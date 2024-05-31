Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 31, 2024 / 10:17 AM

Drinking coffee may affect dopamine function in patients with Parkinson's

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Consuming caffeine appears to blunt the brain's ability to use dopamine, the hormone that lies at the heart of Parkinson's symptoms, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Consuming caffeine appears to blunt the brain's ability to use dopamine, the hormone that lies at the heart of Parkinson's symptoms, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Caffeine has been associated with a reduced risk of developing Parkinson's disease, but a new study says a coffee jolt might not be good for people already diagnosed with the brain disorder.

Consuming caffeine appears to blunt the brain's ability to use dopamine, the hormone that lies at the heart of Parkinson's symptoms, researchers reported recently in the journal Annals of Neurology.

Advertisement

Patients with high caffeine consumption had an 8% to 15% greater decrease in the ability of dopamine to bind with receptors in the brain, compared to those who took in less caffeine, results show.

"While caffeine may offer certain benefits in reducing risk of Parkinson's disease, our study suggests that high caffeine intake has no benefit on the dopamine systems in already diagnosed patients," said principal researcher Valtteri Kaasinen, a professor of neurology with the University of Turku in Finland.

Related

"A high caffeine intake did not result in reduced symptoms of the disease, such as improved motor function," Kaasinen added in a university news release.

Parkinson's occurs when nerve cells that produce the brain chemical dopamine start to die.

Reduced levels of dopamine wind up causing the movement problems associated with the disease, including tremors, muscle stiffness and impaired balance and coordination.

Advertisement

For this study, researchers performed brain scans on 163 early-stage Parkinson's patients and 40 healthy people. The scans tracked changes in dopamine patterns within their brains, which were compared to their individual caffeine consumption.

The researchers said the decline in dopamine function isn't likely due to more dopamine neurons dying off due to caffeine intake.

Rather, this reduction in dopamine binding is something that happens when anyone uses caffeine or other stimulants, they added.

More information

The National Institute on Aging has more about Parkinson's disease.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
Health News // 5 hours ago
Gene therapy offers huge potential for combating disease, doctors say
NEW YORK, May 31 (UPI) -- Researchers are engineering ways to alter genes or swap flawed ones with healthy replacements, hoping to cure diseases or enable the body to better combat them.
Metabolic syndrome a scary epidemic that few can define
Health News // 5 hours ago
Metabolic syndrome a scary epidemic that few can define
NEW YORK, May 31 (UPI) -- Not many people know what metabolic syndrome is, even though the cluster of conditions impacts their overall health and, potentially, their lifespan, experts told UPI.
Doctors use transparent skull replacement to monitor brain health
Health News // 18 hours ago
Doctors use transparent skull replacement to monitor brain health
California skateboarder Jared Hager has become the first person to receive a transparent skull replacement, which allows doctors to better view the function of his brain.
Second Michigan human bird flu case also blamed on dairy cows
Health News // 19 hours ago
Second Michigan human bird flu case also blamed on dairy cows
May 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan farmworker Thursday became the second confirmed human with a case of bird flu in the state, having contracted the H5N1 virus from infected dairy cows.
Study supports watch-and-wait approach to slow-growing prostate cancer
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study supports watch-and-wait approach to slow-growing prostate cancer
For a large percentage of men with prostate cancer, the tumor may be so slow-growing that doctors advise a "watch-and-wait" approach instead of active treatment.
PTSD, acute stress disorder rising on American college campuses
Health News // 21 hours ago
PTSD, acute stress disorder rising on American college campuses
America's college students seem to be more stressed than ever, with a new report finding a sharp rise in cases of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and acute stress disorder (ASD) on campuses across the country.
Study: Newer epilepsy drugs during pregnancy won't affect child's creativity
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Newer epilepsy drugs during pregnancy won't affect child's creativity
Newer epilepsy drugs taken while pregnant won't affect the creative thinking of children, an effect that had been observed in older medications, a new study reports.
Hundreds test robotic extra thumb at science exhibit
Health News // 23 hours ago
Hundreds test robotic extra thumb at science exhibit
A "Third Thumb" -- a robotic, prosthetic extra thumb -- is easy to use and can help folks grab and tote more objects, a new study says.
U.S. girls begin menstruating at younger ages
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. girls begin menstruating at younger ages
U.S. girls are getting their periods at younger ages, a new study has found.
USDA confirms bird flu in alpacas in Idaho
Health News // 1 day ago
USDA confirms bird flu in alpacas in Idaho
Bird flu has been detected for the first time in alpacas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. girls begin menstruating at younger ages
U.S. girls begin menstruating at younger ages
Metabolic syndrome a scary epidemic that few can define
Metabolic syndrome a scary epidemic that few can define
Heart-healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
Heart-healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
Doctors use transparent skull replacement to monitor brain health
Doctors use transparent skull replacement to monitor brain health
Study: Tattoo ink may be linked to increased risk of lymphoma
Study: Tattoo ink may be linked to increased risk of lymphoma
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement