Health News
May 29, 2024 / 3:58 PM

U.S. girls begin menstruating at younger ages

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Girls born between 2000 and 2005 started their periods at an average age of 11.9 years -- a half year earlier than the average age of 12.5 years for girls born between 1950 and 1969, researchers reported. Photo by iirliinnaa/Pixabay
Girls born between 2000 and 2005 started their periods at an average age of 11.9 years -- a half year earlier than the average age of 12.5 years for girls born between 1950 and 1969, researchers reported. Photo by iirliinnaa/Pixabay

U.S. girls are getting their periods at younger ages, a new study has found.

Girls born between 2000 and 2005 started their periods at an average age of 11.9 years -- a half year earlier than the average age of 12.5 years for girls born between 1950 and 1969, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The latest generation was also more likely to start menstruation early (15.5% versus 8.6%) and very early (1.4% versus 0.6%), results show.

Early onset of menstruation "is associated with higher risk of adverse health outcomes, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer," said researcher Zifan Wang, a postdoctoral research fellow with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

The researchers found that all women are experiencing earlier menstruation, but that those who are poor or a racial minority were even more likely to start their periods at a younger age.

"To address these health concerns -- which our findings suggest may begin to impact more people, with disproportionate impact on already disadvantaged populations -- we need much more investment in menstrual health research," Wang said.

For the study, researchers analyzed data on more than 71,000 women participating in a large-scale health study. The researchers divided the women into five age brackets: born between 1950-1969, 1970-1979, 1980-1989, 1990-1999 and 2000-2005.

A girl's first menstrual period was defined as early if it occurred before age 11, very early if it occurred younger than age 9 and late if it came at age 16 or older.

Researchers found that as birth year increased, the average age of a girl's first period decreased.

They also found it is taking girls longer for their menstrual cycle to become regular.

A girl's weight appears to partially explain why periods are starting earlier, researchers said. In other words, childhood obesity -- already known to be a risk factor for early puberty -- could be contributing to earlier menstruation.

Other possible explanations include dietary patterns, stress, adverse childhood experiences and environmental factors like air pollution and chemicals that disrupt hormones.

More information

The Office on Women's Health has more about menstrual cycles.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

USDA confirms bird flu in alpacas in Idaho
Health News // 2 hours ago
USDA confirms bird flu in alpacas in Idaho
Bird flu has been detected for the first time in alpacas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday.
Treatment with near-infrared light may benefit patients with severe concussion
Health News // 2 hours ago
Treatment with near-infrared light may benefit patients with severe concussion
Near-infrared light pulsing into a person's skull appears to boost healing in patients with a severe concussion, a new study finds.
Study: Tattoo ink may be linked to increased risk of lymphoma
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Tattoo ink may be linked to increased risk of lymphoma
Research suggests that tattoo ink spurs inflammatory changes that might contribute to the development of lymphoma.
VA waives co-pays for veterans seeking outpatient mental health, substance abuse care
Health News // 3 hours ago
VA waives co-pays for veterans seeking outpatient mental health, substance abuse care
May 29 (UPI) -- Outpatient mental health and substance abuse disorder won't require veterans to pay co-pays during the first three visits each year through 2027.
Early exposure to peanuts may reduce risk of long-term allergy
Health News // 4 hours ago
Early exposure to peanuts may reduce risk of long-term allergy
Feeding kids peanuts early in childhood can drastically reduce their risk of developing a peanut allergy, a new clinical trial reports.
Insurance barriers hinder access to screening as colon cancer rates rise
Health News // 4 hours ago
Insurance barriers hinder access to screening as colon cancer rates rise
May 29 (UPI) -- With the alarming rise of colorectal cancer diagnoses among Americans under 50, it is more important than ever for people to know their cancer risk and when to get screened.
Allowing pharmacists to treat minor illnesses could improve access to healthcare
Health News // 5 hours ago
Allowing pharmacists to treat minor illnesses could improve access to healthcare
Allowing pharmacists to treat minor illnesses could potentially expand healthcare access to more people and save millions of dollars, a new study suggests.
Study: Development of a vaccine will best protect humans from bird flu
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: Development of a vaccine will best protect humans from bird flu
Humanity's best protection against bird flu will be the development of effective vaccines, a new study says.
New treatment may extend survival for people with advanced colon cancer
Health News // 7 hours ago
New treatment may extend survival for people with advanced colon cancer
People battling advanced colon cancers might have a new treatment option that could extend their survival, a new trial finds.
Heart-healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
Health News // 12 hours ago
Heart-healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
NEW YORK, May 29 (UPI) -- Heart-healthy actions could counteract a genetic predisposition to swift aging of the body's cells, a new study suggests.
