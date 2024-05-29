Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 29, 2024 / 2:02 PM

VA waives co-pays for veterans seeking outpatient mental health, substance abuse care

By Mike Heuer
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough (pictured 2022) announced a new waiver of co-pays for veterans seeking mental health or substance abuse services on their first three visits annually through 2027. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough (pictured 2022) announced a new waiver of co-pays for veterans seeking mental health or substance abuse services on their first three visits annually through 2027. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- U.S. military veterans won't have to pay for the first three co-pays for outpatient mental health and substance abuse disorder appointments during the first three visits each year through 2027.

A new benefit waives the co-pay to expand veterans' access to mental health services while lowering their out-of-pocket costs, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

"We want every veteran, regardless of their financial status, to have access to the mental health care they deserve," Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said. "That's what this co-payment exemption is all about."

The co-payment exemption applies only to qualified mental health services providers and dates back to June 27 last year. It ends on Dec. 29, 2027.

Related

Veterans who paid co-pays for qualifying services dating back to June 27 will receive refunds. The refunds will be processed automatically, so veterans won't have to do anything to get them.

The VA is "constantly working to expand access to mental health care," McDonough said. "We won't rest until every veteran has access to care whenever and wherever they need it."

The VA in 2023 also waived the cost for eligible veterans and former service members undergoing a "suicidal crisis" to obtain care at any VA or non-VA emergency facility.

Advertisement

More than 60,000 veterans and former service members have used the benefit.

The policy change increases access to emergency suicide care at no cost for as many as 9 million individuals, according to the VA.

Over the past three years, the VA has hired more than 9,000 mental health professionals and staff to assist the nation's veterans.

The VA encourages any veteran experiencing a mental health crisis or who knows a veteran who is to call the Veterans Crisis Line at any time of the day or night by dialing 988 and pressing 1 or by texting 838255.

Latest Headlines

Early exposure to peanuts may reduce risk of long-term allergy
Health News // 56 minutes ago
Early exposure to peanuts may reduce risk of long-term allergy
Feeding kids peanuts early in childhood can drastically reduce their risk of developing a peanut allergy, a new clinical trial reports.
Insurance barriers hinder access to screening as colon cancer rates rise
Health News // 1 hour ago
Insurance barriers hinder access to screening as colon cancer rates rise
May 29 (UPI) -- With the alarming rise of colorectal cancer diagnoses among Americans under 50, it is more important than ever for people to know their cancer risk and when to get screened.
Allowing pharmacists to treat minor illnesses could improve access to healthcare
Health News // 2 hours ago
Allowing pharmacists to treat minor illnesses could improve access to healthcare
Allowing pharmacists to treat minor illnesses could potentially expand healthcare access to more people and save millions of dollars, a new study suggests.
Study: Development of a vaccine will best protect humans from bird flu
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Development of a vaccine will best protect humans from bird flu
Humanity's best protection against bird flu will be the development of effective vaccines, a new study says.
New treatment may extend survival for people with advanced colon cancer
Health News // 4 hours ago
New treatment may extend survival for people with advanced colon cancer
People battling advanced colon cancers might have a new treatment option that could extend their survival, a new trial finds.
Heart-healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
Health News // 9 hours ago
Heart-healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
NEW YORK, May 29 (UPI) -- Heart-healthy actions could counteract a genetic predisposition to swift aging of the body's cells, a new study suggests.
Binge-eating disorder can persist for years
Health News // 1 day ago
Binge-eating disorder can persist for years
Prior studies have suggested that binge eating disorder may not last long, but a more rigorous look at the illness finds that just isn't so.
Mice sickened from drinking raw milk carrying bird flu virus
Health News // 2 days ago
Mice sickened from drinking raw milk carrying bird flu virus
Confirming the dangers of drinking raw cow's milk when the H5N1 avian flu virus is circulating in U.S. dairy herds, researchers found that mice fed the milk quickly got ill.
Study: Ozempic boosts health, survival of patients with kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Ozempic boosts health, survival of patients with kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes
Ozempic provides a wide variety of health benefits for people with kidney disease and Type 2 diabetes, a major clinical trial has found.
HPV vaccine linked to sharp reduction in risk of cancers in men
Health News // 4 days ago
HPV vaccine linked to sharp reduction in risk of cancers in men
Development and uptake of the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine has been crucial in reducing rates of virus-linked cervical cancers in women. Now, data suggests the vaccine is saving men from fatal cancers, too.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heart-healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
Heart-healthy behaviors may help reverse rapid cell aging, study shows
How you perceive odors may influence hunger, obesity
How you perceive odors may influence hunger, obesity
Binge-eating disorder can persist for years
Binge-eating disorder can persist for years
Many people quit new weight-loss drugs because of costs, side effects
Many people quit new weight-loss drugs because of costs, side effects
New treatment may extend survival for people with advanced colon cancer
New treatment may extend survival for people with advanced colon cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement