don't feel prepared to treat LGBTQ+ people, particularly transgender patients.

Only 25% of medical students say they're confident regarding the healthcare needs of transgender people, and 30% say they wouldn't be comfortable treating a transgender patient, the report found.

"All people should have a fair and just opportunity to live a longer, healthier life free from cancer," said Lisa Lacasse, president of ACS' advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

"As part of our mission to advocate for public policies that reduce the cancer burden for everyone, ACS CAN urges policymakers and lawmakers to prioritize policies that address the serious challenges and barriers to comprehensive access to healthcare that LGBTQ+ people experience," Lacasse added.

More information

The National Cancer Institute has more about LGBTQ+ people and cancer.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Drinking coffee may affect dopamine function in patients with Parkinson's
Health News // 1 hour ago
Drinking coffee may affect dopamine function in patients with Parkinson's
Caffeine has been associated with a reduced risk of developing Parkinson's disease, but a new study says a coffee jolt might not be good for people already diagnosed with the brain disorder.
Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
Health News // 6 hours ago
Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
NEW YORK, May 31 (UPI) -- Researchers are engineering ways to alter genes or swap flawed ones with healthy replacements, hoping to cure diseases or enable the body to better combat them.
Metabolic syndrome a scary epidemic that few can define
Health News // 7 hours ago
Metabolic syndrome a scary epidemic that few can define
NEW YORK, May 31 (UPI) -- Not many people know what metabolic syndrome is, even though the cluster of conditions impacts their overall health and, potentially, their lifespan, experts told UPI.
Doctors use transparent skull replacement to monitor brain health
Health News // 19 hours ago
Doctors use transparent skull replacement to monitor brain health
California skateboarder Jared Hager has become the first person to receive a transparent skull replacement, which allows doctors to better view the function of his brain.
Second Michigan human bird flu case also blamed on dairy cows
Health News // 20 hours ago
Second Michigan human bird flu case also blamed on dairy cows
May 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan farmworker Thursday became the second confirmed human with a case of bird flu in the state, having contracted the H5N1 virus from infected dairy cows.
Study supports watch-and-wait approach to slow-growing prostate cancer
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study supports watch-and-wait approach to slow-growing prostate cancer
For a large percentage of men with prostate cancer, the tumor may be so slow-growing that doctors advise a "watch-and-wait" approach instead of active treatment.
PTSD, acute stress disorder rising on American college campuses
Health News // 22 hours ago
PTSD, acute stress disorder rising on American college campuses
America's college students seem to be more stressed than ever, with a new report finding a sharp rise in cases of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and acute stress disorder (ASD) on campuses across the country.
Study: Newer epilepsy drugs during pregnancy won't affect child's creativity
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Newer epilepsy drugs during pregnancy won't affect child's creativity
Newer epilepsy drugs taken while pregnant won't affect the creative thinking of children, an effect that had been observed in older medications, a new study reports.
Hundreds test robotic extra thumb at science exhibit
Health News // 1 day ago
Hundreds test robotic extra thumb at science exhibit
A "Third Thumb" -- a robotic, prosthetic extra thumb -- is easy to use and can help folks grab and tote more objects, a new study says.
U.S. girls begin menstruating at younger ages
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. girls begin menstruating at younger ages
U.S. girls are getting their periods at younger ages, a new study has found.
