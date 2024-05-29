VA waives co-pays for veterans seeking outpatient mental health, substance abuse care

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough (pictured 2022) announced a new waiver of co-pays for veterans seeking mental health or substance abuse services on their first three visits annually through 2027. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- U.S. military veterans won't have to pay for the first three co-pays for outpatient mental health and substance abuse disorder appointments during the first three visits each year through 2027. A new benefit waives the co-pay to expand veterans' access to mental health services while lowering their out-of-pocket costs, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday. Advertisement

"We want every veteran, regardless of their financial status, to have access to the mental health care they deserve," Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said. "That's what this co-payment exemption is all about."

The co-payment exemption applies only to qualified mental health services providers and dates back to June 27 last year. It ends on Dec. 29, 2027.

Veterans who paid co-pays for qualifying services dating back to June 27 will receive refunds. The refunds will be processed automatically, so veterans won't have to do anything to get them.

The VA is "constantly working to expand access to mental health care," McDonough said. "We won't rest until every veteran has access to care whenever and wherever they need it."

The VA in 2023 also waived the cost for eligible veterans and former service members undergoing a "suicidal crisis" to obtain care at any VA or non-VA emergency facility.

More than 60,000 veterans and former service members have used the benefit.

The policy change increases access to emergency suicide care at no cost for as many as 9 million individuals, according to the VA.

Over the past three years, the VA has hired more than 9,000 mental health professionals and staff to assist the nation's veterans.

The VA encourages any veteran experiencing a mental health crisis or who knows a veteran who is to call the Veterans Crisis Line at any time of the day or night by dialing 988 and pressing 1 or by texting 838255.